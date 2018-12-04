Balance Changes are inbound! Here is what is changing in the next update:
Colt - Attack and Super Damage 280 → 300
Crow - Super charge from 9+poison → 8 daggers+poison
Bull - Health from 5000 → 5200
Pam - Health from 4200 → 4400
Jessie - Reload time from 2.0s → 1.8s
Penny
Super Cannon Balls no longer hit randomly
Decreased main attack projectile speed by 6%
Tara - Super charges from 12 → 13 hits
Spike
Spikes from main attack are now predictable (not random)
Spikes from main attack range from 5 → 4.33 tiles
Super range from 23.3 tiles → 7 tiles
Star power: Super activates shield which reduces damage by 30% for 3.5 seconds
Super charges from 13 → 11 attack hits
Main attack damage 360 → 260
Super attack damage 640 → 400
Health from 5000 → 4000
Super charges automatically over 20s