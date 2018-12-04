Supercell logo
4 Dec 2018
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes

Balance Changes are inbound! Here is what is changing in the next update:

  • Colt - Attack and Super Damage 280 → 300

  • Crow - Super charge from 9+poison → 8 daggers+poison

  • Bull - Health from 5000 → 5200

  • Pam - Health from 4200 → 4400

  • Jessie - Reload time from 2.0s → 1.8s

  • Penny

    • Super Cannon Balls no longer hit randomly

    • Decreased main attack projectile speed by 6%

  • Tara - Super charges from 12 → 13 hits

  • Spike

    • Spikes from main attack are now predictable (not random)

    • Spikes from main attack range from 5 → 4.33 tiles

  • Super range from 23.3 tiles →  7 tiles

  • Star power: Super activates shield which reduces damage by 30% for 3.5 seconds

  • Super charges from 13 →  11 attack hits

  • Main attack damage 360 → 260

  • Super attack damage 640 → 400

  • Health from 5000 →  4000

  • Super charges automatically over 20s