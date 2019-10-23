Supercell logo
23 Oct 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes

Balance Changes Inbound!

8-BIT 

  • Decreased Main Attack damage from 340 to 320 per laser

Bibi 

  • Decreased health from 4300 to 4200 

  • Decreased Spitball damage from 1000 to 900

Bo 

  • Super Attack traps are now deployed in a fixed pattern

Brock

  •  Increased Incendiary damage from 500 to 600

Crow

  •  Increased Extra Toxic enemy damage reduction from 16% to 20%

Darryl

  •  Increased Steel Hoops shield damage reduction from 25% to 30% 

  • Rolling Reload rework: Darryl doubles his reload speed for 5 seconds after using Super

El Primo

  •  Increased El Fuego damage from 1000 to 1200 

  • Decreased Meteor Rush speed boost from 28% to 25%

Gene

  •  Increased Magic Puffs healing from 300 to 400 per second

Leon

  •  Increased Invisiheal healing from 800 to 1000 per second

  •  Decreased Smoke Bomb invisibility duration from 7s to 6s

Nita

  •  Increased Health from 3800 to 4000

  •  Increased Main Attack damage from 740 to 800

Penny

  •  Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 900

Piper

  •  Decreased Main Attack damage at max range from 1640 to 1600

Poco

  •  Increased Da Capo! healing from 600 to 800

Sandy 

  • Decreased health from 4000 to 3800

  •  Decreased Sandstorm duration from 12s to 9s 

  • Decreased Healing Winds healing from 300 to 250 per second

Spike

  •  Increased Fertilize healing from 600 to 800 per second

Tick

  •  Increased Main Attack Minimines duration on the ground from 1.6s to 2.0s

  •  Decreased Automa-Tick Reload time effect from 13% to 10%