8-BIT
Decreased Main Attack damage from 340 to 320 per laser
Bibi
Decreased health from 4300 to 4200
Decreased Spitball damage from 1000 to 900
Bo
Super Attack traps are now deployed in a fixed pattern
Brock
Increased Incendiary damage from 500 to 600
Crow
Increased Extra Toxic enemy damage reduction from 16% to 20%
Darryl
Increased Steel Hoops shield damage reduction from 25% to 30%
Rolling Reload rework: Darryl doubles his reload speed for 5 seconds after using Super
El Primo
Increased El Fuego damage from 1000 to 1200
Decreased Meteor Rush speed boost from 28% to 25%
Gene
Increased Magic Puffs healing from 300 to 400 per second
Leon
Increased Invisiheal healing from 800 to 1000 per second
Decreased Smoke Bomb invisibility duration from 7s to 6s
Nita
Increased Health from 3800 to 4000
Increased Main Attack damage from 740 to 800
Penny
Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 900
Piper
Decreased Main Attack damage at max range from 1640 to 1600
Poco
Increased Da Capo! healing from 600 to 800
Sandy
Decreased health from 4000 to 3800
Decreased Sandstorm duration from 12s to 9s
Decreased Healing Winds healing from 300 to 250 per second
Spike
Increased Fertilize healing from 600 to 800 per second
Tick
Increased Main Attack Minimines duration on the ground from 1.6s to 2.0s
Decreased Automa-Tick Reload time effect from 13% to 10%