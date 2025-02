Here are the changes!



Darryl

• Increased Health from 4600 to 4800

• Increased Main Attack damage from 280 to 300 per shell



Frank

• Increased Health from 5800 to 6100



Rico

• Increased Health from 2400 to 2600



Bull

• Decreased Health from 5200 to 4900



Piper

• Decreased Main Attack damage at max range from 1600 to 1520



Spike

• Decreased Curveball Angle from 100 to 50

• Decreased Curveball Distance from 200 to 100