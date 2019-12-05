Jessie
Increased Main Attack projectile speed by 10% (The projectile speed after it bounces remains the same)
Increased Scrappy health from 2800 to 3000
EMZ
Increased Hype healing per enemy hit from 200 to 300
Pam
Increased Health from 4300 to 4500
Sandy
Increased Rude Sands damage from 40 to 120 damage per second
Tara
Increased Black Portal summoned Shadow Pet's Damage from 600 to 800
8-BIT
Decreased Extra Life invulnerability shield duration from 3 to 2 seconds after respawn
Darryl
Decreased Steel Hoops shield duration from 3.5 seconds to 3.0 seconds
General Balance:
Power Play / Heist
Epic Win: Remaining own safe health requirement reduced from 80% to 60%