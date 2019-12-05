Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
5 Dec 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes

Balance Changes!

Jessie

  • Increased Main Attack projectile speed by 10% (The projectile speed after it bounces remains the same)

  • Increased Scrappy health from 2800 to 3000

EMZ

  • Increased Hype healing per enemy hit from 200 to 300

Pam

  • Increased Health from 4300 to 4500

Sandy

  • Increased Rude Sands damage from 40 to 120 damage per second

Tara

  • Increased Black Portal summoned Shadow Pet's Damage from 600 to 800

8-BIT

  • Decreased Extra Life invulnerability shield duration from 3 to 2 seconds after respawn

Darryl

  • Decreased Steel Hoops shield duration from 3.5 seconds to 3.0 seconds

General Balance:

Power Play / Heist

  • Epic Win: Remaining own safe health requirement reduced from 80% to 60%