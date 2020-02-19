Colt
Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Increased Super damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Dynamike
Increased Main Attack damage from 760 to 800 per dynamite
El Primo
Increased Health from 5800 to 6000
Emz
Increased Health from 3600 to 3800
Hype healing per enemy hit increased from 300 to 400
Frank
Increased Health from 6100 to 6400
Leon
Increased Main Attack damage from 103 to 178 at maximum range
Pam
Increased Health from 4500 to 4800
Poco
Increased Health from 3800 to 4000
Spike
Increased Main Attack damage from 480 to 520 per spike
Tick
Increased Main Attack damage from 640 to 680 per mine
8-BIT
8-BIT no longer has invulnerability bubble after respawning with Extra Life
Bea
Honey Coat now triggers only once per match
Invulnerability shield duration after Honey Coat triggers has been increased from 0.6 to 1.0 seconds
Carl
Protective Pirouette damage reduction decreased from 40% to 30%
Darryl
Steel Hoops shield duration decreased from 2.5 to 0.9 seconds
Mr. P
Main Attack range decreased by 12.5%