19 Feb 2020
Balance Changes!

Balance Changes Are on the way!

Colt

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet

  • Increased Super damage from 300 to 320 per bullet

Dynamike

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 760 to 800 per dynamite

El Primo

  • Increased Health from 5800 to 6000

Emz

  • Increased Health from 3600 to 3800

  • Hype healing per enemy hit increased from 300 to 400

Frank

  • Increased Health from 6100 to 6400

Leon

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 103 to 178 at maximum range

Pam

  • Increased Health from 4500 to 4800

Poco

  • Increased Health from 3800 to 4000

Spike

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 480 to 520 per spike

Tick

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 640 to 680 per mine

8-BIT

  • 8-BIT no longer has invulnerability bubble after respawning with Extra Life

Bea

  • Honey Coat now triggers only once per match

  • Invulnerability shield duration after Honey Coat triggers has been increased from 0.6 to 1.0 seconds

Carl

  • Protective Pirouette damage reduction decreased from 40% to 30%

Darryl

  • Steel Hoops shield duration decreased from 2.5 to 0.9 seconds

Mr. P

  • Main Attack range decreased by 12.5%