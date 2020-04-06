Supercell logo
6 Apr 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes!

Maintenance Changes Inbound!

  • Added Additional SC ID Friends countries (JP, CA, HK, AU and NZ)

  • Season end trophy decay now happens varyingly between 0-60 minutes

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Bea - Increased Main Attack projectile speed by 5%

  • Bibi - Increased Movement Speed from Fast to Very Fast

  • Poco - Increased Main Attack damage from 660 to 700

  • Spike - Increased Curveball effectiveness by 50%

  • Crow - Decreased Defense Booster charges from 3 to 2

  • EMZ - Decreased Friendzoner charges from 3 to 2

  • Jacky - Decreased Health from 5500 to 5200

  • Gene - Decreased Lamp Blowout healing from 1000 to 700

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash bug in game rooms

  • Fixed a bug which prevented Darryl from destroying decorations with his Super

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Jacky & Frank to kick the ball in Brawl Ball while channeling their Super

  • Fixed a bug which prevented Tara's Gadget from revealing all enemies in the map

  • Fixed a bug which displayed a persistent "NEW!" badge over the Shop

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • Gadgets now interrupt health regeneration only upon activation (not for the whole duration of the Gadget use)

  • Gadget effects are no longer interrupted by using Main or Super attack

  • Showdown: Meteors are no longer focusing on a single Brawler during the early game

  • Showdown: Poison cloud damage now scales up after the 5th consecutive hit from the poison