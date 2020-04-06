Added Additional SC ID Friends countries (JP, CA, HK, AU and NZ)
Season end trophy decay now happens varyingly between 0-60 minutes
Bea - Increased Main Attack projectile speed by 5%
Bibi - Increased Movement Speed from Fast to Very Fast
Poco - Increased Main Attack damage from 660 to 700
Spike - Increased Curveball effectiveness by 50%
Crow - Decreased Defense Booster charges from 3 to 2
EMZ - Decreased Friendzoner charges from 3 to 2
Jacky - Decreased Health from 5500 to 5200
Gene - Decreased Lamp Blowout healing from 1000 to 700
Fixed a crash bug in game rooms
Fixed a bug which prevented Darryl from destroying decorations with his Super
Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Jacky & Frank to kick the ball in Brawl Ball while channeling their Super
Fixed a bug which prevented Tara's Gadget from revealing all enemies in the map
Fixed a bug which displayed a persistent "NEW!" badge over the Shop
Gadgets now interrupt health regeneration only upon activation (not for the whole duration of the Gadget use)
Gadget effects are no longer interrupted by using Main or Super attack
Showdown: Meteors are no longer focusing on a single Brawler during the early game
Showdown: Poison cloud damage now scales up after the 5th consecutive hit from the poison