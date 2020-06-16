Big Game
- Reduced Big Brawler's health by 20 000
Carl
- Increased Main Attack damage from 600 to 660 per hit
Max
- Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Mr. P
- Increased Health from 2900 to 3200
Nani
- Increased Main Attack reload speed by 10%
Tara
- Increased Health from 3200 to 3400
Bibi
- Decreased Health from 4000 to 3800
Brock
- Decreased Health from 2800 to 2600
Gene
- Decreased Lamp Blowout charges from 3 to 2
Jacky
- Decreased Pneumatic Booster charges from 3 to 2
- Fixed a bug where Robots did not attack the Safe in Robo Rumble when players were hiding behind a Sprout wall
- Fixed a bug which prevented playing Big Game after reaching 20 wins in the game mode
- Fixed a bug which prevented playing a Challenge if the player had 4 losses from a previous Challenge and was in a game room when the Challenge started
- Fixed a bug which allowed Nani to teleport with the ball in Brawl Ball