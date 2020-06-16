Big Game

- Reduced Big Brawler's health by 20 000





Carl

- Increased Main Attack damage from 600 to 660 per hit

Max

- Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet

Mr. P

- Increased Health from 2900 to 3200

Nani

- Increased Main Attack reload speed by 10%

Tara

- Increased Health from 3200 to 3400





Bibi

- Decreased Health from 4000 to 3800

Brock

- Decreased Health from 2800 to 2600

Gene

- Decreased Lamp Blowout charges from 3 to 2

Jacky

- Decreased Pneumatic Booster charges from 3 to 2

- Fixed a bug where Robots did not attack the Safe in Robo Rumble when players were hiding behind a Sprout wall



- Fixed a bug which prevented playing Big Game after reaching 20 wins in the game mode

- Fixed a bug which prevented playing a Challenge if the player had 4 losses from a previous Challenge and was in a game room when the Challenge started

- Fixed a bug which allowed Nani to teleport with the ball in Brawl Ball