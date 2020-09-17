Fixed missing Brawl Pass icons for Poco Starr and Trixie Colette skins in Brawler Menu



Fixed an issue which prevented El Atomico skin from appearing in the Star Shop



Fixed an issue where 8-BIT's Plugged In Star Power ground effect area was cut off too early from the screen when moving out of the vision range



Fixed an issue where 8-BIT's Booster sound effect was played every time the booster station came into the field of view of another player



Fixed an issue which displayed incorrect name for the 10th bot while playing Duo Showdown in Friendly Game Rooms



Fixed crash issues caused by disabling slots in Friendly Game Rooms

