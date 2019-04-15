Crow
Increased main attack damage from 280 to 300
Increased super damage from 280 to 300
Increased poison damage per second from 70 to 75
Carl
Increased boomerang speed by 25%
Increased Super duration from 2.5 sec to 3.0 sec
Stuns, pushbacks and pulls now interrupt Carl's Super ability
Fixed a bug causing Carl to not reload when the boomerang returned
Carl no longer has a reload animation when he spawns
Carl's Pickaxe now returns even if Carl dies when the Pickaxe is flying towards the target
Darryl
Increased health from 4000 to 4200
Shelly
Increased main attack range from 7.33 tiles to 7.67 tiles
Increased main attack projectile speed by 5%
Piper
Increased the number of Bombs dropped from Super from 3 to 4
Increased Super Bomb damage from 800 to 900
Bombs now spread on a little bit larger area (+10% diameter)
Gene
Fixed a bug that allowed Gene to pull the Robot boss so that it got stuck in Boss Fight
Fixed a bug that caused Gene’s pull to stick enemies inside walls when pulling close to an indestructible wall
Fixed a bug that didn't allow Gene to pull enemies with his Magic Hand while being poisoned by a lvl 10 Crow
When a pulled enemy dies during the pull the hand no longer destroys the environment
When Gene is pulling a target with his Magic Hand he cannot be pulled by another Gene
Quickfire now takes into account the added range from the projectile splitting
Pam
Decreased main attack damage from 260 to 240
Decreased health from 4400 to 4300
When Nita and her Bear and Pam attack Pam’s Healing Stations they now receive the star power healing effect
Leon
Decreased Super Invisibility time from 8.0 sec to 7.0 sec
Spike
Quickfire now takes into account the added range from the projectile splitting
Poco
Increased Super healing from 1840 to 2100