Crow



Increased poison damage per second from 70 to 75

Carl



Carl's Pickaxe now returns even if Carl dies when the Pickaxe is flying towards the target

Carl no longer has a reload animation when he spawns

Fixed a bug causing Carl to not reload when the boomerang returned

Darryl



Shelly

Piper



Bombs now spread on a little bit larger area (+10% diameter)

Increased the number of Bombs dropped from Super from 3 to 4

Gene



Fixed a bug that allowed Gene to pull the Robot boss so that it got stuck in Boss Fight



Fixed a bug that caused Gene’s pull to stick enemies inside walls when pulling close to an indestructible wall



Fixed a bug that didn't allow Gene to pull enemies with his Magic Hand while being poisoned by a lvl 10 Crow



When a pulled enemy dies during the pull the hand no longer destroys the environment



When Gene is pulling a target with his Magic Hand he cannot be pulled by another Gene

