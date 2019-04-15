Supercell logo
15 Apr 2019
Balance Changes!

Character Balance & Bug Fixes!

Crow

  • Increased main attack damage from 280 to 300

  • Increased super damage from 280 to 300

  • Increased poison damage per second from 70 to 75

Carl

  • Increased boomerang speed by 25%

  • Increased Super duration from 2.5 sec to 3.0 sec

  • Stuns, pushbacks and pulls now interrupt Carl's Super ability

  • Fixed a bug causing Carl to not reload when the boomerang returned

  • Carl no longer has a reload animation when he spawns

  • Carl's Pickaxe now returns even if Carl dies when the Pickaxe is flying towards the target

Darryl

  • Increased health from 4000 to 4200

Shelly

  • Increased main attack range from 7.33 tiles to 7.67 tiles

  • Increased main attack projectile speed by 5%

Piper

  • Increased the number of Bombs dropped from Super from 3 to 4

  • Increased Super Bomb damage from 800 to 900

  • Bombs now spread on a little bit larger area (+10% diameter)

Gene

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Gene to pull the Robot boss so that it got stuck in Boss Fight

  • Fixed a bug that caused Gene’s pull to stick enemies inside walls when pulling close to an indestructible wall

  • Fixed a bug that didn't allow Gene to pull enemies with his Magic Hand while being poisoned by a lvl 10 Crow

  • When a pulled enemy dies during the pull the hand no longer destroys the environment

  • When Gene is pulling a target with his Magic Hand he cannot be pulled by another Gene

  • Quickfire now takes into account the added range from the projectile splitting

Pam

  • Decreased main attack damage from 260 to 240

  • Decreased health from 4400 to 4300

  • When Nita and her Bear and Pam attack Pam’s Healing Stations they now receive the star power healing effect

Leon

  • Decreased Super Invisibility time from 8.0 sec to 7.0 sec

Spike

  • Quickfire now takes into account the added range from the projectile splitting

Poco

  • Increased Super healing from 1840 to 2100