Barley
Increased healing from Medical Use star power from 300 to 400
Brock
Increased damage per second from Incendiary star power from 400 to 500
Crow
Enemies now do 13% less damage instead of 10% from Extra Toxic star power
Increased damage bonus from Carrion Crow star power from 100 to 120
Nita
Hyper Bear star power now increases Bear attack speed by 60% instead of 50%
Pam
Increased main attack damage from 240 to 260
Rosa:
Increased health from 5200 to 5400
Increased damage bonus from Thorny Gloves star power from 200 to 220
8-Bit
Increased Main attack reload time from 1.3s to 1.5s
Extra Life now respawns with zero ammo
Bibi
Decreased speed buff from Home Run star power from 15% to 12%
El Primo
Decreased speed buff from Meteor Rush star power from 32% to 28%
Mortis
Coiled Snake star power now takes 3.5 seconds to charge instead of 3 seconds
Piper
Decreased bullet gain from 0.4 to 0.3 from Snappy Sniping star power
Shelly
Decreased healing from Band Aid star power from 2000 to 1800
Tick
Reload time is now 13% shorter instead of 15% shorter from Automa-Tick Reload star power
Carl
Increased damage for main attack from 580 to 600
Added 0.5s minimum cooldown between throws (to nerf spamming of Main attack when very close to a wall)
Poco
Increased healing from Da Capo star power from 500 to 600
Decreased damage from Screeching Solo star power from 1000 to 800