18 Sept 2019
Balance Changes

Barley

  • Increased healing from Medical Use star power from 300 to 400

Brock

  • Increased damage per second from Incendiary star power from 400 to 500

Crow

  • Enemies now do 13% less damage instead of 10% from Extra Toxic star power

  • Increased damage bonus from Carrion Crow star power from 100 to 120


Nita

  • Hyper Bear star power now increases Bear attack speed by 60% instead of 50%

Pam

  • Increased main attack damage from 240 to 260

Rosa:

  • Increased health from 5200 to 5400

  • Increased damage bonus from Thorny Gloves star power from 200 to 220

8-Bit

  • Increased Main attack reload time from 1.3s to 1.5s

  • Extra Life now respawns with zero ammo

Bibi

  • Decreased speed buff from Home Run star power from 15% to 12%

El Primo

  • Decreased speed buff from Meteor Rush star power from 32% to 28%

Mortis

  • Coiled Snake star power now takes 3.5 seconds to charge instead of 3 seconds

Piper

  • Decreased bullet gain from 0.4 to 0.3 from Snappy Sniping star power

Shelly

  • Decreased healing from Band Aid star power from 2000 to 1800

Tick

  • Reload time is now 13% shorter instead of 15% shorter from Automa-Tick Reload star power

Carl

  • Increased damage for main attack from 580 to 600

  • Added 0.5s minimum cooldown between throws (to nerf spamming of Main attack when very close to a wall)

Poco

  • Increased healing from Da Capo star power from 500 to 600

  • Decreased damage from Screeching Solo star power from 1000 to 800