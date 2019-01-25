Balance Changes are inbound! Here is what is changing in the next update:
Nita
- Increased Star Power Healing from 300 to 500
Brock
- Increased Star Power Damage per second from from 240 to 300
Bo -
Decreased Star Power visibility range from 6 tiles to 4 tiles
Increased Main attack damage from 420 to 480
El Primo
- Increased Star Power Damage from 600 to 800
Barley
-
Increased Star Power Healing from 200 to 300
Increased Main attack damage per second from 600 to 640
Increased Super damage per second from 480 to 640
When throwing the Super close to Barley the spread of the bottles is now much larger. Also the damage from the Super's different bottles do not stack anymore.
Poco
- Increased Star Power Healing from 400 to 500
Darryl
-
Increased Star Power shield protection from 30% to 40%
Increased Main attack damage per shell from 260 to 280
Tara
-
Increased Star Power Pet damage from 200 to 400
Increased Pet health from 2000 to 2400
Leon
-
Decreased Super invisibility time from 10 seconds to 8 seconds
Decreased main attack damage from 500 to 460 (at close range)
Mortis
-
Increased Main attack and Super damage from 800 to 900
Star power no longer leaves a green skull, instead when Mortis defeats a Brawler he instantly gains 1800 health.
Frank
- Star power no longer leaves a purple skull, instead when Frank defeats a Brawler he instantly gains a buff that increases his damage by 40% for 10 seconds.
Rico
- Increased Main attack damage from 280 to 300
Brawl Ball
-
Brawlers now spawn inside the Goal
Kicking the ball without Super now consumes ammo
No more space behind the goal
Showdown
Player names are now empty instead of "???" at over 300 Trophies matchmaking score
Poison doesn't deal damage instantly when it spawns or grows
Bounty
- Game mode length reduced from 2m 30s to 2m
Raid Boss
Now shows when the next Boss rage stage is triggered
Added one more rage stage
Show in-game which difficulty you are playing
All Modes
- Green bushes no longer grow back after 35 seconds!