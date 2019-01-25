Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
25 Jan 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes

Balance Changes are inbound! Here is what is changing in the next update:

  • Nita

    - Increased Star Power Healing from 300 to 500

  • Brock

    - Increased Star Power Damage per second from from 240 to 300

  • Bo -

    • Decreased Star Power visibility range from 6 tiles to 4 tiles

    • Increased Main attack damage from 420 to 480

  • El Primo

    - Increased Star Power Damage from 600 to 800

  • Barley

    -

    • Increased Star Power Healing from 200 to 300

    • Increased Main attack damage per second from 600 to 640

    • Increased Super damage per second from 480 to 640

    • When throwing the Super close to Barley the spread of the bottles is now much larger. Also the damage from the Super's different bottles do not stack anymore.

  • Poco

    - Increased Star Power Healing from 400 to 500

  • Darryl

    -

    • Increased Star Power shield protection from 30% to 40%

    • Increased Main attack damage per shell from 260 to 280

  • Tara

    -

    • Increased Star Power Pet damage from 200 to 400

    • Increased Pet health from 2000 to 2400

  • Leon

    -

    • Decreased Super invisibility time from 10 seconds to 8 seconds

    • Decreased main attack damage from 500 to 460 (at close range)

  • Mortis

    -

    • Increased Main attack and Super damage from 800 to 900

    • Star power no longer leaves a green skull, instead when Mortis defeats a Brawler he instantly gains 1800 health.

  • Frank

    - Star power no longer leaves a purple skull, instead when Frank defeats a Brawler he instantly gains a buff that increases his damage by 40% for 10 seconds.

  • Rico

    - Increased Main attack damage from 280 to 300

  • Brawl Ball

    -

    • Brawlers now spawn inside the Goal

    • Kicking the ball without Super now consumes ammo

    • No more space behind the goal

  • Showdown

    • Player names are now empty instead of "???" at over 300 Trophies matchmaking score

    • Poison doesn't deal damage instantly when it spawns or grows


  • Bounty

    - Game mode length reduced from 2m 30s to 2m

  • Raid Boss

    • Now shows when the next Boss rage stage is triggered

    • Added one more rage stage

    • Show in-game which difficulty you are playing


  • All Modes

    - Green bushes no longer grow back after 35 seconds!