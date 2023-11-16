Maintenance - November 16

In this one, we’re fixing some bugs and making improvements to Legendary Starr Drops!

Legendary Starr Drops will no longer give Gadgets, Pins, Sprays, or Profile Icons. These will move to Mythic Starr Drops only

Now, Legendary Starr Drops will only contain Star Powers, Hypercharges, Brawlers of Epic to Legendary rarities, and Super Rare and Epic Skins

You can still get resources from Legendary Starr Drops, but only if they are fallback rewards

To be able to make this change without increasing the total reward distribution we had to rebalance resources in other rarities, so Coins and Token Doublers were slightly nerfed, but

Gadgets, Star Powers, and Hypercharges probabilities got increased

Fixed an issue where some top contributors in the Mega Pig Club event were receiving double the Starr Drops than supposed

And in case you were wondering, we haven't decreased the chances of getting a Legendary Starr Drop as a result of all these changes!





Maintenance - November 9

Fixed an issue where players could still pick banned Brawlers in Power League

Fixed an issue where new players would lose Coins when autocreating a Club after unlocking this feature in the Trophy Road

Fixed an issue in Duo Showdown where players would spawn next to opponents on certain maps

Cocoons now deal damage or healing at the start of the instance rather than at the end

Fixed an issue where other types of damage over time would continue to have effect while inside a cocoon

Balance changes for Charlie: Reduced cocoon duration from 10 → 7s Star Power - Digestive - Reduced max HP damage from 50 → 25% You now keep the same ammo after getting out of a cocoon that you had when entering



A new optional update is available for Android devices. Make sure to download it from the Google Play store to apply the following fix:

Fixed an issue that was causing a crash when entering the Shop

Maintenance - October 27

Fixed the issue with some Star Powers and Gadgets crashing the game

Fixed the issue with Sandy's Super and Otis' Gadget crashing the game

Fixed the issue where Pearl's Super damage was not taking accumulated Heat into account

Fixed the issue causing the Bye Club League login calendar to not appear to some players

Re-enabled the Hypercharge Unleashed event

An optional update is now available for iOS and Android devices! For the best in-game experience, make sure to download the latest version of the game from your App Store/Google Play Store.

Fixed the issue that prevented players from selecting the 3rd Brawler for Duels or interact with the rightmost member of a team

Evil Queen Pam's Spray is now visible

New Brawler: Charlie (Chromatic)

Type: Controller

Attack: Yo-Yo Charlie slings her yo-yo forward, damaging the first enemy hit and then returning back to her

Super: Cocoon Charlie throws forward a bundle of hair wrapping around an enemy on hit, disabling them until the hairy cocoon is destroyed

Gadget: Spiders Charlie releases 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies

Gadget: Personal Space Charlie cocoons herself, healing 50% of her total health

Star Power: Digestive Cocooned enemies lose 50% of their health while cocooned

Star Power: Slimy Cocoon leaves a slimy trail behind it for 5 seconds that slows down enemies walking over it

Hypercharge: Pestilence Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies



New Hypercharges

Rosa: Grasping Roots Rosa slows down all nearby enemies while her Super is active

Maisie: Aftermath Maisie's Super also shoots her basic attack projectiles around her in all directions

Lou: Slushie Storm Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area

Jessie: Scrappy 2.0 Jessie's turret has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage

Colette: Teen Spirit Colette's spirit follows her during her dash, damaging enemies on the way

Charlie: Pestilence Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies



New Skins

Event: BRAWL-O-WEEN

White Wolf Leon (199 Gems)

Hoot Hoot Shelly (199 Gems)

Kabocha Fang (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | MAKE Skin by GlowingShark



This year’s Brawl-o-Ween Skins will be available in the Shop in late October





Season: BIZARRE CIRCUS

Dark Clown Sam (79 Gems / 2,750 Bling)

Cobra Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin

Tusked Nita (299 Gems)

Ringmaster Byron (199 Gems)



The Bizarre Circus Skins will be available at the start of the Brawl Pass season in early November.





Mini-Theme: THE WARRIOR'S JOURNEY

Dasis Grom (199 Gems)

Vanara Frank (199 Gems)

Brother Bo (199 Gems) & Supreme Bo Skin color variation (49 Gems) | Requires owning the Brother Bo Skin



The Warrior’s Journey Skins will be available in the Shop in mid November





The GHOST STATION Skins are coming back!

Inspector Colette (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)

Trash Panda Penny (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)

Chainsaw Buster (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)



These Skins will become available in late October!





Redux

Colt Base Model





Other Skins

Mecha Edgar 00 (49 Gems) & Mecha Edgar 01 (49 Gems) | Available when the update releases (these Skin color variations require owning the Mecha Edgar Skin)

Boy Scout Gus (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late October

Rosie Charlie | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward

Amazing Charlie (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November

Hockey Mortis (149 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November

Lavish Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Available in late November

New Cosmetic Items

Pins

Charlie set, Rosie Charlie

MEGA PIG set

Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang

Bizarre Circus Clown, Cotton Candy, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita Set

Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie

Esports Set

Hockey Mortis

Warrior’s Journey set, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank

Hot Rod Brock, Road Rage Carl, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis, V8-Bit

Evil Queen Pam set, Robo Mike set

Mecha Edgar 00, Mecha Edgar 01, Light Mecha Mortis, Dark Mecha Mortis

Jessie set (remodeled)

Foldable device



Sprays

Charlie

Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang

Bizarre Circus Clown, Magic Saw Set, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita

Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie

Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank

Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike



Profile Icons

Charlie

Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang

Camera

Bizarre Circus logo, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita

Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie

Hockey Mortis

Warrior’s Journey, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank

Hot Rod Brock, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis

Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike



Titles

The Amazing (Charlie)

Balance Changes

Buffs

Gears Pet power - Increased power 20 → 25% Pet power has underperformed in comparison to normal damage gear. They should be more in line for brawlers that can utilize both, so this is one step towards that. Sandy - Exhausting storm - Increased damage reduction effect 10 → 20% Now, even sandier! Shield - Increased health 600 → 900 Shield is the only element that will not be affected by the % revamp. Making it % based would flip it from being great on squishy brawlers to great on tanky brawlers instead - which is not something we want. Leon - Lingering smoke - Increased duration 1 → 2s One second is all it takes - getting a takedown for me, possibilities...

Doug Increased Super range 20 → 28 Increased Super width 50 → 200 Now, why would anyone want to miss out on the tastiest of hotdogs? This should allow Doug to properly use his super on teammates when he's full himself!





Nerfs

Gears Speed - Decreased movement speed 20 → 15% Welcome to the jungle - but slower.

Crow Gadget - Slowing toxin - Decreased duration 3 → 2s Gadget gear gave Crow a bit too much control, so tuning some of it down

Chuck Chuck doesn't have his Super Charged after respawning (so it prevents him from using his Super while still invincible). The train will be slightly delayed

Shelly Decreased Super charge from Super 112 → 60 ANOTHA ONE - she's been too good simply at chaining supers off of supers.

Gus Gadget - Kooky Popper - Removed knockback effect With the combo of knocking back enemies + using the main attack, it allowed Gus, a support Brawler, to become a friggin' assassin.

Pearl Gadget - Overcooked - Decreased extra damage 60 → 40% Who let Pearl cook to this extent? It couldn't be me

Squeak Gadget - Residue duration - Decreased duration 8 → 6s Same as Crow's

Fang Main attack - Reduced damage 1400 → 1360 Fang has been really strong lately, thanks to his Super charge buff + damage. While we want to keep him high risk-high reward, reducing his burst allows more brawlers to fight him even when he does come up to you

Buster Main attack - Reduced damage 1440 → 1400 Buster, much like Fang, also saw a resurgence due to his stats being increased. This, along with the gadget gear for slo-mo replay, has made him a tad too strong - but the first step is to tune his overall stats down a little.



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

General

Based on the community vote, we've removed Siege from rotation and brought back Duels, which will rotate in the Community Slot together with Wipeout.

Bounty Unchanged

Brawl Ball Removed Penalty Kick Pinball Dreams Added Iron Bars (New) Deadly Deflections (New)

Gem Grab Removed Deathcap Trap Undermine Added Stacking (New) Warehouse (New)

Heist Removed Pit Stop Added Hungry Hippos (New)

Hot Zone Removed Open Business Added On the Train (New)

Knockout Removed Flowing Springs New Perspective Added Into Infinity (New) Waters of Doom (New)

Showdown Removed Cavern Churn Island Invasion Added Vicious Vortex (New) Descending Dimensions (New)

Wipeout Unchanged

Siege Removed All

Duels Added Eyes on the Ground Devil's Pass Cheeky Chokepoint Battered Battlefield





Ranked (Power League)

Bounty Shooting Star Canal Grande Dry Season

Brawl Ball Field Goal Pinhole Punt Super Beach

Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Double Swoosh Last Stop

Heist Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone Hot Potato

Hot Zone Ring of Fire Dueling Beetles Split

Knockout Goldarm Gulch Belle's Rock Out in the Open



Map Environment Changes

Removed Themes Robot Factory Enchanted Forest Scrapyard

Added Themes Bizarre Circus (New) Mortis Mortuary Bull's Diner Mega Pig



Club League Changes

Both League weeks and Quest weeks have been removed

Club Shop is removed, and unused Club Coins will be converted to Coins & Power Points: Half will be converted to Power Points, and the other half will be converted to Coins





New Club Event: MEGA PIG

New monthly event replacing Club League!

Fill the MEGA PIG to smash it open at the end of the event and get loads of rewards!

At the start of each monthly event, all Club Members receive 18 Tickets that they can use to play matches

Every win will fill up the MEGA PIG with Coins, Power Points, Bling, and Starr Drops that will be distributed to all Club members at the end of the event

Reaching each MEGA PIG milestone increases the amount of rewards you receive

The more you fill the MEGA PIG, the more rewards you get! So, being in a full and active Club highly increases your chances of completely filling the MEGA PIG

Rewards!

The rewards are always divided by how many members you have in your Club There's a cap on the maximum rewards you can get if you manage to fill the MEGA PIG with fewer members This allows smaller clubs to also get the benefit of the event, but it prevents the system from being exploited if you have fewer members

To be eligible for the rewards, you need to win at least one game





MEGA PIG Games

Together with the MEGA PIG event we’re introducing a new format featuring random game modes, maps and (new) modifiers!



The new modifiers are:

Super Bushy

The match starts with normal bushes, then the bushes start spreading in random directions every second

Instant Overtime

All objects disappear from the map (including unbreakable walls)

Unlimited Power

On death, Brawlers spawn a Power Cube that any Brawler can pick up

Classic Just a good old match without any modifiers





Games during the MEGA PIG event feature a simplified Ranked format:

No ban phase

No preparation phase

Synchronous pick-phase for both teams (blind)

Duplicates in the enemy team allowed



Our goal for this change was to improve the time it takes to get to matches while still allowing you to pick the best composition for the map, mode, and modifier.



Bye Club League Calendars Event!

After the update releases, there will be a 25-day login calendar to welcome the MEGA PIG into the game and to compensate somewhat for the reduced total rewards, counting down the days until the 1st MEGA PIG event starts!



The calendar features Starr Drops, new Pins and the last rewards depends on your highest-ever Club League Tier:

No Club, Bronze, Silver & Gold Epic Starr Drop

Diamond, Mythic = Mythic Star Drop

Legendary & MASTERS - Legendary Starr Drop on the last day



Club League Skins

Old Club League Skins will now be available in the Shop and the Catalog with the following prices:

Pizza Oven Ash - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Chicken Rico - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Potato Squeak - 79 Gems / 2,750 Bling

Lion Bull - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Moldy Mike - 199 Gems



Other Club Improvements

The cost to create a Club now is 1,000 Coins

Clubs now unlock at 400 Trophies

Club search results should be better and now prioritize Clubs with at least 22 active members, cascading downwards in recommendations

Replays can now be shared in the Club Chat

Improved the ability for Clubs to invite players

Hypercharge Release Changes

5 Hypercharges will be released when the update releases

Charlie's Hypercharge will be available later after the Brawl Pass season starts

Hypercharges will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 79 Gems after the update releases

Hypercharge Collector's Packs will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 144 Gems

Hypercharges will become available for 5,000 Coins after a two-week period

Hypercharge Unleashed Event Changes

You now get a random Hypercharge when completing the event Quest!

Changed the event Quest objective from Wins to Hypercharge activations in matches

If you already own all the Hypercharges when you complete the Quest, you will get 1000 Coins instead

Coins

Changed the default Gem to Coin ratio:

Old: 1 Gem = 9.3 Coins

New: 1 Gem = 10 Coins (+7.5% buff)



Re-enabled Standard Coin Packs, featuring new packs based on the new conversion ratio:

30 Gems = 300 Coins (0% bonus)

80 Gems = 880 Coins (10% bonus)

170 Gems = 2,040 Coins (20% bonus)

360 Gems = 4,680 Coins (30% bonus)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Rodeo Hank did more damage under himself than intended

Fixed an issue with tooltips on upgrading Jacky

Fixed a visual effect issue happening with Cordelius’ jumps

Fixed the Takedown VFX crashing the game while spectating/watching replays

Fixed some jittery animations

Fixed visibility for unreleased Brawlers

Fixed an issue with Pearl’s Hypercharge area

Fixed the targeting indicator not being accurate for a few Brawlers

Fixed other aiming indicator-related issues

Fixed some issues with Willow's Hex ability

Fixed an issue with Chester's Bell 'O' Mania not receiving damage buffs

Fixed an issue with Chester's Super after re-spawning

Fixed an issue with Gus' winning animation

Other