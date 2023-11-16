In this one, we’re fixing some bugs and making improvements to Legendary Starr Drops!
Legendary Starr Drops will no longer give Gadgets, Pins, Sprays, or Profile Icons. These will move to Mythic Starr Drops only
Now, Legendary Starr Drops will only contain Star Powers, Hypercharges, Brawlers of Epic to Legendary rarities, and Super Rare and Epic Skins
You can still get resources from Legendary Starr Drops, but only if they are fallback rewards
To be able to make this change without increasing the total reward distribution we had to rebalance resources in other rarities, so Coins and Token Doublers were slightly nerfed, but
Gadgets, Star Powers, and Hypercharges probabilities got increased
Fixed an issue where some top contributors in the Mega Pig Club event were receiving double the Starr Drops than supposed
And in case you were wondering, we haven't decreased the chances of getting a Legendary Starr Drop as a result of all these changes!
Fixed an issue where players could still pick banned Brawlers in Power League
Fixed an issue where new players would lose Coins when autocreating a Club after unlocking this feature in the Trophy Road
Fixed an issue in Duo Showdown where players would spawn next to opponents on certain maps
Cocoons now deal damage or healing at the start of the instance rather than at the end
Fixed an issue where other types of damage over time would continue to have effect while inside a cocoon
Balance changes for Charlie:
Reduced cocoon duration from 10 → 7s
Star Power - Digestive - Reduced max HP damage from 50 → 25%
You now keep the same ammo after getting out of a cocoon that you had when entering
A new optional update is available for Android devices. Make sure to download it from the Google Play store to apply the following fix:
Fixed an issue that was causing a crash when entering the Shop
Fixed the issue with some Star Powers and Gadgets crashing the game
Fixed the issue with Sandy's Super and Otis' Gadget crashing the game
Fixed the issue where Pearl's Super damage was not taking accumulated Heat into account
Fixed the issue causing the Bye Club League login calendar to not appear to some players
Re-enabled the Hypercharge Unleashed event
An optional update is now available for iOS and Android devices! For the best in-game experience, make sure to download the latest version of the game from your App Store/Google Play Store.
Fixed the issue that prevented players from selecting the 3rd Brawler for Duels or interact with the rightmost member of a team
Evil Queen Pam's Spray is now visible
Type: Controller
Attack: Yo-Yo
Charlie slings her yo-yo forward, damaging the first enemy hit and then returning back to her
Super: Cocoon
Charlie throws forward a bundle of hair wrapping around an enemy on hit, disabling them until the hairy cocoon is destroyed
Gadget: Spiders
Charlie releases 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
Gadget: Personal Space
Charlie cocoons herself, healing 50% of her total health
Star Power: Digestive
Cocooned enemies lose 50% of their health while cocooned
Star Power: Slimy
Cocoon leaves a slimy trail behind it for 5 seconds that slows down enemies walking over it
Hypercharge: Pestilence
Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
Rosa: Grasping Roots
Rosa slows down all nearby enemies while her Super is active
Maisie: Aftermath
Maisie's Super also shoots her basic attack projectiles around her in all directions
Lou: Slushie Storm
Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area
Jessie: Scrappy 2.0
Jessie's turret has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage
Colette: Teen Spirit
Colette's spirit follows her during her dash, damaging enemies on the way
Charlie: Pestilence
Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
Event: BRAWL-O-WEEN
White Wolf Leon (199 Gems)
Hoot Hoot Shelly (199 Gems)
Kabocha Fang (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | MAKE Skin by GlowingShark
This year’s Brawl-o-Ween Skins will be available in the Shop in late October
Season: BIZARRE CIRCUS
Dark Clown Sam (79 Gems / 2,750 Bling)
Cobra Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin
Tusked Nita (299 Gems)
Ringmaster Byron (199 Gems)
The Bizarre Circus Skins will be available at the start of the Brawl Pass season in early November.
Mini-Theme: THE WARRIOR'S JOURNEY
Dasis Grom (199 Gems)
Vanara Frank (199 Gems)
Brother Bo (199 Gems) & Supreme Bo Skin color variation (49 Gems) | Requires owning the Brother Bo Skin
The Warrior’s Journey Skins will be available in the Shop in mid November
The GHOST STATION Skins are coming back!
Inspector Colette (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
Trash Panda Penny (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
Chainsaw Buster (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
These Skins will become available in late October!
Redux
Colt Base Model
Other Skins
Mecha Edgar 00 (49 Gems) & Mecha Edgar 01 (49 Gems) | Available when the update releases (these Skin color variations require owning the Mecha Edgar Skin)
Boy Scout Gus (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late October
Rosie Charlie | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward
Amazing Charlie (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November
Hockey Mortis (149 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November
Lavish Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Available in late November
Pins
Charlie set, Rosie Charlie
MEGA PIG set
Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
Bizarre Circus Clown, Cotton Candy, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita Set
Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
Esports Set
Hockey Mortis
Warrior’s Journey set, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
Hot Rod Brock, Road Rage Carl, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis, V8-Bit
Evil Queen Pam set, Robo Mike set
Mecha Edgar 00, Mecha Edgar 01, Light Mecha Mortis, Dark Mecha Mortis
Jessie set (remodeled)
Foldable device
Sprays
Charlie
Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
Bizarre Circus Clown, Magic Saw Set, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita
Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike
Profile Icons
Charlie
Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
Camera
Bizarre Circus logo, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita
Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
Hockey Mortis
Warrior’s Journey, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
Hot Rod Brock, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis
Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike
Titles
The Amazing (Charlie)
Buffs
Gears
Pet power - Increased power 20 → 25%
Pet power has underperformed in comparison to normal damage gear. They should be more in line for brawlers that can utilize both, so this is one step towards that.
Sandy - Exhausting storm - Increased damage reduction effect 10 → 20%
Now, even sandier!
Shield - Increased health 600 → 900
Shield is the only element that will not be affected by the % revamp. Making it % based would flip it from being great on squishy brawlers to great on tanky brawlers instead - which is not something we want.
Leon - Lingering smoke - Increased duration 1 → 2s
One second is all it takes - getting a takedown for me, possibilities...
Doug
Increased Super range 20 → 28
Increased Super width 50 → 200
Now, why would anyone want to miss out on the tastiest of hotdogs? This should allow Doug to properly use his super on teammates when he's full himself!
Nerfs
Gears
Speed - Decreased movement speed 20 → 15%
Welcome to the jungle - but slower.
Crow
Gadget - Slowing toxin - Decreased duration 3 → 2s
Gadget gear gave Crow a bit too much control, so tuning some of it down
Chuck
Chuck doesn't have his Super Charged after respawning (so it prevents him from using his Super while still invincible).
The train will be slightly delayed
Shelly
Decreased Super charge from Super 112 → 60
ANOTHA ONE - she's been too good simply at chaining supers off of supers.
Gus
Gadget - Kooky Popper - Removed knockback effect
With the combo of knocking back enemies + using the main attack, it allowed Gus, a support Brawler, to become a friggin' assassin.
Pearl
Gadget - Overcooked - Decreased extra damage 60 → 40%
Who let Pearl cook to this extent? It couldn't be me
Squeak
Gadget - Residue duration - Decreased duration 8 → 6s
Same as Crow's
Fang
Main attack - Reduced damage 1400 → 1360
Fang has been really strong lately, thanks to his Super charge buff + damage. While we want to keep him high risk-high reward, reducing his burst allows more brawlers to fight him even when he does come up to you
Buster
Main attack - Reduced damage 1440 → 1400
Buster, much like Fang, also saw a resurgence due to his stats being increased. This, along with the gadget gear for slo-mo replay, has made him a tad too strong - but the first step is to tune his overall stats down a little.
General
Based on the community vote, we've removed Siege from rotation and brought back Duels, which will rotate in the Community Slot together with Wipeout.
Bounty
Unchanged
Brawl Ball
Removed
Penalty Kick
Pinball Dreams
Added
Iron Bars (New)
Deadly Deflections (New)
Gem Grab
Removed
Deathcap Trap
Undermine
Added
Stacking (New)
Warehouse (New)
Heist
Removed
Pit Stop
Added
Hungry Hippos (New)
Hot Zone
Removed
Open Business
Added
On the Train (New)
Knockout
Removed
Flowing Springs
New Perspective
Added
Into Infinity (New)
Waters of Doom (New)
Showdown
Removed
Cavern Churn
Island Invasion
Added
Vicious Vortex (New)
Descending Dimensions (New)
Wipeout
Unchanged
Siege
Removed
All
Duels
Added
Eyes on the Ground
Devil's Pass
Cheeky Chokepoint
Battered Battlefield
Ranked (Power League)
Bounty
Shooting Star
Canal Grande
Dry Season
Brawl Ball
Field Goal
Pinhole Punt
Super Beach
Gem Grab
Hard Rock Mine
Double Swoosh
Last Stop
Heist
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
Hot Potato
Hot Zone
Ring of Fire
Dueling Beetles
Split
Knockout
Goldarm Gulch
Belle's Rock
Out in the Open
Removed Themes
Robot Factory
Enchanted Forest
Scrapyard
Added Themes
Bizarre Circus (New)
Mortis Mortuary
Bull's Diner
Mega Pig
Both League weeks and Quest weeks have been removed
Club Shop is removed, and unused Club Coins will be converted to Coins & Power Points:
Half will be converted to Power Points, and the other half will be converted to Coins
New Club Event: MEGA PIG
New monthly event replacing Club League!
Fill the MEGA PIG to smash it open at the end of the event and get loads of rewards!
At the start of each monthly event, all Club Members receive 18 Tickets that they can use to play matches
Every win will fill up the MEGA PIG with Coins, Power Points, Bling, and Starr Drops that will be distributed to all Club members at the end of the event
Reaching each MEGA PIG milestone increases the amount of rewards you receive
The more you fill the MEGA PIG, the more rewards you get! So, being in a full and active Club highly increases your chances of completely filling the MEGA PIG
Rewards!
The rewards are always divided by how many members you have in your Club
There's a cap on the maximum rewards you can get if you manage to fill the MEGA PIG with fewer members
This allows smaller clubs to also get the benefit of the event, but it prevents the system from being exploited if you have fewer members
To be eligible for the rewards, you need to win at least one game
MEGA PIG Games
Together with the MEGA PIG event we’re introducing a new format featuring random game modes, maps and (new) modifiers!
The new modifiers are:
Super Bushy
The match starts with normal bushes, then the bushes start spreading in random directions every second
Instant Overtime
All objects disappear from the map (including unbreakable walls)
Unlimited Power
On death, Brawlers spawn a Power Cube that any Brawler can pick up
Classic
Just a good old match without any modifiers
Games during the MEGA PIG event feature a simplified Ranked format:
No ban phase
No preparation phase
Synchronous pick-phase for both teams (blind)
Duplicates in the enemy team allowed
Our goal for this change was to improve the time it takes to get to matches while still allowing you to pick the best composition for the map, mode, and modifier.
Bye Club League Calendars Event!
After the update releases, there will be a 25-day login calendar to welcome the MEGA PIG into the game and to compensate somewhat for the reduced total rewards, counting down the days until the 1st MEGA PIG event starts!
The calendar features Starr Drops, new Pins and the last rewards depends on your highest-ever Club League Tier:
No Club, Bronze, Silver & Gold Epic Starr Drop
Diamond, Mythic = Mythic Star Drop
Legendary & MASTERS - Legendary Starr Drop on the last day
Club League Skins
Old Club League Skins will now be available in the Shop and the Catalog with the following prices:
Pizza Oven Ash - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
Chicken Rico - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
Potato Squeak - 79 Gems / 2,750 Bling
Lion Bull - 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
Moldy Mike - 199 Gems
Other Club Improvements
The cost to create a Club now is 1,000 Coins
Clubs now unlock at 400 Trophies
Club search results should be better and now prioritize Clubs with at least 22 active members, cascading downwards in recommendations
Replays can now be shared in the Club Chat
Improved the ability for Clubs to invite players
5 Hypercharges will be released when the update releases
Charlie's Hypercharge will be available later after the Brawl Pass season starts
Hypercharges will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 79 Gems after the update releases
Hypercharge Collector's Packs will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 144 Gems
Hypercharges will become available for 5,000 Coins after a two-week period
You now get a random Hypercharge when completing the event Quest!
Changed the event Quest objective from Wins to Hypercharge activations in matches
If you already own all the Hypercharges when you complete the Quest, you will get 1000 Coins instead
Changed the default Gem to Coin ratio:
Old: 1 Gem = 9.3 Coins
New: 1 Gem = 10 Coins (+7.5% buff)
Re-enabled Standard Coin Packs, featuring new packs based on the new conversion ratio:
30 Gems = 300 Coins (0% bonus)
80 Gems = 880 Coins (10% bonus)
170 Gems = 2,040 Coins (20% bonus)
360 Gems = 4,680 Coins (30% bonus)
Fixed an issue where Rodeo Hank did more damage under himself than intended
Fixed an issue with tooltips on upgrading Jacky
Fixed a visual effect issue happening with Cordelius’ jumps
Fixed the Takedown VFX crashing the game while spectating/watching replays
Fixed some jittery animations
Fixed visibility for unreleased Brawlers
Fixed an issue with Pearl’s Hypercharge area
Fixed the targeting indicator not being accurate for a few Brawlers
Fixed other aiming indicator-related issues
Fixed some issues with Willow's Hex ability
Fixed an issue with Chester's Bell 'O' Mania not receiving damage buffs
Fixed an issue with Chester's Super after re-spawning
Fixed an issue with Gus' winning animation
Power Point cap is now completely removed
Changed Pearl’s Mastery Title to “Let me cook”
Improved loading time when opening Starr Drop Rewards
199 and 299 Gem Skins now automatically deliver all the cosmetics linked to the Skin