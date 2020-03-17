New Brawler - Jacky! She works her jackhammer to shake up the ground and nearby enemies. Her Super pulls in nearby foes, leaving them in the dust!



Main Attack - Groundbreaker: Jacky hops on her Jackhammer to shake the ground all around. Enemies caught too close will get a pounding!



Super Ability - Holey Moley! Jacky drills a hole in the ground, pulling in foes. She is partially shielded during her Super.



Gadget - Speed boost: Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves faster!



Star Power 1: Reflects damage received back to enemies who are close to Jacky



Star Power 2: Passively reduces all incoming damage



New Brawler - Sprout! (Coming in April!)



New Skins!

Darryl Rework



Mascot Darryl - 80 Gems



PSG Shelly - 80 Gems



Dark Bunny Penny - 10 000 Star Points



College EMZ - 500 Star Points



April Skins!

Coach Dynamike - 150 Gems



Tanuki Jessie - 150 Gems



Horus Bo - 150 Gems



PSG Cup! March 20th: Play this new challenge for rewards, glory, AND if you manage to get 9 wins, you’ll unlock PSG Shelly before anyone else!



This challenge will be available at 800+ total trophies and include Super Stadium, Pinball Dreams, and Galaxy Arena Brawl Ball maps.



Gadgets! Each Brawler now has a unique gadget that unlocks an activated ability for the Brawler



Gadgets are found in Brawl Boxes and in the shop at Power Level 7 for each Brawler



Damage dealing gadgets do not charge Super (similar to Star Powers)



Power Play will not require gadgets to play



Friendly rooms have a setting to disable gadget use in the match

Check all the Gadgets at the end of this Patch Notes!

The Underdog System! This matchmaking improvement helps games with uneven Trophy amounts between teams.



Only in 3v3 modes and does not affect Solo/Duo showdown



Provides a bonus to gained trophies or a reduction to lost trophies when triggered



Status is shown when entering the match and also after the match



Underdog status is triggered when either of the two following conditions are met:

Player is matched with two other players who are playing together in a team and have a 200 trophy difference between them in their Brawler scores

Player is matched against an enemy team whose average Brawler trophies is 200+ trophies higher than the player's team



Underdog bonus is not available when using Play Again



Event Rotation Changes

New and some returning maps have been added and the worst performing maps have been removed



Tickets have been removed from Brawl Boxes and the shop. In the next update, tickets will be removed completely. Use them while you can!



Increased the number of free tickets given in Robo Rumble and Big Game from 2 to 5



Supercell ID

SCID Friends support added in certain countries



Other

Safe Play - With safe accounts for younger players, we're now offering Brawl Stars to players under the age of 13



Added 120Hz battle frame rate entries for more Asus ROG Phone II variants



Bug Fixes

Brawl Ball: On the ground effects such as Barley's Super no longer deal damage after a goal is scored (the visual effect still remains)



Mortis: Fixed a bug which allowed Mortis to dash inside walls



8-BIT: Fixed a bug which prevented 8-BIT from using main attack instantly after respawn in Solo Showdown



Balance Changes!

Carl



Tailspin damage reduced from 400 to 360 per swing



Max



Decreased Health from 3500 to 3400



Decreased Run n' Gun efficiency by 17%



Mr. P



Increased Porter spawn delay from 2 seconds to 4 seconds



Sandy



Reduced Main Attack damage from 900 to 840



Reduced Rude Sands damage from 120 to 100



GADGETS

Rosa fertilizes the ground around her and bushes instantly grow to provide great cover.

Crow gets a shield of 60% of incoming damage for 3 seconds.

Brock blasts the ground below him and propels himself into the air. The explosion deals 500 damage to nearby enemies.

Dynamike spins furiously and throws multiple sticks of dynamite around himself. Each dynamite deals 700 damage to enemies.

Penny blows up her cannon, creating a powerful explosion that crumbles walls and deals 1500 damage to nearby enemies.

8-Bit instantly teleports to his Damage Booster, which is then destroyed.

Tick makes a quick dash, leaving a single mine on the ground.

Pam momentarily triggers her healing turret to create a single healing burst that revitalizes herself and nearby allies for 1200 health.

Bo drops a totem that recharges his and any allies' Supers within the area of effect.



Rico blasts waves of bouncy bullets in all directions.



Nita commands her bear to slam the ground, stunning all enemies within its reach.



Carl drops a trail of hot rocks behind his cart that inflict damage to enemies that they touch. Dealing 300 damage per second.



Max dashes forward and becomes immune to all damage from enemies while dashing.



Darryl spins around and sprays a barrage of shots in all directions.



Barley drops a sticky concoction that leaves a puddle, slowing down all enemies that make contact with it.



Frank is able to disrupt being stunned and momentarily becomes immune to any stuns, slows and knockbacks.



El Primo grabs the closest enemy within his reach and flips them like a pancake over his broad shoulders.



Bull instantly rejuvenates himself for 1500 health.



Jessie triggers a shockwave from her turret, slowing all enemies within its area of effect.



Mortis spins his shovel, hitting all enemies around himself for 1300 damage.



Tara and her allies are able to see all enemies, even inside bushes, for 5 seconds.



Spike shoots 3 waves of needles in all directions, dealing 520 damage per hit.



All enemies close to Gene are instantly pushed back. Gene also restores 1000 health.



Poco and all nearby allies heal 500 health per second for 5 seconds.



Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves 38% faster for 3 seconds.



Piper fires off 4 quick shots at the closest enemy. Each shot dealing 400 damage.



Mr. P buffs his current porter by increasing its damage by 150 and health by 1000.



Bea drops honey pot that slows down any enemies that get too close.



Shelly dashes forward with the help of a hook and line.



Colt instantly reloads 2 bullets into his revolvers.



EMZ pushes back all enemies around her while also dealing 500 damage.



Bibi heals 600 health per second for 4 seconds.



Leon creates an illusion of himself to confuse his enemies.



Sandy falls asleep for 2 seconds and his health is fully restored.





