Welcome to Brawlidays!
Main Attack - Very short range attack that hits twice, Edgar is healed for 25% of the damage dealt.
Super Ability - Edgar jumps over a short distance and gains extra movement speed after landing. Super Ability is also slowly charged passively over time (similar to Darryl)
Gadget - Increases passive Super Ability charging by 700% for 3 seconds
Star Power - Edgar Super Ability also deals 1000 damage to nearby enemies upon landing
Main Attack - A long range attack that applies a damage over time effect to enemies and a heal over time effect to friendly Brawlers. Both of these effects can stack on the same target as many times as they are hit.
Super Ability - An instantly exploding vial that damages enemies and heals friendly Brawlers who are in the area
Gadget - Consumes one ammo to heal 800 per second for 3 seconds
Star Power #1 - Super Ability also reduces enemy healing by 50% from all sources for 9 seconds. This also affects the normal health regeneration which happens after not taking damage for a while
Nutcracker Gale - 150 Gems
Snowman Tick - 80 Gems
Holiday Party Frank - 150 Gems
Warrior Bo - 30 Gems
Animated Pins for the following characters: Sprout, Poco, Brock, Colt, Mortis, Shelly, El Primo, Tara
New True Silver/Gold skins
:
Tick, Crow, Darryl, Jessie, Tara
Junker's Scrapyard in-game environment for Siege game mode
Present Plunder is back!
Minor tweaks such as reduced throwing range for gifts
Gem Grab
Added a maximum match timer of 3m 30s
Team with most Gems held wins when the timer hits
Bounty
Middle Blue Star now serves as a tiebreaker
Defeating the player who is carrying the Star will transfer it over to the other team
Trophy League
Trophy League duration extended from 2 to 4 weeks
Trophy decay changes - The goal behind these changes is to improve matchmaking quality by spreading players further apart in Brawler Trophies
Most players' Brawlers were "stuck" around 525 Trophies because the system aggressively brought them back to this range which resulted in uneven matches as the skill level of the players were highly varied at this level
New trophy decay starts at 501 Trophies instead of 550
Generally, the Trophy decay levels are every 25 points instead of every 50 points
The Trophy decay takes the Brawler to 1 point below the lower limit of their current tier. However, at 900+ Trophies it ramps up.
Map rotation extended back to 14 days for Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, and Showdown
Featured state after map has gotten played in Test Slot + Inbox message with voting results
Map hashtag visible in game
Report offensive map on battle end screen
Map Editor improvements
Added a shortcut to the map settings dropdown menu for creating a Friendly Game room with the selected map
Mirrored modes supports dragging tiles
Tile grid added
All abilities with self-heal from damage (Nita, Mortis, Pam & Emz) will now only heal from damage dealt to enemy Brawlers & coop mode Robots similar to how the Super Attack charging works
Affected Brawlers are compensated with buffs
8-BIT
Increased Damage Booster's damage boost from 30% to 50%
BULL
Berserker health triggering threshold increased from 40% to 60%
COLETTE
Increased Health from 3200 to 3400
Increased Mass Tax initial shield gain after activating Super from 10% to 20%
COLT
Increased Main Attack damage from 320 to 360
Slick Boots movement speed bonus increased from 10% to 13% (same as Very Fast Brawlers)
CROW
Slowing Toxin duration increased from 3.5 to 5 seconds
Defense Booster shielding amount reduced from 60% to 40%
Defense Booster charges increased from 2 to 3
DARRYL
Tar Barrel duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds
DYNAMIKE
Increased Main Attack reload speed by 6%
Increased Fidget Spinner damage from 700 to 1200
EMZ
Increased Main Attack damage from 500 to 520
Increased Super ability damage from 200 to 240
Hype healing per Brawler hit increased from 320 to 420
FRANK
Increased Health from 6400 to 7000
GALE
Increased Health from 3400 to 3600
JACKY
Increased Counter Crush damage from 15% to 30%
Increased Main Attack damage from 1200 to 1280
JESSIE
Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 920
Increased Energize healing per shot from 800 to 896
Increased Scrappy Health from 3000 to 3200
LEON
Smoke Trails movement speed bonus increased from 24% to 30%
MORTIS
Life Steal from Super percent increased from 100% to 125%
MR. P
Increased Main Attack damage from 700 to 760
NITA
Increased Main Attack damage from 800 to 880
Bear With Me healing increased from 500 to 800 both ways
PAM
Increased Super ability healing from 320 to 360 per second
Mama's Hug healing increased from 40 to 48 per enemy Brawler hit
Mama's Squeeze damage per second increased from 500 to 800
PIPER
Increased Snappy Sniping ammo reload from 0.3 to 0.4 per hit
RICO
Increased Health from 2600 to 2800
Super Bouncy damage bonus increased from 100 to 124
SANDY
Increased Healing Winds healing from 250 to 300 per second
SHELLY
Shell Shock slow effect duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds
Band-Aid recharge time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds
BROCK
Reduced Health from 2600 to 2400
Reduced Main Attack damage from 1100 to 1040
Incendiary damage per second reduced from 600 to 520
Rocket Fuel bonus damage reduced from 100% to 50%
CARL
Reduced Main Attack range from 23 tiles to 20 tiles
Reduced Super charge rate from Main Attack slightly (still requires 6 hits to charge)
Increased Super charge rate from Super slightly from 17 hits to 16 hits required
Heat Ejector damage per second increased from 300 to 400
GENE
Decreased Health from 3400 to 3200
Reduced Super charge rate from Main Attack from 3 to 4 hits required
Lamp Blowout push radius reduced by 33% (now matches EMZ's Gadget)
Lamp Blowout healing reduced from 700 to 600
Lamp Blowout charges increased from 2 to 3
SPIKE
Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 5%
TARA
Decreased Health from 3400 to 3200
Psychic Enhancer duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds
TICK
Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 4.5%
BEA
Rattled Hive bee flying pattern changed, now the bees are closer together
4 losses / 12 wins
Win Condition = Rank 1 or 2
Rewards = Star Points, Coins, Warrior Bo Skin
Added team colors to Duo Showdown defeated-feed
Added an aiming indicator on the ground for certain abilities like Crow & Piper Supers and Sprout Main Attack
Added Support for new High Refresh Rate devices
Fixed an issue that prevented Tara's Healing Shade healing to be counted towards healing quests
Fixed an issue that caused Colt's Silver Bullet to deal extra damage
Fix to some area effect visuals staying visible after a goal reset in Brawl Ball
Brawl Ball behavior improved in several rare cases
Carl can no longer be pushed while using his Flying Hook gadget
The new gadgets for Colt and 8-bit now show the active effect correctly
Sprout projectile interaction with trains is now less erratic
Sprout wall will now push enemies in a more predictable way, instead of preferring one side
Bots can now use teleports
Carl Flying Hook no longer deals double damage at max range
Carl will no longer go through walls when ending up in middle of water with the Flying Hook gadget
Fix to Leon's Clone Projector gadget not showing state correctly when Leon wasn't visible. In addition the clone's super indicator will stay as it was when Leon triggered the gadget, instead of always copying the current state
Fixed an issue with framerate drops for some maps on selected devices (ex. Hot Potato)