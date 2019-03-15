Hey Brawlers!



Here are the changes we made today (March 15th):

General:

- Brawlers being pushed by explosions, spring boards, dyna-jumps, etc... are no longer invisible when flying over Bushes

- Night Witch Mortis skin promotional price ended

Gene:

- Magic Hand starts flying a bit further away from Gene (previously the hand was spawned right on top of Gene. This visual improvement also makes hitting your target slightly easier)

- Magic Hand returns slower back to Gene (also makes it easier to understand what’s happening on the screen)

Siege:



- Before the first Siege starts bolts spawn always in the middle axis of the level, they will spawn randomly after first Siege Bot is destroyed

- Bolts spawn a bit faster before the second Siege starts (later phases are unchanged)

- After a Siege Bot dies there is now a 5 second delay before new bolts start spawning (intent is to slow down the game mode a bit and reduce the snowball effect after a successful attack)- Increased IKE attack range by 0.67 tiles (Brock can't shoot at IKE anymore without taking damage)

Big Game:



- Significantly decreased the amount of health Boss Player's pets have (Jessie was too popular in this game mode due to her turret HP). This change affects Pam, Penny, Jessie, Nita, and Tara.