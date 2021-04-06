We are going back to the Wild West roots with the #Goldarmgang Season!
Here are all the changes and additions you will see in Brawl Stars during the next Months!
New Brawler - Belle
Belle is the Chromatic Brawler of this Brawl Pass season and she’s an outlaw and the leader of the Gold Arm Gang that terrorizes every town’s bank!
Main Attack: Shocker
A long-range electric shot that starts to bounce between enemy targets after it has connected to a target. The attack keeps bouncing back and forth among enemy brawlers until they spread out!
Super Ability: Spotter
A long-range shot that marks a single target to receive more damage from all sources. Only one target can be marked at a time and it only goes away once the target is eliminated.
Gadget: Nest Egg
Belle drops a trap that explodes on contact and slows enemy targets within the explosion range.
Star Power #1: Positive Feedback
Belle gets a damage-reducing shield when an enemy is electrocuted by her main attack.
Star Power #2: Grounded
Belle's Super also prevents the marked target from reloading for a while.
New Mythic Brawler - Squeak (Will be released in late May)
Squeak is part of the Ruff’s Star Force trio and he is an alien being that evolved from the cumulative drool on Ruffs’ Toys.
Main Attack: Sticky Blomb
A sticky blomb that attaches to enemies or surfaces upon contact and explodes after a short duration.
Super Ability: Big Blob
Squeak lobs a larger bomb that splits into 6 Sticky Blombs.
Gadget: Windup
Increases the next main attack range.
Star Power #1: Chain Reaction
Increases the damage of Sticky Blomb based on how many enemy Brawlers are inside the explosion radius.
Star Power #2: Super Sticky
Big Blob explosion also slows enemies down
New Skins & Visual Improvements
New Skins
Archvillain Bea | Supercell MAKE | 79 Gems
Neko Bea | 79 Gems
Gold Neko Bea | 149 Gems
Lantern Sandy | 149 Gems
Marshal Ruffs | 79 Gems
Belle Goldhand | Brawl Pass (Tier 70)
Gunslinger Colt | Brawl Pass (Tier 1)
Saloon 8-Bit | Power League | 25,000 Star Points
Quickdraw Edgar | 79 Gems
Misfortune Tara | 149 Gems
Amber de la Vega | 149 Gems
DIY Surge | 49 Gems
True Silver/Gold | 10,000/25,000 Coins
Nita
Spike
Gene
Animated Pins: Leon, Rosa, Penny, Emz, Carl, Bea, Jacky, Gene, Barley, and Mr.P.
Animated faces: Emz, Super Fan Emz, Barley, Maple Barley, Wizard Barley, Rosa, Brawloween Rosa, Darryl, Carl, Road Rage Carl, Leonard Carl, Captain Carl, Nani, Retro Nani, Sally Nani, Tara, Gene, Pirate Gene, Evil Gene.
Seasonal Events
Brawl Pass Season 6: The Goldarm Gang
Lantern Brawl
Golden Week
China Launch Anniversary + 1-Year Anniversary Challenge
Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes
Takedown and Lone Star might return during this season!
New elimination-style game mode:
Knockout
3vs3 with no respawns. Defeated Brawlers stay out for the rest of each round.
The first team to win 2 rounds wins the match.
The team that eliminates the most enemies wins the round. In case of a draw, the team who dealt more damage wins.10 maps in rotation
Runs for the entire Season 6!
Power League
Improved visual feedback during the Ban & Pick flow
Map pool has been refreshed and there are now 4 maps available per game mode
Bounty: Shooting Star, Canal Grande, Dry Season, Open Plaza
Brawl Ball: Super Stadium, Backyard Bowl, Sneaky Fields, Triple Dribble
Gem Grab: Ice Fort, Hard Rock Mine, Minecart Madness, Flooded Dam
Heist: Hot Potato, Safe Zone, Turnaround, Snaked Assault
Hot Zone: Split, Dueling Beetles, Triumvirate, Ring of Fire
Siege: Nuts & Bolts, Bot Drop,Factory Rush, Robo Highway
Added current season Rank visibility to multiple places
Added Power League season Quest progress display in the match end screen
Added Leaderboard position display to the match end screen for the top 500 players in Masters+ Rank, this replaces the progress bar that is not visible in the highest Rank
Leaderboard access during off-season added to upcoming Power League teaser screen
Progression changes will now happen faster in ranks Diamond and above
Adjusted Rank decay between Seasons
Bronze:
No decay
Silver:
No decay
Gold:
-1 rank
Diamond:
-1 rank
Mythic:
-2 ranks
Legendary:
-2 ranks
Masters:
-3 ranks
Map Maker
Support for creating Siege, Hot Zone, and Duo Showdown maps
Brawler Balance
Buffs
Barley
Main Attack damage increased from 680 to 700
Main Attack range increased by 9%
Carl
Main Attack range increased by 10%
Spike
Main Attack reload speed increased by 5%
Lou
Main Attack damage increased from 400 to 440
Freeze duration increased from 1s to 1.5s
Poco
Main Attack Super charge rate increased from 5 to 4 hits
Frank
Main Attack damage increased from 1200 to 1240
Super ability damage increased from 1200 to 1240
Surge
Main Attack damage increased from 1120 to 1180
EMZ
Bad Karma damage effect increased from 20% to 25%
Jacky
Counter Crush range increased by 33%
Nerfs
Bibi
Batting Stance shield decreased from 30% to 20%
Mr. P
Main Attack damage decreased from 760 to 720
Porter Reinforcements Porter health reduced from 1400 to 700 and damage reduced from 260 to 200
Stu
Health reduced from 3200 to 3000
Main Attack damage reduced from 600 to 580
Amber
Main Attack reload speed decreased by 10%
Colonel Ruffs
Main Attack interval increased from 50ms to 200ms between shots
Health reduced from 3000 to 2800
Byron
Main Attack damage reduced from 380 to 340
Sprout
Main Attack damage reduced from 1020 to 980
Garden Mulcher health restoration reduced from 2000 to 1500
Tick
Main Attack damage reduced from 680 to 640
Other
Added support for rewinding/forwarding time while watching a replay
Added a Training Room preview option for locked content such as Trophy Road Brawlers, Brawl Pass Brawlers/skins, and so on.
Bug Fixes
Made Gadget spawnable objects' positioning now more predictable near walls (for example Bo's Super Totem)
Fixed an issue where jumping Brawlers could avoid the projectile and damage from Nani's Return to Sender Gadget