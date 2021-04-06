We are going back to the Wild West roots with the #Goldarmgang Season!



Here are all the changes and additions you will see in Brawl Stars during the next Months!



New Brawler - Belle





Belle is the Chromatic Brawler of this Brawl Pass season and she’s an outlaw and the leader of the Gold Arm Gang that terrorizes every town’s bank!



Main Attack: Shocker

A long-range electric shot that starts to bounce between enemy targets after it has connected to a target. The attack keeps bouncing back and forth among enemy brawlers until they spread out!



Super Ability: Spotter

A long-range shot that marks a single target to receive more damage from all sources. Only one target can be marked at a time and it only goes away once the target is eliminated.



Gadget: Nest Egg

Belle drops a trap that explodes on contact and slows enemy targets within the explosion range.



Star Power #1: Positive Feedback

Belle gets a damage-reducing shield when an enemy is electrocuted by her main attack.



Star Power #2: Grounded

Belle's Super also prevents the marked target from reloading for a while.







New Mythic Brawler - Squeak (Will be released in late May)



Squeak is part of the Ruff’s Star Force trio and he is an alien being that evolved from the cumulative drool on Ruffs’ Toys.

Main Attack: Sticky Blomb

A sticky blomb that attaches to enemies or surfaces upon contact and explodes after a short duration.



Super Ability: Big Blob

Squeak lobs a larger bomb that splits into 6 Sticky Blombs.



Gadget: Windup

Increases the next main attack range.



Star Power #1: Chain Reaction

Increases the damage of Sticky Blomb based on how many enemy Brawlers are inside the explosion radius.



Star Power #2: Super Sticky

Big Blob explosion also slows enemies down







New Skins & Visual Improvements

New Skins



Archvillain Bea | Supercell MAKE | 79 Gems



Neko Bea | 79 Gems



Gold Neko Bea | 149 Gems



Lantern Sandy | 149 Gems



Marshal Ruffs | 79 Gems



Belle Goldhand | Brawl Pass (Tier 70)



Gunslinger Colt | Brawl Pass (Tier 1)



Saloon 8-Bit | Power League | 25,000 Star Points



Quickdraw Edgar | 79 Gems



Misfortune Tara | 149 Gems



Amber de la Vega | 149 Gems



DIY Surge | 49 Gems



True Silver/Gold | 10,000/25,000 Coins

Nita

Spike

Gene





Animated Pins: Leon, Rosa, Penny, Emz, Carl, Bea, Jacky, Gene, Barley, and Mr.P.



Animated faces: Emz, Super Fan Emz, Barley, Maple Barley, Wizard Barley, Rosa, Brawloween Rosa, Darryl, Carl, Road Rage Carl, Leonard Carl, Captain Carl, Nani, Retro Nani, Sally Nani, Tara, Gene, Pirate Gene, Evil Gene.





Seasonal Events



Brawl Pass Season 6: The Goldarm Gang



Lantern Brawl



Golden Week



China Launch Anniversary + 1-Year Anniversary Challenge

Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes

Takedown and Lone Star might return during this season!



New elimination-style game mode: Knockout 3vs3 with no respawns. Defeated Brawlers stay out for the rest of each round.

The first team to win 2 rounds wins the match.

The team that eliminates the most enemies wins the round. In case of a draw, the team who dealt more damage wins.10 maps in rotation

Runs for the entire Season 6!



Power League



Improved visual feedback during the Ban & Pick flow



Map pool has been refreshed and there are now 4 maps available per game mode Bounty: Shooting Star, Canal Grande, Dry Season, Open Plaza Brawl Ball: Super Stadium, Backyard Bowl, Sneaky Fields, Triple Dribble Gem Grab: Ice Fort, Hard Rock Mine, Minecart Madness, Flooded Dam Heist: Hot Potato, Safe Zone, Turnaround, Snaked Assault Hot Zone: Split, Dueling Beetles, Triumvirate, Ring of Fire Siege: Nuts & Bolts, Bot Drop,Factory Rush, Robo Highway

Added current season Rank visibility to multiple places



Added Power League season Quest progress display in the match end screen



Added Leaderboard position display to the match end screen for the top 500 players in Masters+ Rank, this replaces the progress bar that is not visible in the highest Rank



Leaderboard access during off-season added to upcoming Power League teaser screen



Progression changes will now happen faster in ranks Diamond and above



Adjusted Rank decay between Seasons

Bronze: No decay Silver: No decay Gold: -1 rank Diamond: -1 rank Mythic: -2 ranks Legendary: -2 ranks Masters: -3 ranks









Map Maker



Support for creating Siege, Hot Zone, and Duo Showdown maps





Brawler Balance

Buffs

Barley

Main Attack damage increased from 680 to 700

Main Attack range increased by 9%



Carl

Main Attack range increased by 10%



Spike

Main Attack reload speed increased by 5%



Lou

Main Attack damage increased from 400 to 440

Freeze duration increased from 1s to 1.5s



Poco

Main Attack Super charge rate increased from 5 to 4 hits



Frank

Main Attack damage increased from 1200 to 1240

Super ability damage increased from 1200 to 1240



Surge

Main Attack damage increased from 1120 to 1180



EMZ

Bad Karma damage effect increased from 20% to 25%



Jacky

Counter Crush range increased by 33%





Nerfs

Bibi

Batting Stance shield decreased from 30% to 20%



Mr. P

Main Attack damage decreased from 760 to 720

Porter Reinforcements Porter health reduced from 1400 to 700 and damage reduced from 260 to 200



Stu

Health reduced from 3200 to 3000

Main Attack damage reduced from 600 to 580



Amber

Main Attack reload speed decreased by 10%



Colonel Ruffs

Main Attack interval increased from 50ms to 200ms between shots

Health reduced from 3000 to 2800



Byron

Main Attack damage reduced from 380 to 340



Sprout

Main Attack damage reduced from 1020 to 980

Garden Mulcher health restoration reduced from 2000 to 1500



Tick

Main Attack damage reduced from 680 to 640



Other

Added support for rewinding/forwarding time while watching a replay



Added a Training Room preview option for locked content such as Trophy Road Brawlers, Brawl Pass Brawlers/skins, and so on.





Bug Fixes