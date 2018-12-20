Happy Brawlidays!
Get your Red Nose Nita, Santamike, and Lil’ Helper Penny skins! They’ll be available for purchase from now until January 3rd. You can buy them now, and keep them forever. However, starting on January 3rd, nobody else will be able to get them! We’ve also got a brand new game mode coming this weekend!
Beat the Boss in this brand new mode! After beating a challenge level, you’ll progress onto a more difficult boss. Compete for rewards, fame, and glory! When playing in a game room, you’ll start at the lowest level in the room. If you’ve already beaten that level, you can play without tickets but won’t receive rewards. Join your friends to be the BEST in the world!