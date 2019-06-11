Brawlers:



Bo:

Increased Main attack damage from 500 to 520



Now needs 10 hits from Main attack instead of 11 to fully Charge up Super



Dynamike:

Increased Super damage from 2000 to 2200



Rico:

Increased Main attack and Super damage from 300 to 320



Increased Star Power damage bonus from 80 to 100



Mortis:

Decreased Main attack reload time from 2.5s to 2.4s



Shelly:

Increased Star Power slow duration from 2.5s to 3.0s



Penny:

Star Power now targets close by enemies instead of randomly shooting everywhere*



Frank:

Increased Star Power damage bonus from 40% to 50%



Increased Star Power duration from 10 seconds to 12 seconds



Carl:

Decreased Main attack damage from 640 to 580



Decreased Star Power projectile speed buff from 16% to 13%



Gene:

Decreased Super range from 9 tiles to 7.66 tiles



When Gene pulls an enemy, it interrupts the healing process of the enemy



Rosa:

Decreased Main attack damage from 480 to 460



Now needs 11 hits from Main attack instead of 10 to fully Charge up Super



Bibi:

Increased Health from 4200 to 4400



Decreased Star Power speed boost from 19% to 15%



Hits a bit easier with the main attack if the enemy is very close to Bibi*



Bibi no longer consumes home run bar when using super to kick the ball.*



Darryl:

Increased Health from 4200 to 4600



Decreased Star Power shield protection amount from 40% to 30%



Levels:

Minecart Madness:

Train moves slower and spawns less frequently (change only affects online games*

Bug Fixes:



Brawl Ball:

Fixed bug that caused Ball to bounce from walls that were destroyed just before the ball hits them*

*This change only affects online games. NOT if play solo in Friendly game room. The effect will come to solo Friendly rooms in the next client update.

