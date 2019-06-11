Supercell logo
11 Jun 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

June Balance Changes

Brawlers:

Bo:

  • Increased Main attack damage from 500 to 520

  • Now needs 10 hits from Main attack instead of 11 to fully Charge up Super

Dynamike:

  • Increased Super damage from 2000 to 2200

Rico:

  • Increased Main attack and Super damage from 300 to 320

  • Increased Star Power damage bonus from 80 to 100

Mortis:

  • Decreased Main attack reload time from 2.5s to 2.4s

Shelly:

  • Increased Star Power slow duration from 2.5s to 3.0s

Penny:

  • Star Power now targets close by enemies instead of randomly shooting everywhere*

Frank:

  • Increased Star Power damage bonus from 40% to 50%

  • Increased Star Power duration from 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Carl:

  • Decreased Main attack damage from 640 to 580

  • Decreased Star Power projectile speed buff from 16% to 13%

Gene:

  • Decreased Super range from 9 tiles to 7.66 tiles

  • When Gene pulls an enemy, it interrupts the healing process of the enemy

Rosa:

  • Decreased Main attack damage from 480 to 460

  • Now needs 11 hits from Main attack instead of 10 to fully Charge up Super

Bibi:

  • Increased Health from 4200 to 4400

  • Decreased Star Power speed boost from 19% to 15%

  • Hits a bit easier with the main attack if the enemy is very close to Bibi*

  • Bibi no longer consumes home run bar when using super to kick the ball.*

Darryl:

  • Increased Health from 4200 to 4600

  • Decreased Star Power shield protection amount from 40% to 30%

Levels:

Minecart Madness:

  • Train moves slower and spawns less frequently (change only affects online games*

Bug Fixes:

Brawl Ball:

  • Fixed bug that caused Ball to bounce from walls that were destroyed just before the ball hits them*

*This change only affects online games. NOT if play solo in Friendly game room. The effect will come to solo Friendly rooms in the next client update.