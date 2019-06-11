Brawlers:
Bo:
Increased Main attack damage from 500 to 520
Now needs 10 hits from Main attack instead of 11 to fully Charge up Super
Dynamike:
Increased Super damage from 2000 to 2200
Rico:
Increased Main attack and Super damage from 300 to 320
Increased Star Power damage bonus from 80 to 100
Mortis:
Decreased Main attack reload time from 2.5s to 2.4s
Shelly:
Increased Star Power slow duration from 2.5s to 3.0s
Penny:
Star Power now targets close by enemies instead of randomly shooting everywhere*
Frank:
Increased Star Power damage bonus from 40% to 50%
Increased Star Power duration from 10 seconds to 12 seconds
Carl:
Decreased Main attack damage from 640 to 580
Decreased Star Power projectile speed buff from 16% to 13%
Gene:
Decreased Super range from 9 tiles to 7.66 tiles
When Gene pulls an enemy, it interrupts the healing process of the enemy
Rosa:
Decreased Main attack damage from 480 to 460
Now needs 11 hits from Main attack instead of 10 to fully Charge up Super
Bibi:
Increased Health from 4200 to 4400
Decreased Star Power speed boost from 19% to 15%
Hits a bit easier with the main attack if the enemy is very close to Bibi*
Bibi no longer consumes home run bar when using super to kick the ball.*
Darryl:
Increased Health from 4200 to 4600
Decreased Star Power shield protection amount from 40% to 30%
Levels:
Minecart Madness:
Train moves slower and spawns less frequently (change only affects online games*
Bug Fixes:
Brawl Ball:
Fixed bug that caused Ball to bounce from walls that were destroyed just before the ball hits them*
*This change only affects online games. NOT if play solo in Friendly game room. The effect will come to solo Friendly rooms in the next client update.