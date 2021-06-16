Maintenance 15.07

Fixed local server malfunction



Fixed other issues related to modified clients



Optional Update and Maintenance 02.07

Optional Update - Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where a LATAM Masters skin logo was wrong



Fixed an issue where loading assets might crash the game



Fixed an issue where skin selection might sometimes highlight multiple dots



(Changes after the Maintenance)

Bug fixes

Fixed a rare issue where progress could be lost due to data saving



Other stuff

Set Basket Brawl score limit to 5 (was 10)



Maintenance 28.06

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the checkmark area and the actual return area hitboxes were not consistent in Volley Brawl



Fixed an issue where Rosa’s Grow Light Gadget was hiding the hoop in Basket Brawl



Fixed an issue where the “Try” button did not work for coming brawlers



Other

Changed one Showdown Map in rotation because it was causing some server issues



Other usability fixes in the game



Maintenance 17.6

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused legendary odds to be displayed in Brawl Box info despite not having any legendary drops available



Fixed an issue that allowed bots to use Buzz in Friendly Room battles



Fixed an issue that allowed claiming Wild Card Power Points for unowned Brawlers



Fixed an issue with the new Map Maker slowing tiles that sometimes caused the Brawlers to gain a lot of speed or terminate the match with server error 43



Fixed an issue that caused Jacky’s Counter Crush to constantly trigger from the Graveyard Shift modifier passive damage effect



Fixed an issue that allowed Carl to have two Pickaxes active at the same time



Gameplay & balance

Spawn protection

Brawler ammo after respawning increased from 0% to 33%



Bull, El Primo, Frank, and Jacky

Decreased Super charging from damage received from 30% to 20%



Byron

Increased Super charge rate from the main attack from 10 hits to 9 hits. This was an unintended nerf with the previous balance changes for him.



Patch Notes: New Brawler - Buzz

Buzz is the lifeguard of the Velocirapids Water Ride and the Chromatic Brawler of the season! He’s not very good at his job due to his size and his short arms, but he takes it very seriously and he loves to enforce rules and tell people what to do or… rather what NOT to do.

Chromatic Brawler for the Jurassic Splash season



Main Attack - Buzz Off A series of short-range attacks that goes from left to right

Super Ability - Torpedo Throw Buzz shoots his Torpedo Buoy and pulls himself to the target enemy or a wall. Buzz briefly stuns enemies in the area after arriving at the location. The stun length is based on the distance traveled. Buzz can charge his Super ability passively from nearby enemy Brawlers, the range is visualized as a circle around Buzz.

Gadget - Reserve Buoy Instantly charges the Super ability but removes the stun effect from the next Super activation.

Star Power - Tougher Torpedo Minimum Super stun length is increased by 0.5 seconds.

Star Power - Eyes Sharp

Super ability charging area is increased by 33%.



New Brawler - Griff

Griff is Colette’s and Edgar’s boss! He’s an Epic Brawler who is super greedy and not the most caring person, to be honest. He uses tips from Edgar’s and Colette’s tips jar to attack!

Epic Brawler



Main Attack - Coin Toss Griff tosses 9 coins at the enemy and they spread out the further they go!

Super Ability - Cashback

Fires banknotes that return to Griff’s location after a brief duration dealing damage when traveling both ways. Damage dealt is increased based on the distance from Griff.



Gadget - Piggy Bank

A bomb that explodes after a delay destroying walls and dealing damage to enemies in the area.

Star Power - Keep The Change

Increases main attack fire rate

Star Power - Business Resilience Heals 7% of missing health every 2 seconds. Minimum of 10 health healed per activation.





New Skins & Visual Improvements



New Skins

Burger Lou



Surfer Carl - Brawl Pass Tier 1



Born Bad Buzz - Brawl Pass Tier 70



Coco Rosa



Summer Dino Leon



Beach time Mortis



Dino Jet-ski Jacky - Power League exclusive skin



Whale Watch Nita - Supercell MAKE skin



Hermes Max



Mega Box Darryl - Free Skin celebrating 1 year of Brawl Stars released in China



True Gold/Silver Colt



True Gold/Silver Mr. P



Vicious Bibi



Wicked Stu



Trash Poco



Latin America Masters League

Multiple football Club skins



Boca Júniors Shelly, America Shelly, U de Chile Shelly, El Primo Universitario, El Primo Club Nacional, EL Primo Corinthians, Atl. Nacional Colt, Cerro Porteño Colt, River Plate Colt, Club America Colt, LDU Quito Mike, Flamengo Mike, Chivas Mike.



Pins

Each Brawler has been given a new Rare rarity Clap emote pin. These won’t be animated in this update yet.



New animated Pins



8-Bit



Edgar



Max



Byron



Sandy



Amber



Gale



Surge



Colette



Lou



Ruffs



Belle



Gale - Brawl Pass



Surge - Brawl Pass



Colette - Brawl Pass



Ruffs - Brawl Pass



Belle - Brawl Pass



Lou - Brawl Pass



Brawl Esports 2020 Champie Pins



Seasonal Events

Brawl Pass Season 7: The Jurassic Splash



Loading Screen



Main Menu Background



Main Menu Music



“Bad Randoms” punk music event



Main Menu Background



Main Menu Music



Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes

General changes

Brawlers now spawn without ammunition after being defeated



Respawn locations are now marked on the ground



Active map modifiers are now displayed during the battle intro



Gem Grab

Gems now spawn in a fixed order around the mine shaft



Knockout

Knockout has been added as a permanent game mode to the game



Knockout now has an advancing poison effect similar to Showdown to bring the match to a conclusion and the damage based tiebreaker has been removed



Showdown

Damage from Showdown poison is now calculated individually for each player from the moment their Brawler enters the poison instead of being applied to every Brawler inside the poison at the same time



Team Events slots

2 Team Events slots now have a 2-hour rotation per map and won’t award Tokens anymore



Team Events slot #1: Heist, Hot Zone, Siege



Team Events slot #2: Bounty, Knockout



Weekend Events

Added a 50 token reward to the weekend event start



Challenges

Challenges during Brawl Pass Season 7



Griff Challenge - Beat the challenge to unlock Griff a week early!



Vicious Bibi Skin Challenge - Beat the Challenge to win Vicious Bibi



LATAM Masters Challenge - Beat the Challenge to win a Mega Box



Power League

Power League Season 3



2 Player Profile Icons rewards



Jet Ski Jacky skin reward - You must WIN 50 Power League matches to unlock it



Maps

Map rotation has been refreshed for multiple game modes



Some old fan-favorite maps have been added back to the rotation



New Limited Time Summer Modes

Basket Brawl - Starts on June 28th!



Hold the Trophy - Starts the following week!



Volley Brawl - You know the deal now.



Trophy Thieves (previously known as Present Plunder)



Map Maker

Added modifier options to player-made maps Energy Drink Angry Robo

Meteor Shower

Graveyard Shift

New Modifier: Fast Super (Super Charges much faster)

New Modifier: Fast Players (Everyone is faster the whole time)





New map elements

Damage dealing spikes

Healing tile

Speed up tile

Slow down tile

Gas cloud





Added map hashtag (#) to the map preview screen



Brawler Balance

New Gadgets

Rico: For the next basic attack, each time a projectile bounces, Rico will be healed for 300 health



Lou: All enemies in the super area gets an extra 50% snow cone mark



Pam: For Pam’s next attack, each hit on enemy brawlers removes 25% of their maximum ammo. Pam reclaims 50% of the stolen ammo to herself.



Edgar: Edgar gets a shield that blocks the next 2000 damage dealt with him. The shield gets weaker over time.



Sandy: Sandy’s next attack makes the opponent fall asleep for 1.5 seconds. They will however wake up from any damage.



Leon: Leon drops his lollipop to create an invisibility area for him and his teammates



Spike: Spike creates a large cactus with 3500 health to give him and his allies cover. Upon destruction, it bursts and heals all allies around it for 1000 health.



Ruffs: Ruffs calls for air back up. It targets a large area at the closest enemy and deals 700 damage with each hit.



Gale: Gale uses his leaf blower to create a local tornado, which will push away any enemy that tries to pass it.



Stu: Stu’s next Super can bash through walls, making pieces of the wall fly at the enemies on the other side. Each piece deals 500 damage to opponents.



Changes

8-BIT

Super ability damage boost decreased from 50% to 35%

Boosted Booster now adds a 15% damage boost to the Super ability in addition to the increased range





Belle

Main attack bounces are now limited to up to 3 bounces

Main attack bounces now charge Belle’s Super ability

Super ability range increased by 6.7%





Bo

Super Totem now gradually loses health overtime after being deployed until it’s destroyed

Super Totem no longer loses Super charging effectiveness over time





Colette

NA-AH Gadget has been reworked. It now adds an additional 1000 damage on top of Colette’s basic attack damage instead of dealing damage based on the opponent’s maximum health





Nani

Manual Override damage decreased from 2000 to 1800

Autofocus max damage decreased from 2500 to 1600

Super Charge Rate from the main attack increased by 33% (Nani can charge up her super with 2 attacks if she hits all projectiles)





The following Brawlers now charge their Super from all damage received from enemy Brawlers or their summoned turrets and pets. They have this passive ability described in their Brawler profile now under “traits”.

Bull



El Primo



Frank



Jacky



Buffs

Byron

Malaise enemy healing reduction effect increased from 50% to 75%





Gale

Freezing Snow slow effect increased from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds





Penny

Main attack damage increased from 900 to 940





Shelly

Clay Pigeons projectile speed increased by 20%





Lou

Hypothermia enemy reload speed reduction effect increased from 50% to 75%





Nerfs

Carl

Decreased main attack projectile speed slightly





Jacky

Hardy Hard Hat damage reduction decreased from 15% to 10%





Tick

Last Hurrah shield damage reduction decreased from 100% to 50% damage reduced while the shield is active





Stu

Nitro Boost no longer knocks enemies back upon hit





Max

Super Charged charging rate decreased by 50%

Main attack damage decreased from 320 to 300 per hit





Other

Added support for skin variations in the Brawler Menu



Bo & Crow Mecha skins



LATAM Masters skins



Mortis hat & no hat variations



Bug Fixes