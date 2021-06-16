Maintenance 15.07
Fixed local server malfunction
Fixed other issues related to modified clients
Optional Update and Maintenance 02.07
Optional Update - Bug fixes
Fixed an issue where a LATAM Masters skin logo was wrong
Fixed an issue where loading assets might crash the game
Fixed an issue where skin selection might sometimes highlight multiple dots
(Changes after the Maintenance)
Bug fixes
Fixed a rare issue where progress could be lost due to data saving
Other stuff
Set Basket Brawl score limit to 5 (was 10)
Maintenance 28.06
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue where the checkmark area and the actual return area hitboxes were not consistent in Volley Brawl
Fixed an issue where Rosa’s Grow Light Gadget was hiding the hoop in Basket Brawl
Fixed an issue where the “Try” button did not work for coming brawlers
Other
Changed one Showdown Map in rotation because it was causing some server issues
Other usability fixes in the game
Maintenance 17.6
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue that caused legendary odds to be displayed in Brawl Box info despite not having any legendary drops available
Fixed an issue that allowed bots to use Buzz in Friendly Room battles
Fixed an issue that allowed claiming Wild Card Power Points for unowned Brawlers
Fixed an issue with the new Map Maker slowing tiles that sometimes caused the Brawlers to gain a lot of speed or terminate the match with server error 43
Fixed an issue that caused Jacky’s Counter Crush to constantly trigger from the Graveyard Shift modifier passive damage effect
Fixed an issue that allowed Carl to have two Pickaxes active at the same time
Gameplay & balance
Spawn protection
Brawler ammo after respawning increased from 0% to 33%
Bull, El Primo, Frank, and Jacky
Decreased Super charging from damage received from 30% to 20%
Byron
Increased Super charge rate from the main attack from 10 hits to 9 hits. This was an unintended nerf with the previous balance changes for him.
Patch Notes: New Brawler - Buzz
Buzz is the lifeguard of the Velocirapids Water Ride and the Chromatic Brawler of the season! He’s not very good at his job due to his size and his short arms, but he takes it very seriously and he loves to enforce rules and tell people what to do or… rather what NOT to do.
Chromatic Brawler for the Jurassic Splash season
Main Attack - Buzz Off
A series of short-range attacks that goes from left to right
Super Ability - Torpedo Throw
Buzz shoots his Torpedo Buoy and pulls himself to the target enemy or a wall.
Buzz briefly stuns enemies in the area after arriving at the location. The stun length is based on the distance traveled.
Buzz can charge his Super ability passively from nearby enemy Brawlers, the range is visualized as a circle around Buzz.
Gadget - Reserve Buoy
Instantly charges the Super ability but removes the stun effect from the next Super activation.
Star Power - Tougher Torpedo
Minimum Super stun length is increased by 0.5 seconds.
Star Power - Eyes Sharp
Super ability charging area is increased by 33%.
New Brawler - Griff
Griff is Colette’s and Edgar’s boss! He’s an Epic Brawler who is super greedy and not the most caring person, to be honest. He uses tips from Edgar’s and Colette’s tips jar to attack!
Epic Brawler
Main Attack - Coin Toss
Griff tosses 9 coins at the enemy and they spread out the further they go!
Super Ability - Cashback
Fires banknotes that return to Griff’s location after a brief duration dealing damage when traveling both ways.
Damage dealt is increased based on the distance from Griff.
Gadget - Piggy Bank
A bomb that explodes after a delay destroying walls and dealing damage to enemies in the area.
Star Power - Keep The Change
Increases main attack fire rate
Star Power - Business Resilience
Heals 7% of missing health every 2 seconds. Minimum of 10 health healed per activation.
New Skins & Visual Improvements
New Skins
Burger Lou
Surfer Carl - Brawl Pass Tier 1
Born Bad Buzz - Brawl Pass Tier 70
Coco Rosa
Summer Dino Leon
Beach time Mortis
Dino Jet-ski Jacky - Power League exclusive skin
Whale Watch Nita - Supercell MAKE skin
Hermes Max
Mega Box Darryl - Free Skin celebrating 1 year of Brawl Stars released in China
True Gold/Silver Colt
True Gold/Silver Mr. P
Vicious Bibi
Wicked Stu
Trash Poco
Latin America Masters League
Multiple football Club skins
Boca Júniors Shelly, America Shelly, U de Chile Shelly, El Primo Universitario, El Primo Club Nacional, EL Primo Corinthians, Atl. Nacional Colt, Cerro Porteño Colt, River Plate Colt, Club America Colt, LDU Quito Mike, Flamengo Mike, Chivas Mike.
Pins
Each Brawler has been given a new Rare rarity Clap emote pin. These won’t be animated in this update yet.
New animated Pins
8-Bit
Edgar
Max
Byron
Sandy
Amber
Gale
Surge
Colette
Lou
Ruffs
Belle
Gale - Brawl Pass
Surge - Brawl Pass
Colette - Brawl Pass
Ruffs - Brawl Pass
Belle - Brawl Pass
Lou - Brawl Pass
Brawl Esports 2020 Champie Pins
Seasonal Events
Brawl Pass Season 7: The Jurassic Splash
Loading Screen
Main Menu Background
Main Menu Music
“Bad Randoms” punk music event
Main Menu Background
Main Menu Music
Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes
General changes
Brawlers now spawn without ammunition after being defeated
Respawn locations are now marked on the ground
Active map modifiers are now displayed during the battle intro
Gem Grab
Gems now spawn in a fixed order around the mine shaft
Knockout
Knockout has been added as a permanent game mode to the game
Knockout now has an advancing poison effect similar to Showdown to bring the match to a conclusion and the damage based tiebreaker has been removed
Showdown
Damage from Showdown poison is now calculated individually for each player from the moment their Brawler enters the poison instead of being applied to every Brawler inside the poison at the same time
Team Events slots
2 Team Events slots now have a 2-hour rotation per map and won’t award Tokens anymore
Team Events slot #1: Heist, Hot Zone, Siege
Team Events slot #2: Bounty, Knockout
Weekend Events
Added a 50 token reward to the weekend event start
Challenges
Challenges during Brawl Pass Season 7
Griff Challenge - Beat the challenge to unlock Griff a week early!
Vicious Bibi Skin Challenge - Beat the Challenge to win Vicious Bibi
LATAM Masters Challenge - Beat the Challenge to win a Mega Box
Power League
Power League Season 3
2 Player Profile Icons rewards
Jet Ski Jacky skin reward - You must WIN 50 Power League matches to unlock it
Maps
Map rotation has been refreshed for multiple game modes
Some old fan-favorite maps have been added back to the rotation
New Limited Time Summer Modes
Basket Brawl - Starts on June 28th!
Hold the Trophy - Starts the following week!
Volley Brawl - You know the deal now.
Trophy Thieves (previously known as Present Plunder)
Map Maker
Added modifier options to player-made maps
Energy Drink
Angry Robo
Meteor Shower
Graveyard Shift
New Modifier: Fast Super (Super Charges much faster)
New Modifier: Fast Players (Everyone is faster the whole time)
New map elements
Damage dealing spikes
Healing tile
Speed up tile
Slow down tile
Gas cloud
Added map hashtag (#) to the map preview screen
Brawler Balance
New Gadgets
Rico: For the next basic attack, each time a projectile bounces, Rico will be healed for 300 health
Lou: All enemies in the super area gets an extra 50% snow cone mark
Pam: For Pam’s next attack, each hit on enemy brawlers removes 25% of their maximum ammo. Pam reclaims 50% of the stolen ammo to herself.
Edgar: Edgar gets a shield that blocks the next 2000 damage dealt with him. The shield gets weaker over time.
Sandy: Sandy’s next attack makes the opponent fall asleep for 1.5 seconds. They will however wake up from any damage.
Leon: Leon drops his lollipop to create an invisibility area for him and his teammates
Spike: Spike creates a large cactus with 3500 health to give him and his allies cover. Upon destruction, it bursts and heals all allies around it for 1000 health.
Ruffs: Ruffs calls for air back up. It targets a large area at the closest enemy and deals 700 damage with each hit.
Gale: Gale uses his leaf blower to create a local tornado, which will push away any enemy that tries to pass it.
Stu: Stu’s next Super can bash through walls, making pieces of the wall fly at the enemies on the other side. Each piece deals 500 damage to opponents.
Changes
8-BIT
Super ability damage boost decreased from 50% to 35%
Boosted Booster now adds a 15% damage boost to the Super ability in addition to the increased range
Belle
Main attack bounces are now limited to up to 3 bounces
Main attack bounces now charge Belle’s Super ability
Super ability range increased by 6.7%
Bo
Super Totem now gradually loses health overtime after being deployed until it’s destroyed
Super Totem no longer loses Super charging effectiveness over time
Colette
NA-AH Gadget has been reworked. It now adds an additional 1000 damage on top of Colette’s basic attack damage instead of dealing damage based on the opponent’s maximum health
Nani
Manual Override damage decreased from 2000 to 1800
Autofocus max damage decreased from 2500 to 1600
Super Charge Rate from the main attack increased by 33% (Nani can charge up her super with 2 attacks if she hits all projectiles)
The following Brawlers now charge their Super from all damage received from enemy Brawlers or their summoned turrets and pets. They have this passive ability described in their Brawler profile now under “traits”.
Bull
El Primo
Frank
Jacky
Buffs
Byron
Malaise enemy healing reduction effect increased from 50% to 75%
Gale
Freezing Snow slow effect increased from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds
Penny
Main attack damage increased from 900 to 940
Shelly
Clay Pigeons projectile speed increased by 20%
Lou
Hypothermia enemy reload speed reduction effect increased from 50% to 75%
Nerfs
Carl
Decreased main attack projectile speed slightly
Jacky
Hardy Hard Hat damage reduction decreased from 15% to 10%
Tick
Last Hurrah shield damage reduction decreased from 100% to 50% damage reduced while the shield is active
Stu
Nitro Boost no longer knocks enemies back upon hit
Max
Super Charged charging rate decreased by 50%
Main attack damage decreased from 320 to 300 per hit
Other
Added support for skin variations in the Brawler Menu
Bo & Crow Mecha skins
LATAM Masters skins
Mortis hat & no hat variations
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue in Brawl Ball where area damage abilities were not always dealing the damage when used near the edge of the map
Fixed an issue that prevented Belle from charging her Super from the main attack secondary bounces
Fixed an issue with Squeak’s main attack projectiles not being visible after they landed inside bushes
Fixed an issue in Brawl Ball when certain Brawler attacks immediately kicked the Ball if they received it while firing