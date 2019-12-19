After the maintenance, we are getting these two problems fixed:



- Fixing Bibi's Battling Stance Star Power

- Preventing Bea's super from slowing immune targets

More fixes are coming in an optional update both for iOS and Android. They will be available afterward.



Here's what we are fixing with the optional update.



Fixing the App Icon on Android OS version 8,9 and 10



Fixing a bug that caused Facebook friends not being shown correctly on Android



Fixing a bug that caused players to play with an upside down camera when using Play Again feature



Fixed an issue with Corsair Colt's Bandana



Fixed missing Trophy graphic in the Brawler menu



Fixed a graphical issue with new Facebook login pop-up

We should return shortly!



