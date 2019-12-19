Supercell logo
19 Dec 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance - Bug Fixes!

Maintenance Time! Fixing some pirate bugs!

After the maintenance, we are getting these two problems fixed:

- Fixing Bibi's Battling Stance Star Power
- Preventing Bea's super from slowing immune targets

More fixes are coming in an optional update both for iOS and Android. They will be available afterward.

Here's what we are fixing with the optional update.

  • Fixing the App Icon on Android OS version 8,9 and 10

  • Fixing a bug that caused Facebook friends not being shown correctly on Android

  • Fixing a bug that caused players to play with an upside down camera when using Play Again feature

  • Fixed an issue with Corsair Colt's Bandana

  • Fixed missing Trophy graphic in the Brawler menu

  • Fixed a graphical issue with new Facebook login pop-up

We should return shortly!