6 Feb 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance Changes

Hey Brawlers,

We've got a few changes coming in as we prepare for an Optional Update with more bug fixes later this week.

Gameplay Changes

  • Hide Nita, Frank and Mortis star power projectiles from the enemy team (to not reveal where the brawler is)

  • Fixed a bug that caused destroying of bone piles to sometimes destroy walls close to them

  • Increased Respawn time in Brawl Ball from 5 to 7 seconds

  • Tweaks to "Pool Party" Brawl Ball map

Matchmaking Improvements

  • "Pooled" Matchmaking added

    • Different matchmaking pools based on players' Total Trophies

    • Playing in a game room uses the highest pool that a player has in the room (for example if a 450 Total Trophy player plays with a 2500 Total Trophy player they will play in the higher 2500 Total Trophy pool)

  • Play Again is now enabled at over 150 Trophies

  • Prevention mechanism for trophy push exploit