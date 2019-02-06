Hey Brawlers,
We've got a few changes coming in as we prepare for an Optional Update with more bug fixes later this week.
Hide Nita, Frank and Mortis star power projectiles from the enemy team (to not reveal where the brawler is)
Fixed a bug that caused destroying of bone piles to sometimes destroy walls close to them
Increased Respawn time in Brawl Ball from 5 to 7 seconds
Tweaks to "Pool Party" Brawl Ball map
"Pooled" Matchmaking added
Different matchmaking pools based on players' Total Trophies
Playing in a game room uses the highest pool that a player has in the room (for example if a 450 Total Trophy player plays with a 2500 Total Trophy player they will play in the higher 2500 Total Trophy pool)
Play Again is now enabled at over 150 Trophies
Prevention mechanism for trophy push exploit