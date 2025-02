Today we have a quick maintenance break to apply the following changes:

Token Doubler price has been lowered to 40 Gems in the Shop (from 50)



Quests with identical requirements as an existing Quest are no longer generated (such as "Deal x points of damage in Brawl Ball")



Fixed a bug that caused server error 43 in Boss Fight

Fixed a bug which allowed Sprout to move Safes/IKEs with his Super