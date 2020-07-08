Fixed an issue which caused an incorrect amount of Mega Boxes to be shown under the Brawl Pass content info button



Fixed an issue which caused claiming Power Points in Brawl Pass to open the first unclaimed reward on the track instead



Fixed an issue which caused automatic scrolling to the first unclaimed reward when opening bonus Big Boxes



Fixed an issue which caused incorrect game modes to be suggested in a game room



Fixed an issue which caused incorrect Quest icons to be shown in the Game Mode selection screen



Fixed an issue where Brawler Quests were highlighted incorrectly when entering the Quest Log from the Game Mode Quest shortcut



Fixed an issue where tapping a Quest in the Quest Log tried to access unavailable game modes



Fixed an issue which prevented accessing video links in the maintenance view



Fixed an issue which closed Brawler Menu pop-ups when a game mode event rotated



Fixed an issue where the spectator count icon was overlapping with the Rampage game mode UI



Fixed an issue which caused True Silver and True Gold skins to display face animations after the Brawler victory animation



Fixed missing Leon victory animation in the battle end screen



Trophy progress bar is now shown for Brawlers who have the "NEW!" state visible in Brawler Menu after unlocking a new Gadget or Star Power



Added a check mark to Friends screen Facebook button when logged in



Upcoming PvE Quest no longer shows the progress indicator to better distinguish from active Quests

