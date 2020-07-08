Supercell logo
8 Jul 2020
Maintenance + Optional Update Inbound!

Maintenance Changes

  • Difficulty level and balance adjustments for Super City Rampage

    • Normal difficulty level is now easier

    • Slows and stuns are now less effective against the Mega Monster

    • While enraged, Mega Monster is now immune to slows, stuns, and pushbacks

  • Fixed an issue in Super City Rampage which prevented the Mega Monster from correctly targeting buildings

  • Fixed a bug allowing Surge to activate his Super without spending the Super charge

  • Fixed an issue which prevented Darryl from using his Super to cross over water

  • Fixed an issue which caused the selected Special Pins to not be correctly persisted between game sessions

Optional Update!

  • Fixed an issue which caused an incorrect amount of Mega Boxes to be shown under the Brawl Pass content info button

  • Fixed an issue which caused claiming Power Points in Brawl Pass to open the first unclaimed reward on the track instead

  • Fixed an issue which caused automatic scrolling to the first unclaimed reward when opening bonus Big Boxes

  • Fixed an issue which caused incorrect game modes to be suggested in a game room

  • Fixed an issue which caused incorrect Quest icons to be shown in the Game Mode selection screen

  • Fixed an issue where Brawler Quests were highlighted incorrectly when entering the Quest Log from the Game Mode Quest shortcut

  • Fixed an issue where tapping a Quest in the Quest Log tried to access unavailable game modes

  • Fixed an issue which prevented accessing video links in the maintenance view

  • Fixed an issue which closed Brawler Menu pop-ups when a game mode event rotated

  • Fixed an issue where the spectator count icon was overlapping with the Rampage game mode UI

  • Fixed an issue which caused True Silver and True Gold skins to display face animations after the Brawler victory animation

  • Fixed missing Leon victory animation in the battle end screen

  • Trophy progress bar is now shown for Brawlers who have the "NEW!" state visible in Brawler Menu after unlocking a new Gadget or Star Power

  • Added a check mark to Friends screen Facebook button when logged in

  • Upcoming PvE Quest no longer shows the progress indicator to better distinguish from active Quests

  • Minor localization text fixes