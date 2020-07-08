Difficulty level and balance adjustments for Super City Rampage
Normal difficulty level is now easier
Slows and stuns are now less effective against the Mega Monster
While enraged, Mega Monster is now immune to slows, stuns, and pushbacks
Fixed an issue in Super City Rampage which prevented the Mega Monster from correctly targeting buildings
Fixed a bug allowing Surge to activate his Super without spending the Super charge
Fixed an issue which prevented Darryl from using his Super to cross over water
Fixed an issue which caused the selected Special Pins to not be correctly persisted between game sessions
Fixed an issue which caused an incorrect amount of Mega Boxes to be shown under the Brawl Pass content info button
Fixed an issue which caused claiming Power Points in Brawl Pass to open the first unclaimed reward on the track instead
Fixed an issue which caused automatic scrolling to the first unclaimed reward when opening bonus Big Boxes
Fixed an issue which caused incorrect game modes to be suggested in a game room
Fixed an issue which caused incorrect Quest icons to be shown in the Game Mode selection screen
Fixed an issue where Brawler Quests were highlighted incorrectly when entering the Quest Log from the Game Mode Quest shortcut
Fixed an issue where tapping a Quest in the Quest Log tried to access unavailable game modes
Fixed an issue which prevented accessing video links in the maintenance view
Fixed an issue which closed Brawler Menu pop-ups when a game mode event rotated
Fixed an issue where the spectator count icon was overlapping with the Rampage game mode UI
Fixed an issue which caused True Silver and True Gold skins to display face animations after the Brawler victory animation
Fixed missing Leon victory animation in the battle end screen
Trophy progress bar is now shown for Brawlers who have the "NEW!" state visible in Brawler Menu after unlocking a new Gadget or Star Power
Added a check mark to Friends screen Facebook button when logged in
Upcoming PvE Quest no longer shows the progress indicator to better distinguish from active Quests
Minor localization text fixes