Health reduced from 3300 to 3000
Super damage reduced from 2000 to 1800
Super charge rate from Main Attack reduced by 25% (17 hits to 22 hits)
Super charge rate from Super Attack reduced by 16%
Fixed an issue which caused Amber to gain increased Super charge rate from Super Attack with increased Power Levels
Quests are now generated more evenly between Brawler and Game Mode Quests
Brawlers now have a higher chance to receive duplicate Quests
There will now be Quests available on the first day of a new Season
Fixed an issue which caused Amber's Super to deal only 1 damage if she was defeated just before igniting the fire fluid
Fixed an issue which caused Tara's healing shade to ignite Amber's fire fluid
Fixed an issue which allowed Gene Super to pull enemies into a teleport
Fixed an issue which caused Bo's mines to not trigger at all if Bo died while using Tripwire
Fixed an issue causing teleports to activate Max’s Gadget heal
Fixed issues with multiple healing effects that were ignoring game mode limitations to healing in Graveyard Shift
Fixed a crash issue in Brawl Ball if a goal was scored and no one had touched the ball