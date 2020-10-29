Fixed an issue which caused Amber's Super to deal only 1 damage if she was defeated just before igniting the fire fluid



Fixed an issue which caused Tara's healing shade to ignite Amber's fire fluid



Fixed an issue which allowed Gene Super to pull enemies into a teleport



Fixed an issue which caused Bo's mines to not trigger at all if Bo died while using Tripwire



Fixed an issue causing teleports to activate Max’s Gadget heal



Fixed issues with multiple healing effects that were ignoring game mode limitations to healing in Graveyard Shift

