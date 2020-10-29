Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
29 Oct 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance Patch Notes!

Amber Balance Changes

  • Health reduced from 3300 to 3000

  • Super damage reduced from 2000 to 1800

  • Super charge rate from Main Attack reduced by 25% (17 hits to 22 hits)

  • Super charge rate from Super Attack reduced by 16%

  • Fixed an issue which caused Amber to gain increased Super charge rate from Super Attack with increased Power Levels

Quest Generation changes

  • Quests are now generated more evenly between Brawler and Game Mode Quests

  • Brawlers now have a higher chance to receive duplicate Quests

  • There will now be Quests available on the first day of a new Season

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue which caused Amber's Super to deal only 1 damage if she was defeated just before igniting the fire fluid

  • Fixed an issue which caused Tara's healing shade to ignite Amber's fire fluid

  • Fixed an issue which allowed Gene Super to pull enemies into a teleport

  • Fixed an issue which caused Bo's mines to not trigger at all if Bo died while using Tripwire

  • Fixed an issue causing teleports to activate Max’s Gadget heal

  • Fixed issues with multiple healing effects that were ignoring game mode limitations to healing in Graveyard Shift

  • Fixed a crash issue in Brawl Ball if a goal was scored and no one had touched the ball