IOS OPTIONAL UPDATE 11/10
Fixed brawler models sometimes being all black on iOS
MAINTENANCE 06/10
Optional Client - Already available for both Android and iOS!
Fixed anti-aliasing on iOS 15
Fixed Meg’s face when in her Mecha
Fixed Star Power/Gadget selection in Power League/Friendly Games
Fixed the minecart animation in Minecart Madness
Fixed some overflow issues on smaller iPads
Fixed some Localization issues
Fixed with Maintenance:
Fixed 8-bit Super not giving consistent damage boost between skins
Fixed some Bo skins having increased attack radius
MAINTENANCE 30/09
Balance changes
Jacky
Health Points decreased from 5000 to 4600
Damaged decreased from 1280 to 1160
Hardy Hat: Reduced damaged has been increased from 10 to 15%
Meg
Super is lost if Meg is defeated while activating it
Ammo reduced to 0 after the Mecha is destroyed
Health points start regenerating slower after exiting the Mecha
Other
Fixes on the Skin selector
Fix for map names being flipped
Added creator credit to new maps
UPDATE 28/09
New Brawler - Meg
Meg is the third member of Max’s and Surge’s trio and she’s a smart vending machine repair girl who wants to be a hero like Max and Surge, and although they think she’s not ready to fight yet, Meg always joins the battle anyway!
Legendary Brawler
Main Attack (Normal form) - Clean Up
Weak (but courageous!) medium-range shot
Super Ability (Normal form) - Mega Machina
Call for her Mecha armor!
When in Mecha form Meg gets two different attacks and a lot more Health Points! But her Health Points decay over time
Once her Mecha HP reaches 0, she goes back to her normal form
Main Attack (Mecha form) - Crowd Control
A strong barrage of bullets (8 projectiles, 4 from each cannon)
Super Ability (Mecha form) - Feel the Steel
Her Super button then becomes a secondary attack! It’s a melee swipe causing lots of damage in a wide arc
This attack charges automatically and doesn't get charged with normal attacks
Gadget - Jolting Volts
Heal mecha by 450 health per second for 5 seconds
Star Power - Force Field
Her normal form gets a 35% shield for 30 seconds after a mecha suit is destroyed.
Star Power - Self Destruction
Upon expiring, the mecha suit explodes dealing 1000 damage to nearby opponents and pushing them away
New Skins & Visual Improvements
New Skins
SC MAKE - Gladiator Colette - 149 gems
V8-Bit - Challenge Reward - 79 gems - Available after the challenge
Gold/Silver
Brock, Poco, 8-bit, Pam, Max
Animated Pins
Brawl-o-ween Rosa
Brawlidays Pins
Dark Lord Spike - Unlocked for the Skin owners
Lunar New Year Pins
Meg Pins are also animated!
Game Modes
Added more animating banners for Showdown, Brawl ball and Bounty!
Showdown+
Defeating a brawler now gives +2 trophies, and if you get defeated you lose 2
Skin Selector Improvements
An easier way to select your skin!
Also adding an option to randomize your skin every match (among the ones you already have)
Seasonal Events
Return to Retropolis
Acquire all Retropolis skins and receive an exclusive pin for each brawler!
Retropolis Skins are now seasonal
Challenges
Return to Retropolis
2 maps per stage
5 stages
Re-buys enabled
V8-Bit is the final reward
All maps have the Retropolis environment theme
Clubs
Pins can now be used in club chat!
Friends Screen/Menu
Invite window now shows the game mode you currently have selected
There are now two status changes, you can now signal to your friends that you are looking for a team or that you are a team looking for a player
Brawler Balance
Buffs
Brock
Increased main attack explosion radius by 50%
- In an effort to provide each long-range damage dealer with their own niche, Brock's abilities now focus more on his ability to deal area and splash damage. The nerfs to his main attack range and damage are meant to off-set his new area damage potential
Jacky
Removed delay on super activation
Jacky can move and attack earlier after activating her super
- Jacky's Super "Holey Moley!" was too weak and never really fulfilled its intended role, mainly due to the involved delay timers. Removing the delay and allowing Jacky to be more mobile should allow her to become more of a threat when she activates her Super
Nerfs
Brock
Reduced main attack damage from 1220 to 1160
Rocket Fuel - Removed the bonus damage from the Gadget
Main attack - Range decreased(30->27) to offset for explosion increase
Belle
Reduced Main attack damage from 1100 to 1040
Reduced Main attack bounce damage from 550 to 520
Despite the previous nerfs
- Belle still dominated in several game modes and maps. Reducing her damage from the main attack (and indirectly bounce damage) should bring her more in line with other long-range damage dealers and less of a must-pick
Changes
Carl
Heat Ejector fire now follows the next main attack rather than Carl himself
- Carl's Gadget "Heat Ejector" was only useful when fleeing from an engagement or in conjunction with his Super. This change will give the Gadget more versatility, allow for more interesting plays and give him more area control capabilities which is in line with the rest of his kit
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where wizard Byron animations were breaking when airborne
Fixed an issue where Edgar Fisticuffs Star Power increased the timer of the movement speed boost after jumping
Fixed an issue where spikes gadget would not get launched by jump pads
Fixed an issue where Lunar Piper skin would cause minor screen shake when she starts moving