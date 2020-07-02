New Chromatic Brawler - Surge - Available July 6!



Main Attack - Attack that splits horizontally after hitting an enemy Brawler



Super Ability - Using the Super upgrades Surge. Upgrades are lost upon respawn.

1st Upgrade: Movement Speed

2nd Upgrade: Main Attack Range

3rd Upgrade: Main Attack projectile now splits into 6 projectiles upon hitting an enemy



Gadget - Teleports a short distance



Star Power - Main Attack projectile splits after reaching max distance or when hitting a wall





Brawl Pass Season 2: Summer of Monsters!

Starting July 6 and lasting 10 weeks!



Mecha Paladin Surge - Brawl Pass



Super Ranger Brock - Brawl Pass



Chromatic Names available for Brawl Pass players!



Brawl Pass rewards can now be collected in any order







New Skins

Crow Remodel



Mega Beetle Bea - 150 Gems



Ultra Driller Jacky - 150 Gems



King Crab Tick - 80 Gems



Street Wear Max - 80 Gems



White Crow - 80 Gems



Retro Nani - 30 Gems



True Silver & True Gold skins

Players can purchase the Silver skin for the Brawler after they have upgraded to Power Level 9. The Gold version becomes available after purchasing the Silver version.

Silver costs 10 000 Coins. Gold costs 25 000 Coins.

Skins will be offered as part of the normal Shop skin offer rotation.

Gold and Silver will be available for Emz, El Primo, Shelly, Piper, and Leon.



Pirate Gene has a new visual effect for his Super



New face animations for Shelly, Colt, and Crow





Game Modes / Economy / Event Rotation Changes

Trophy Road Rewards have been extended until 50 000 Trophies



Hot Zone has been added into the permanent event rotation

New Mode: Super City Rampage! Players fight together to protect the city from a Monster who tries to destroy it. The Monster wins if it destroys all of the city blocks, or defeat all the Brawlers.

The monster unlocks new abilities at higher difficulty levels

5 Quests for 5 difficulty levels for this event similarly to Raid Boss and Robo Rumble

Big Game

Big Game has been re-balanced - Big Brawlers were winning too often compared to the Hunters



Big Brawler pets damage and health has been reduced



Big Brawler self-healing has been reduced



Big Brawler health has been adjusted so that it now depends more on the Brawler's base health



Robo Rumble Hard, Expert and Insane difficulty levels are now slightly easier

The enrage mechanic has been changed from the 90 second enrage to:

Robots now enrage after 25 seconds and gain a speed boost

Robots now enrage more after 40 seconds and attack the Safe directly





Pins Battle Support - Emotes can now be used during battles!



Emotes are visible for both teams



Using an emote will set a cooldown for 10 seconds



Emotes can be muted during battle from the emote button



Emote button placement can be configured in the Edit Controls screen



Players have 4 different emotes to use in Battle: Happy, Sad, Angry and Special

Special category emote can be configured for each of the Brawlers individually. Players need to collect the Pins for each of the Brawlers in order to use that Brawler's emotes If the player does not own Pins for the currently selected Brawler then a default emote will be displayed instead





Archive - Last chance offers for the following skins after which they will be retired into the archive. Skins going into the Archive this season: Caveman Frank, Touchdown Bull, Rockabilly Mortis, Spicy Mike, Boom Box Brock



New Gadgets! New Gadgets will be released once per week during the next 10 weeks



Crow: All currently poisoned enemies are slowed



Penny: Fire a barrage of shots at Penny's location



Bo: Instantly explode mines



Mortis: Faster reload speed for a while



El Primo: Summon a small meteor at closest enemy



Jessie: Supercharge turret to shoot twice as fast



Barley: Throw healing potion to every friendly player in range that leaves a healing puddle on the ground (Healing over time, doesn't stack)



Shelly: Next basic attack has a narrower cone and longer range



Piper: Next basic attack is a seeking bullet



Dynamike: Next basic attack stuns





Brawler Balance

Gale

Gale's main attack now fires 6 smaller projectiles for improved damage dealing consistency



Gale no longer knocks himself back upon activating Super



Super enemy push back distance has been increased



Nani

Increased Health from 2400 to 2600



Nani's Main Attack projectiles now travel extra distance if they miss their target for improved damage dealing consistency



Dynamike

Fidget Spinner now also increases movement speed



Leon

Increased Main Attack damage from 440 to 460



Clone Projector Leon is no longer killed with a single hit, but instead takes double damage from all sources. The damage dealt to the clone by enemies is now shown.



Tara

Increased Main Attack damage from 420 to 460



Gene

Decreased Health from 3600 to 3400



Jacky

Decreased Health from 5200 to 5000



Decreased Pneumatic Booster speed boost from 30% to 20%



Increased Pneumatic Booster charges from 2 to 3



Sprout

Overgrowth now takes 5 seconds to charge but the increased explosion radius is always applied



Super charging rate decreased from 4 to 5 hits



Mr. P

Tin Can has been been replaced with a new Star Power: Revolving Door



Revolving Door: The robo-porters spawn 3 seconds faster after being defeated.



Emz

Decreased health from 3800 to 3600



Decreased Friendzoner push back radius and distance



Increased Friendzoner charges from 2 to 3





