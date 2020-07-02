New Chromatic Brawler - Surge - Available July 6!
Main Attack - Attack that splits horizontally after hitting an enemy Brawler
Super Ability - Using the Super upgrades Surge. Upgrades are lost upon respawn.
1st Upgrade: Movement Speed
2nd Upgrade: Main Attack Range
3rd Upgrade: Main Attack projectile now splits into 6 projectiles upon hitting an enemy
Gadget - Teleports a short distance
Star Power - Main Attack projectile splits after reaching max distance or when hitting a wall
Brawl Pass Season 2: Summer of Monsters!
Starting July 6 and lasting 10 weeks!
Mecha Paladin Surge - Brawl Pass
Super Ranger Brock - Brawl Pass
Chromatic Names available for Brawl Pass players!
Brawl Pass rewards can now be collected in any order
New Skins
Crow Remodel
Mega Beetle Bea - 150 Gems
Ultra Driller Jacky - 150 Gems
King Crab Tick - 80 Gems
Street Wear Max - 80 Gems
White Crow - 80 Gems
Retro Nani - 30 Gems
True Silver & True Gold skins
Players can purchase the Silver skin for the Brawler after they have upgraded to Power Level 9. The Gold version becomes available after purchasing the Silver version.
Silver costs 10 000 Coins. Gold costs 25 000 Coins.
Skins will be offered as part of the normal Shop skin offer rotation.
Gold and Silver will be available for Emz, El Primo, Shelly, Piper, and Leon.
Pirate Gene has a new visual effect for his Super
New face animations for Shelly, Colt, and Crow
Game Modes / Economy / Event Rotation Changes
Trophy Road Rewards have been extended until 50 000 Trophies
Hot Zone has been added into the permanent event rotation
New Mode: Super City Rampage!
Players fight together to protect the city from a Monster who tries to destroy it. The Monster wins if it destroys all of the city blocks, or defeat all the Brawlers.
The monster unlocks new abilities at higher difficulty levels
5 Quests for 5 difficulty levels for this event similarly to Raid Boss and Robo Rumble
Big Game
Big Game has been re-balanced - Big Brawlers were winning too often compared to the Hunters
Big Brawler pets damage and health has been reduced
Big Brawler self-healing has been reduced
Big Brawler health has been adjusted so that it now depends more on the Brawler's base health
Robo Rumble
Hard, Expert and Insane difficulty levels are now slightly easier
The enrage mechanic has been changed from the 90 second enrage to:
Robots now enrage after 25 seconds and gain a speed boost
Robots now enrage more after 40 seconds and attack the Safe directly
Pins Battle Support - Emotes can now be used during battles!
Emotes are visible for both teams
Using an emote will set a cooldown for 10 seconds
Emotes can be muted during battle from the emote button
Emote button placement can be configured in the Edit Controls screen
Players have 4 different emotes to use in Battle: Happy, Sad, Angry and Special
Special category emote can be configured for each of the Brawlers individually. Players need to collect the Pins for each of the Brawlers in order to use that Brawler's emotes If the player does not own Pins for the currently selected Brawler then a default emote will be displayed instead
Archive - Last chance offers for the following skins after which they will be retired into the archive. Skins going into the Archive this season: Caveman Frank, Touchdown Bull, Rockabilly Mortis, Spicy Mike, Boom Box Brock
New Gadgets! New Gadgets will be released once per week during the next 10 weeks
Crow:
All currently poisoned enemies are slowed
Penny:
Fire a barrage of shots at Penny's location
Bo:
Instantly explode mines
Mortis:
Faster reload speed for a while
El Primo:
Summon a small meteor at closest enemy
Jessie:
Supercharge turret to shoot twice as fast
Barley:
Throw healing potion to every friendly player in range that leaves a healing puddle on the ground (Healing over time, doesn't stack)
Shelly:
Next basic attack has a narrower cone and longer range
Piper:
Next basic attack is a seeking bullet
Dynamike:
Next basic attack stuns
Brawler Balance
Gale
Gale's main attack now fires 6 smaller projectiles for improved damage dealing consistency
Gale no longer knocks himself back upon activating Super
Super enemy push back distance has been increased
Nani
Increased Health from 2400 to 2600
Nani's Main Attack projectiles now travel extra distance if they miss their target for improved damage dealing consistency
Dynamike
Fidget Spinner now also increases movement speed
Leon
Increased Main Attack damage from 440 to 460
Clone Projector Leon is no longer killed with a single hit, but instead takes double damage from all sources. The damage dealt to the clone by enemies is now shown.
Tara
Increased Main Attack damage from 420 to 460
Gene
Decreased Health from 3600 to 3400
Jacky
Decreased Health from 5200 to 5000
Decreased Pneumatic Booster speed boost from 30% to 20%
Increased Pneumatic Booster charges from 2 to 3
Sprout
Overgrowth now takes 5 seconds to charge but the increased explosion radius is always applied
Super charging rate decreased from 4 to 5 hits
Mr. P
Tin Can has been been replaced with a new Star Power: Revolving Door
Revolving Door: The robo-porters spawn 3 seconds faster after being defeated.
Emz
Decreased health from 3800 to 3600
Decreased Friendzoner push back radius and distance
Increased Friendzoner charges from 2 to 3