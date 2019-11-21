Supercell logo
21 Nov 2019
November's Tiniest Update!

Welcome to the November Update!

Welcome to the world’s tiniest update!

In this update, we’re happy to announce our new collaboration with LINE & FRIENDS

BROWN & FRIENDS SKINS - COMING SOON!

  • El BROWN

  • SALLY Leon

  • LEONARD Carl

OTHER

  • Added a News Section view while the game is in maintenance

  • Added a range indicator when aiming EMZ’s Super

  • Added a new setting for minimum Trophies in Clubs 25,000

  • Added support for higher refresh rates for selected Android phones(Asus ROG Phone 1 & 2, Razer Phone 2)

  • Added a feature to disable friend requests

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where, in very rare cases, initiating a purchase in the shop would sometimes attempt to purchase an incorrect package

  • Fixed an issue on some Android devices where the Takedown Boss immunity shield countdown was underneath the Boss health bar

  • Fixed a visual issue with Mecha Crow projectile

  • Fixed a visual issue with Tick's animation in the menus

  • Fixed a visual issue with Takedown Boss Rocket fire effects being drawn on top of the characters

  • Fixed a visual issue with the Coin Box graphic in the Shop when it was bundled with other items