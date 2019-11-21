Welcome to the world’s tiniest update!
In this update, we’re happy to announce our new collaboration with LINE & FRIENDS
El BROWN
SALLY Leon
LEONARD Carl
Added a News Section view while the game is in maintenance
Added a range indicator when aiming EMZ’s Super
Added a new setting for minimum Trophies in Clubs 25,000
Added support for higher refresh rates for selected Android phones(Asus ROG Phone 1 & 2, Razer Phone 2)
Added a feature to disable friend requests
Fixed an issue where, in very rare cases, initiating a purchase in the shop would sometimes attempt to purchase an incorrect package
Fixed an issue on some Android devices where the Takedown Boss immunity shield countdown was underneath the Boss health bar
Fixed a visual issue with Mecha Crow projectile
Fixed a visual issue with Tick's animation in the menus
Fixed a visual issue with Takedown Boss Rocket fire effects being drawn on top of the characters
Fixed a visual issue with the Coin Box graphic in the Shop when it was bundled with other items