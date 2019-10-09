A quick maintenance now so we can apply some balance changes to the game! We should be back soon!

Here are the changes:





Tara

Increased Main Attack Damage from 380 to 420

Increased Black Portal summoned Shadow Pet's Damage from 400 to 600





Jessie

Increased Main Attack damage from 820 to 840

Increased Scrappy's Damage from 240 to 260

Crow

Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320

Increased Super Attack Damage from 300 to 320

Increased Extra Toxic Star Power enemy damage reduction from 13% to 16%

Piper

Increased Ambush damage from 500 to 800

Super Attack Poppin’ now drop the bombs in a fixed pattern on the ground

Mortis

Increased Creepy Harvest health restoration from 1400 to 1800

Gene

Increased Magic Puffs healing from 200 to 300

Sandy

Decreased Sandstorm charge rate from 5 attacks to 6 attacks required for a full charge

Decreased Rude Sands damage per second from 200 to 40

Bibi

Decreased Batting Stance shield damage reduction from 40% to 30%

Decreased health from 4400 to 4300

Tick

Main Attack Minimines are now deployed in a fixed pattern on the ground

Decreased Minimines explosion radius by 6%

Decreased Minimines duration on the ground from 2.0s to 1.6s

Primo

Decreased Meteor Rush duration from 5s to 4s

Bug Fix:

Tara’s Healing Shade is now healing invisible targets