16 Sept 2020
Optional Update!

Keep an eye out! An Optional Update will be released over the next couple days with the following fixes:

  • Fixed layout issues in the Quests screen when the Season was about to end

  • Fixed an issue in the battle end screen where certain player names casted a shadow underneath the golden Star Player plaque

  • Fixed some layout issues in the battle end screen

  • Fixed an issue which prevented displaying the battle end screen when playing Solo Showdown

  • Fixed an issue which prevented claiming the last Season 1 reward from the free track in Brawl Pass

  • Fixed missing edge of screen HUD indicators in Brawl Ball, Duo Showdown and PvE modes

  • Fixed missing Lance for Mecha Paladin Surge

  • Fixed incorrect Surge face texture

  • Fixed "???" player name display issues in Showdown