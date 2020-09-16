Keep an eye out! An Optional Update will be released over the next couple days with the following fixes:

Fixed layout issues in the Quests screen when the Season was about to end



Fixed an issue in the battle end screen where certain player names casted a shadow underneath the golden Star Player plaque



Fixed some layout issues in the battle end screen



Fixed an issue which prevented displaying the battle end screen when playing Solo Showdown



Fixed an issue which prevented claiming the last Season 1 reward from the free track in Brawl Pass



Fixed missing edge of screen HUD indicators in Brawl Ball, Duo Showdown and PvE modes



Fixed missing Lance for Mecha Paladin Surge



Fixed incorrect Surge face texture

