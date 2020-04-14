Note that the Optional Update could take some time to be available in your store, so try again later if there isn't any update available!



Here are the changes with the update:



- Added Customizable Control Settings to the Setting Screen & Training Cave

- Fixed an issue that caused Showdown box shadows to remain on the ground after a box was destroyed

- Fixed several graphical layering issues with ground effects

- Fixed an issue with opening Club screens that allowed players to send friend requests to members in other Clubs

- Fixed an issue that caused the health bar of Mr.P’s Porters to be moved too high on the screen when using Mr.P's Gadget

- Fixed an issue where auto-fire targeting did not take into account the added range from Sprouts main attack grenade bounces