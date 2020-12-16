If the optional update is not available on your App/Google Store. Please, try to refresh it again in 30 minutes.
Fixed Social Quests disappearing from the Quests menu if they were the only Seasonal Quest available for the player
Fixed an issue that caused controls to become unresponsive in the Training Room when selecting Edit Controls from the Settings menu
Fixed an emoji related crash that happened for players leaving and re-joining a game room
Fixed an issue that prevented some battle music to be played correctly
Fixed a line break text issue with Mascot Darryl
Fixed game crashing on launch on iOS 9 devices (iOS only issue)
Fixed Brawl Ball overtime crash issue (iOS only issue)
Fixed missing Brawlidays skin icon graphics in Brawler Menu (iOS only issue)
Fixed an issue in Map Maker where a fully red level area was displayed after pressing Clear All and attempting to save the map (iOS only issue)
Fixed Server Error 43 when Carl died mid-air while flying with the Flying Hook Gadget
Fixed Brawl TV sometimes selecting Training Room battles to be featured
Fixed an issue which caused EMZ's Super ability to deal less damage than intended
Fixed an issue which prevented Play Again to be offered correctly in consecutive battles
Added Quests for Present Plunder