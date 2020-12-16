If the optional update is not available on your App/Google Store. Please, try to refresh it again in 30 minutes.

Fixed Social Quests disappearing from the Quests menu if they were the only Seasonal Quest available for the player



Fixed an issue that caused controls to become unresponsive in the Training Room when selecting Edit Controls from the Settings menu



Fixed an emoji related crash that happened for players leaving and re-joining a game room



Fixed an issue that prevented some battle music to be played correctly



Fixed a line break text issue with Mascot Darryl



Fixed game crashing on launch on iOS 9 devices (iOS only issue)



Fixed Brawl Ball overtime crash issue (iOS only issue)



Fixed missing Brawlidays skin icon graphics in Brawler Menu (iOS only issue)

