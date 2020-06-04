Brawl Pass UX improvements
Quests have been divided into categories (Daily, Season, Event) and timers have been added
Quest icons in Event Selection are now shortcut buttons to the Quest log
Brawler Menu now has a Quest filter button which sorts Brawlers with Quests to the top of the Brawler list
Brawl Pass now has shortcut buttons to navigate between rewards and milestones inside the track
Brawl Pass now remembers the previously viewed tab when accessed through the main Brawl Pass button
Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests are now highlighted for Premium Pass owners
Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests have been moved to the end of the list for Free Pass players
Gem counter is now visible in the Brawl Pass screen
Local notifications for Quests becoming available have been added
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue which caused missing Brawler names and health numbers during battle