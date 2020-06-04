Brawl Pass UX improvements



Quests have been divided into categories (Daily, Season, Event) and timers have been added



Quest icons in Event Selection are now shortcut buttons to the Quest log



Brawler Menu now has a Quest filter button which sorts Brawlers with Quests to the top of the Brawler list



Brawl Pass now has shortcut buttons to navigate between rewards and milestones inside the track



Brawl Pass now remembers the previously viewed tab when accessed through the main Brawl Pass button



Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests are now highlighted for Premium Pass owners



Brawl Pass Exclusive Quests have been moved to the end of the list for Free Pass players



Gem counter is now visible in the Brawl Pass screen

