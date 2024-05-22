BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug in Friendly Duels Battles where inviting a friend would overlap with your 2nd Brawler pick
Fixed the SFX for all Mecha Godzilla and Godzilla Buzz Skins
Fixed the Super VFX for Dynasty Mike and Dark Tide Carl
Recolored Ranked Skins, Godzilla Sprays, Godzilla Pins, and Godzilla Player Icons are now available in the Catalog
BUG FIXES
Fixed issue where Fame Profile Icon could be unlocked without reaching the required Fame
Sprout's Super no longer blocks kaiju (Godzilla/Mechagodzilla) movement
Gray's "Walking Cane" Gadget can no longer be used to pull kaiju
Mutation modifiers would occasionally disappear when a new event started
Otis can no longer use his Gadget as a kaiju
Kaiju will no longer get stuck on buildings
Friendly competition matches will now continue until required wins are achieved
Extra Movement Speed and Health added to kaiju
Extra Health added to buildings in City Smash
MUTATION CHANGES
Stu’s Gaso-Heal Star Power heals 50% less when the Mutation is active
Rico and Ruffs' projectiles bounce less
RANKED FIXES & CHANGES
Fixed the Ranked Star not appearing you get to the same rank twice or more
Second Wind has only a 1% chance of being selected in a Ranked match
An optional update is now available with fixes to some crashes on Android devices
Fixed a game crash caused by Lily
Fixed a map of City Smash that couldn't be completed
Fixed Kit's Gadget description
Player Profile not being able to save information
Fixed Count Pengula attack projectile texture
Fixed Brawler Mutations being available in Duels in Friendly Mode
Fixed Ranked Boost stopping one rank lower than it should
Ranked Boost rebalanced: Bronze (no boost), Silver (10%), Gold (20%), Diamond (30%), Mythic (50%), Legendary (75%), Master (100%)
Fixes for Android crashes and other fixes will be coming (hopefully) early next week!
Type: Assassin
Trait: Charges Super when near opponents. Has invisible footsteps
Attack: Thorn in the side
Lily stabs in front of her. Has one ammo
Super: Flourish
Throws a projectile in a straight line. If it hits an opponent, deal minor damage and teleport behind the opponent
Gadget: Vanish
Lily enters the shadow realm for 3 seconds
Gadget: Repot
The next Super becomes a thrown attack, and Lily will teleport to the impact point regardless of hitting a target
Star Power: Spiky
After teleporting to an opponent, Lily’s next Thorn in the side deals an additional 50% damage
Star Power: Vigilance
Lily gains 15% movement speed while an opponent is in range of her Super charge radius
Type: Tank
Trait: Charges Super with damage taken
Attack: Lance Stab
Draco stabs in front of him - Dealing increased damage at the tip
Super: Dragon Solo
Draco inflates his dragon suit - gaining increased movement speed and damage reduction. His basic attack changes to fire breathing in a cone in front of him
Gadget: Uppercut
The next Lance stab also knocks up opponents
Gadget: Last stand
Draco cannot fall below 1 HP for 2 seconds (Draco cannot hold the ball in Brawl Ball during this time)
Star Power: Expose
Every 5 seconds - The next Lance stab also exposes the target, increasing their damage taken by 35% for 5 seconds
Star Power: Shredding
Dragon solo now also heals when activated
Brock: Rocket Barrage
Brock fires a Rocket Barrage, raining down rockets in the targeted area simultaneously in four waves
Sandy: Swift Winds
Sandy grants himself and his allies 20% increased movement speed while inside the sandstorm. It also silences opponents for 0.5 seconds when it lands
Nita: Hyperbearing
Nita hypercharges Bruce, increasing his size and giving him 15% increased movement speed and 20% increased health
Max: Unlimited Energy
Max throws an energy drink to each team member, increasing their movement speed and granting them a 25% increased Super charge rate
Gene: Hyper Hands
Gene's Super splits into three different hands. Each hand is able to grab an opponent
Tick: Headstrong
Tick quickly deploys his head, charging toward opponents faster and leaving behind six of his miniatures after exploding
We’re introducing the new Hypercharge Skins that dramatically change the appearance of a Brawler when their Hypercharge is active!
The first Hypercharge Skin will be Godzilla Buzz, which you can unlock for FREE in the upcoming Brawl Stars X Godzilla Event!
Brawl Stars X Godzilla Event
Godzilla Buzz | Event Reward & Monster Eggs
Red Godzilla Buzz & Black Godzilla Buzz Skin color variations | Monster Eggs
Super Ranger Brock Red | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)
Super Ranger Brock Blue | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)
Super Ranger Brock Yellow | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)g
Super Ranger Brock Pink | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)
Super Ranger Brock Black | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)
May Brawl Pass Season: Godzilla
Mecha-Tick Ghidorah | Brawl Pass
Mecha-Tick Ghidorah Dark & Mecha-Tick Ghidorah Light Skin color variations | Brawl Pass Plus
Mothra Eve | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Mechagodzilla Nita | 199 Gems
June Brawl Pass Season: CyberBrawl
Hacker Brock | Brawl Pass
Master Hacker Brock & RGB Hacker Brock Skin color variations | Brawl Pass Plus
Glitch Larry & Lawrie | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Bea Byte | 79 Gems
Fanguard | 199 Gems
Virus Charlie | 299 Gems
Remakes
Urban Ninja Tara | 149 Gems
Gamer Bibi | 199 Gems
Recolors
Scarlet Paladin Surge | 149 Gems
Byron the White | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Rui Shou Nita | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Wave Hopper Jacky | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Filmmaker Buzz | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Moon-curser Penny | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Piano 8-Bit | 149 Gems (Ranked)
Redux
Rockstar Colt | 29 Gems
Alleycat Bull | 149 Gems
These updated Skin will be available when the update releases.
Miscellaneous
Beach Byron | 29 Gems
Gala Mortis | 29 Gems
Parasol Frank | 29 Gems
Squad Buster Shelly | 199 Gems
Dark Samurai Gene | 149 Gems (Supercell MAKE)
Nightmare Sandy | 149 Gems (Supercell MAKE)
Strawberry Lily | 29 Gems
Dark Knight Draco | 29 Gems
True Silver & True Gold Skins
Chuck
Charlie
Willow
Kit
Mico
The True Silver & True Gold Skins will be available when the update releases.
Updates
Mecha Bo: New voice-over + Full Pin set
Frost Queen Amber: upgraded to Legendary Skin rarity with all the added features (including custom voice lines)
Titles
Gojira - Godzilla Brawl Pass Plus Title
Is a Bot - CyberBrawl Brawl Pass Plus Title
Backstabber - Lily Mastery Title
Dungeon Master - Draco Mastery Title
Buffs
Gus
Shielding now knocks back opponents
Mr.P
Spawner movement speed increased by 25%
Spawner home base HP increased - 2200 → 2500 (13%)
Mortis
Basic attack - damage increased - 940 → 1000
Gadget - Combo spinner - damage increased - 940 → 1000
Willow
Star power - Obsession - movement speed increased - 25 → 33%
Star power - Love is blind - reload speed increased - 25 → 30%
Barley
Basic attack - Damage increased - 760 → 800
Super - Damage increased - 760 → 800
Rosa
Hypercharge - Charge Rate increased - 40 → 50%
Janet
Super - Damage increased - 600 → 800
Nerfs
Angelo
Super poison damage from arrows decreased by 50%
Charlie
Super gained from basic attacks decreased - 6 → 7 hits to charge Super
Basic attack - Range decreased - 27 → 25
Piper
Basic attack - Damage at minimum distance decreased - 23 → 20%
Nani
Basic attack - Damage decreased - 800 → 740
Cordelius
Basic attack - Damage decreased - 730 → 700
Basic attack - Super charge reduced - 105 → 90 (14%)
Spike
Basic attack - Damage decreased - 560 → 540
Gadget - Popping pincushion - Damage decreased - 1120 → 1080
Belle
Hypercharge - Charge Rate decreased - 50 → 40%
Melodie
Gadget - Interlude - Shield per note decreased - 15 → 10%
Star power - Fast beats - Movement speed per note decreased - 8 → 6%
Changes
Crow
Crows Daggers now return properly after hitting walls during his hypercharged Super
Kit
Gadget - Cardboard box - Stealth duration reduced - 5 → 3s
Basic attack - Damage increased - 800 → 1000
Super - Damage increased - 800 → 1000
R-T
Gadget - In-line → out of line - Instantly charges the Super
Hank
Hank’s Super now heals 50% of his missing HP
HP reduced - 5800 → 5400
Chuck
Can throw new Posts while Dash is available. Tap to Dash, aim to throw new Posts
Environments
Removed
Arcade
Arcade Showdown
Starr Toons Studio
Bazaar
Bazaar Island Showdown
Added
MadEvil Manor (New)
Godzilla (New)
Enchanted Forest
Water Park
Maps
Bounty
Color me Intrigued (new)
Canal Grande
Hideout
Shooting Star
Brawl Ball
Backyard Bowl
Goalkeeper’s Dream (modified)
Retina
Sunny Soccer
Super Beach
Beach Ball
Center Stage
Sneaky Fields
Gem Grab
Hard Rock Mine
Acute Angle
Deathcap Trap
Rustic Arcade
Gem Fort
Open Space
Undermine
Last Stop
Heist
Hot Potato
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
G.G. Mortuary
Hot Zone
Ring of Fire
Dueling Beetles
Open Business
Parallel Plays
Knockout
Belle’s Rock
Deep End
Flaring Phoenix
Goldarm Gulch
New Horizons
Out in the Open
Between the Rivers (new)
Four Levels (new)
Wipeout
Infinite Doom
Quad Damage
Slayer’s Paradise
The Great Open
Showdown
Cavern Churn
Dark Passage
Double Trouble
Feast or Famine
Rockwall Brawl
Skull Creek
Stormy Plains
FiftyFifty (new)
Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)
Bounty
Canal Grande
Hideout
Shooting Star
Brawl Ball
Beach Ball
Center Stage
Sneaky Fields
Gem Grab
Gem Fort
Hard Rock Mine
Last Stop
Heist
Hot Potato
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
Hot Zone
Dueling Beetles
Open Business
Parallel Plays
Knockout
Flaring Phoenix
Goldarm Gulch
New Horizons
Community Game Mode
Duels took home a significant win in the latest poll and will replace Basket Brawl in the Community slot
Map Pool:
Mead of the Crane
Monkey Maze
No Excuses
Burning Flares (New)
New Ranked Modifiers
May - Second Wind (new)
June - Super Bushy (remade)
We’ve teamed up with Godzilla for a monstrous in-game event taking place from April 29 to May 20!
The main objective of the event is to collect as many Monster Eggs as possible giving you a ton of rewards and the chance to unlock the new Buzz Godzilla Hypercharge Skin for FREE!
And yes of course you also get to destroy stuff as the mighty Godzilla and Mechagodzilla!
Monster Eggs!
Monster Eggs are filled with Mutations, Coins, Power Points, Credits, Bling, thematic Skins, and the new Hypercharge Skin!
You can get Monster Eggs from Daily Wins, winning City Smash matches, or from Shop offers!
A limited number of Monster Eggs will also be available in the Shop for purchase
Monster Eggs can only be obtained during the event and will go away once the event ends
Club Mega Egg!
Open as many Monster Eggs as possible to fill the mysterious Mega Egg with your Club
The Mega Egg has multiple milestones that award Gems for reaching them
If the Club manages to get 1250 Monster Eggs to fill the Mega Egg everyone in the Club gets the ultimate prize - a FREE Hypercharge Godzilla Buzz Skin!
Make sure you are in a full and active Club to increase the chances of unlocking the Godzilla Buzz
To avoid griefing, Club members will be locked into their Clubs after the event starts and they have contributed a certain amount of progress to the Mega Egg
Members can still leave or be kicked from the Club if they have not contributed to the Mega Egg
If you don’t own Buzz, don’t worry! Buzz will be available in the Shop for FREEEEE!
New Mode City Smash!
Compete against the opponent team to destroy as much of the city as possible in order to win
One player in each team can transform into the powerful Godzilla or Mechagodzilla, giving them extra destructive power!
Playing City Smash fills the Egg carton with rewards - each carton allows you to collect up to 6 rewards and a new Egg Carton appears every 4 days
Winning a match gives a Monster Egg, losing gives a Rare Starr Drop
NEW! Mutations (Temporary)
During the Godzilla event, 40 Brawlers will have temporary Mutations that can be unlocked from Monster Eggs!
Mutations change the gameplay for these Brawlers in unexpected ways, resulting in stronger and crazier abilities!
Mutations are always active in City Smash and will be enabled in random Trophy Game Modes every day throughout the event
You can see which Game Mode has the Mutations enabled in the events screen
Mutations will be available until the end of the event only.
Full list of Mutations:
Shelly - Shelly's shotgun fires twice
Nita - Nita’s Super summons two bears
Colt - Colt's basic attacks now destroy the terrain and have a longer range
Brock - Brock's basic attack fires two rockets
El Primo - El Primo's Super has a faster travel time and he has an increased Super charge rate and health
Poco - When hit, Poco heals himself and nearby allies over time
Rosa - Rosa spawns bushes around her when using her Super
Tick - Tick's Super now spawns two additional heads
Rico - All of Rico's projectiles bounce more times
Penny - Penny deploys an additional cannon with her Super
Carl - Carl’s basic attack is faster and his movement speed is also increased during his Super
Bo - Bo can hide unlimited traps in the map
Stu - Stu's Super is always charged
Piper - Piper's gunbrella shoots twice
Pam - Pam has unlimited ammo
Frank - Frank is faster, has more health and his basic attacks break walls
Bea - Bea's basic attacks now also trigger one of her Super’s projectiles
Grom - Grom’s Super has four additional projectiles in an X-shape
Bonnie - While inside Clyde, Bonnie's basic attacks fire two additional projectiles, and her Super stuns opponents when she lands
Gale - Gale's basic attacks are now wider
Belle - Belle's basic attacks split into five projectiles on impact
Ash - Ash spawns more little helpers
Lola - Lola spawns an additional Ego with her Super
Mandy - Mandy shoots two additional projectiles with her Super
Hank - Hank automatically triggers his Super’s projectiles whenever he’s damaged
Angelo - Angelo adds two additional projectiles to his basic attacks
Max - Max has unlimited ammo
Sprout - Sprout's basic attack has two projectiles
Squeak - Squeak's Big Blob now spawns Sticky Blombs and he has increased Super charge rate
Ruffs - Ruffs' basic attacks bounce more times
Buzz - Buzz's Super has a longer range
Eve - Eve spawns two hatchlings every time she gets damaged
Janet - Janet's drops more bombs during her Super
Gray - Gray can have up to six active dimensional doors at a time
Melodie - Melodie can have two additional notes orbiting her, and the notes last for a longer time
Spike - Spike's basic attacks split into more projectiles
Crow - Crow's Super projectiles now return to him
Leon - Leon spawns two clones after using Smoke Bomb
Meg - Meg’s basic attacks have two additional projectiles
Surge - Surge reaches max level with just one Super
Matchmaking will now favor teams playing against other teams, so situations of solos playing against teams will be significantly less common
Ranked point gain for solo players will now consider the team average Ranked points against the opposing team’s points
Adjusted the Ranked points gain in Legendary 2 up to Masters so it’s a bit more challenging to then reach Masters
Rank Boost will now give a higher boost depending on how high you reached in the previous Ranked season
Players in the Bronze to Gold Ranks now have a higher chance of getting Modifiers in their matches
On the other side, we’ve reduced the probability of getting Modifiers for players in Masters
Added 6 new Recolored Skins to Ranked Starr Drops, corresponding to the first 6 Skins ever released as Power League Skins:
Byron the White
Rui Shou Nita
Wave Hopper Jacky
Filmmaker Buzz
Moon-curser Penny
Piano 8-Bit
The Hypercharge Unleashed is no longer happening
The Hypercharge Gem exclusivity in the Shop has been reduced from 14 to 7 days, so you don’t have to wait so long to be able to get the Hypercharge for Coins
New players reaching 1000 Trophies for the first time will now have a guaranteed Free Hypercharge for Shelly
Fixed the issue affecting the Masters Leaderboard. It now correctly shows each player’s Rank based on their Ranked Points
Fixed the issue affecting haptic feedback for the Ranked mode
Fixed the issue where claiming a Brawl Pass Plus purchased from the SC Store would not activate the Plus reward track
Fixed the localised capitalisation for some of the Hypercharges
Fixed the issue causing Larry & Lawrie’s Order Swap Gadget to result in dealing reduced damage
Fixed a crash when closing the "Team up" screen
Fixed the issue with Bull missing his Super’s knockback effect while Hypecharged
Fixed the issue that allowed for under-leveled Brawlers to be picked in Ranked Games
Daily win progress above the Play button in the main screen now appears earlier after returning from battle
Improved Super Bushy Modifier so now bushes spawn in a predictable manner