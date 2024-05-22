Maintenance Break - May 22nd

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug in Friendly Duels Battles where inviting a friend would overlap with your 2nd Brawler pick

Fixed the SFX for all Mecha Godzilla and Godzilla Buzz Skins

Fixed the Super VFX for Dynasty Mike and Dark Tide Carl

Recolored Ranked Skins, Godzilla Sprays, Godzilla Pins, and Godzilla Player Icons are now available in the Catalog





Maintenance Break - May 3rd

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where Fame Profile Icon could be unlocked without reaching the required Fame

Sprout's Super no longer blocks kaiju (Godzilla/Mechagodzilla) movement

Gray's "Walking Cane" Gadget can no longer be used to pull kaiju

Mutation modifiers would occasionally disappear when a new event started

Otis can no longer use his Gadget as a kaiju

Kaiju will no longer get stuck on buildings

Friendly competition matches will now continue until required wins are achieved

Extra Movement Speed and Health added to kaiju

Extra Health added to buildings in City Smash



MUTATION CHANGES

Stu’s Gaso-Heal Star Power heals 50% less when the Mutation is active

Rico and Ruffs' projectiles bounce less



RANKED FIXES & CHANGES

Fixed the Ranked Star not appearing you get to the same rank twice or more

Second Wind has only a 1% chance of being selected in a Ranked match

An optional update is now available with fixes to some crashes on Android devices

Maintenance Break - April 25th

Fixed a game crash caused by Lily

Fixed a map of City Smash that couldn't be completed

Fixed Kit's Gadget description

Player Profile not being able to save information

Fixed Count Pengula attack projectile texture

Fixed Brawler Mutations being available in Duels in Friendly Mode

Fixed Ranked Boost stopping one rank lower than it should

Ranked Boost rebalanced: Bronze (no boost), Silver (10%), Gold (20%), Diamond (30%), Mythic (50%), Legendary (75%), Master (100%)

Fixes for Android crashes and other fixes will be coming (hopefully) early next week!

New Brawler: Lily (Mythic)

Type: Assassin

Trait: Charges Super when near opponents. Has invisible footsteps

Attack: Thorn in the side Lily stabs in front of her. Has one ammo

Super: Flourish Throws a projectile in a straight line. If it hits an opponent, deal minor damage and teleport behind the opponent

Gadget: Vanish Lily enters the shadow realm for 3 seconds

Gadget: Repot The next Super becomes a thrown attack, and Lily will teleport to the impact point regardless of hitting a target

Star Power: Spiky After teleporting to an opponent, Lily’s next Thorn in the side deals an additional 50% damage

Star Power: Vigilance Lily gains 15% movement speed while an opponent is in range of her Super charge radius



New Brawler: Draco (Legendary)

Type: Tank

Trait: Charges Super with damage taken

Attack: Lance Stab Draco stabs in front of him - Dealing increased damage at the tip

Super: Dragon Solo Draco inflates his dragon suit - gaining increased movement speed and damage reduction. His basic attack changes to fire breathing in a cone in front of him

Gadget: Uppercut The next Lance stab also knocks up opponents

Gadget: Last stand Draco cannot fall below 1 HP for 2 seconds (Draco cannot hold the ball in Brawl Ball during this time)

Star Power: Expose Every 5 seconds - The next Lance stab also exposes the target, increasing their damage taken by 35% for 5 seconds

Star Power: Shredding Dragon solo now also heals when activated



New Hypercharges

Brock: Rocket Barrage Brock fires a Rocket Barrage, raining down rockets in the targeted area simultaneously in four waves

Sandy: Swift Winds Sandy grants himself and his allies 20% increased movement speed while inside the sandstorm. It also silences opponents for 0.5 seconds when it lands

Nita: Hyperbearing Nita hypercharges Bruce, increasing his size and giving him 15% increased movement speed and 20% increased health

Max: Unlimited Energy Max throws an energy drink to each team member, increasing their movement speed and granting them a 25% increased Super charge rate

Gene: Hyper Hands Gene's Super splits into three different hands. Each hand is able to grab an opponent

Tick: Headstrong Tick quickly deploys his head, charging toward opponents faster and leaving behind six of his miniatures after exploding



Hypercharge Skins



We’re introducing the new Hypercharge Skins that dramatically change the appearance of a Brawler when their Hypercharge is active!



The first Hypercharge Skin will be Godzilla Buzz, which you can unlock for FREE in the upcoming Brawl Stars X Godzilla Event!

New Skins



Brawl Stars X Godzilla Event



Godzilla Buzz | Event Reward & Monster Eggs

Red Godzilla Buzz & Black Godzilla Buzz Skin color variations | Monster Eggs

Super Ranger Brock Red | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)

Super Ranger Brock Blue | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)

Super Ranger Brock Yellow | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)g

Super Ranger Brock Pink | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)

Super Ranger Brock Black | 149 Gems (Monster Eggs)





May Brawl Pass Season: Godzilla



Mecha-Tick Ghidorah | Brawl Pass

Mecha-Tick Ghidorah Dark & Mecha-Tick Ghidorah Light Skin color variations | Brawl Pass Plus

Mothra Eve | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Mechagodzilla Nita | 199 Gems





June Brawl Pass Season: CyberBrawl



Hacker Brock | Brawl Pass

Master Hacker Brock & RGB Hacker Brock Skin color variations | Brawl Pass Plus

Glitch Larry & Lawrie | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Bea Byte | 79 Gems

Fanguard | 199 Gems

Virus Charlie | 299 Gems





Remakes



Urban Ninja Tara | 149 Gems

Gamer Bibi | 199 Gems





Recolors



Scarlet Paladin Surge | 149 Gems

Byron the White | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Rui Shou Nita | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Wave Hopper Jacky | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Filmmaker Buzz | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Moon-curser Penny | 149 Gems (Ranked)

Piano 8-Bit | 149 Gems (Ranked)





Redux



Rockstar Colt | 29 Gems

Alleycat Bull | 149 Gems



These updated Skin will be available when the update releases.





Miscellaneous



Beach Byron | 29 Gems

Gala Mortis | 29 Gems

Parasol Frank | 29 Gems

Squad Buster Shelly | 199 Gems

Dark Samurai Gene | 149 Gems (Supercell MAKE)

Nightmare Sandy | 149 Gems (Supercell MAKE)

Strawberry Lily | 29 Gems

Dark Knight Draco | 29 Gems





True Silver & True Gold Skins



Chuck

Charlie

Willow

Kit

Mico



The True Silver & True Gold Skins will be available when the update releases.





Updates



Mecha Bo: New voice-over + Full Pin set

Frost Queen Amber: upgraded to Legendary Skin rarity with all the added features (including custom voice lines)





Titles



Gojira - Godzilla Brawl Pass Plus Title

Is a Bot - CyberBrawl Brawl Pass Plus Title

Backstabber - Lily Mastery Title

Dungeon Master - Draco Mastery Title

Balance Changes



Buffs

Gus Shielding now knocks back opponents

Mr.P Spawner movement speed increased by 25% Spawner home base HP increased - 2200 → 2500 (13%)

Mortis Basic attack - damage increased - 940 → 1000 Gadget - Combo spinner - damage increased - 940 → 1000

Willow Star power - Obsession - movement speed increased - 25 → 33% Star power - Love is blind - reload speed increased - 25 → 30%

Barley Basic attack - Damage increased - 760 → 800 Super - Damage increased - 760 → 800

Rosa Hypercharge - Charge Rate increased - 40 → 50%

Janet Super - Damage increased - 600 → 800





Nerfs

Angelo Super poison damage from arrows decreased by 50%

Charlie Super gained from basic attacks decreased - 6 → 7 hits to charge Super

Basic attack - Range decreased - 27 → 25

Piper Basic attack - Damage at minimum distance decreased - 23 → 20%

Nani Basic attack - Damage decreased - 800 → 740

Cordelius Basic attack - Damage decreased - 730 → 700 Basic attack - Super charge reduced - 105 → 90 (14%)

Spike Basic attack - Damage decreased - 560 → 540 Gadget - Popping pincushion - Damage decreased - 1120 → 1080

Belle Hypercharge - Charge Rate decreased - 50 → 40%

Melodie Gadget - Interlude - Shield per note decreased - 15 → 10% Star power - Fast beats - Movement speed per note decreased - 8 → 6%





Changes

Crow Crows Daggers now return properly after hitting walls during his hypercharged Super

Kit Gadget - Cardboard box - Stealth duration reduced - 5 → 3s Basic attack - Damage increased - 800 → 1000 Super - Damage increased - 800 → 1000

R-T Gadget - In-line → out of line - Instantly charges the Super

Hank Hank’s Super now heals 50% of his missing HP HP reduced - 5800 → 5400

Chuck Can throw new Posts while Dash is available. Tap to Dash, aim to throw new Posts



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes



Environments

Removed Arcade Arcade Showdown Starr Toons Studio Bazaar Bazaar Island Showdown

Added MadEvil Manor (New) Godzilla (New) Enchanted Forest Water Park





Maps

Bounty Color me Intrigued (new) Canal Grande Hideout Shooting Star

Brawl Ball Backyard Bowl Goalkeeper’s Dream (modified) Retina Sunny Soccer Super Beach Beach Ball Center Stage Sneaky Fields

Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Acute Angle Deathcap Trap Rustic Arcade Gem Fort Open Space Undermine Last Stop

Heist Hot Potato Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone G.G. Mortuary

Hot Zone Ring of Fire Dueling Beetles Open Business Parallel Plays

Knockout Belle’s Rock Deep End Flaring Phoenix Goldarm Gulch New Horizons Out in the Open Between the Rivers (new) Four Levels (new)

Wipeout Infinite Doom Quad Damage Slayer’s Paradise The Great Open

Showdown Cavern Churn Dark Passage Double Trouble Feast or Famine Rockwall Brawl Skull Creek Stormy Plains FiftyFifty (new)





Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)

Bounty Canal Grande Hideout Shooting Star

Brawl Ball Beach Ball Center Stage Sneaky Fields

Gem Grab Gem Fort Hard Rock Mine Last Stop

Heist Hot Potato Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone

Hot Zone Dueling Beetles Open Business Parallel Plays

Knockout Flaring Phoenix Goldarm Gulch New Horizons





Community Game Mode

Duels took home a significant win in the latest poll and will replace Basket Brawl in the Community slot

Map Pool: Mead of the Crane Monkey Maze No Excuses Burning Flares (New)





New Ranked Modifiers

May - Second Wind (new)

June - Super Bushy (remade)

NEW! Brawl Stars x Godzilla Event!



We’ve teamed up with Godzilla for a monstrous in-game event taking place from April 29 to May 20!



The main objective of the event is to collect as many Monster Eggs as possible giving you a ton of rewards and the chance to unlock the new Buzz Godzilla Hypercharge Skin for FREE!



And yes of course you also get to destroy stuff as the mighty Godzilla and Mechagodzilla!





Monster Eggs!



Monster Eggs are filled with Mutations, Coins, Power Points, Credits, Bling, thematic Skins, and the new Hypercharge Skin!

You can get Monster Eggs from Daily Wins, winning City Smash matches, or from Shop offers!

A limited number of Monster Eggs will also be available in the Shop for purchase

Monster Eggs can only be obtained during the event and will go away once the event ends





Club Mega Egg!



Open as many Monster Eggs as possible to fill the mysterious Mega Egg with your Club

The Mega Egg has multiple milestones that award Gems for reaching them

If the Club manages to get 1250 Monster Eggs to fill the Mega Egg everyone in the Club gets the ultimate prize - a FREE Hypercharge Godzilla Buzz Skin!

Make sure you are in a full and active Club to increase the chances of unlocking the Godzilla Buzz

To avoid griefing, Club members will be locked into their Clubs after the event starts and they have contributed a certain amount of progress to the Mega Egg Members can still leave or be kicked from the Club if they have not contributed to the Mega Egg

If you don’t own Buzz, don’t worry! Buzz will be available in the Shop for FREEEEE!





New Mode City Smash!



Compete against the opponent team to destroy as much of the city as possible in order to win

One player in each team can transform into the powerful Godzilla or Mechagodzilla, giving them extra destructive power!

Playing City Smash fills the Egg carton with rewards - each carton allows you to collect up to 6 rewards and a new Egg Carton appears every 4 days

Winning a match gives a Monster Egg, losing gives a Rare Starr Drop





NEW! Mutations (Temporary)

During the Godzilla event, 40 Brawlers will have temporary Mutations that can be unlocked from Monster Eggs!

Mutations change the gameplay for these Brawlers in unexpected ways, resulting in stronger and crazier abilities!

Mutations are always active in City Smash and will be enabled in random Trophy Game Modes every day throughout the event You can see which Game Mode has the Mutations enabled in the events screen

Mutations will be available until the end of the event only.



Full list of Mutations:

Shelly - Shelly's shotgun fires twice

Nita - Nita’s Super summons two bears

Colt - Colt's basic attacks now destroy the terrain and have a longer range

Brock - Brock's basic attack fires two rockets

El Primo - El Primo's Super has a faster travel time and he has an increased Super charge rate and health

Poco - When hit, Poco heals himself and nearby allies over time

Rosa - Rosa spawns bushes around her when using her Super

Tick - Tick's Super now spawns two additional heads

Rico - All of Rico's projectiles bounce more times

Penny - Penny deploys an additional cannon with her Super

Carl - Carl’s basic attack is faster and his movement speed is also increased during his Super

Bo - Bo can hide unlimited traps in the map

Stu - Stu's Super is always charged

Piper - Piper's gunbrella shoots twice

Pam - Pam has unlimited ammo

Frank - Frank is faster, has more health and his basic attacks break walls

Bea - Bea's basic attacks now also trigger one of her Super’s projectiles

Grom - Grom’s Super has four additional projectiles in an X-shape

Bonnie - While inside Clyde, Bonnie's basic attacks fire two additional projectiles, and her Super stuns opponents when she lands

Gale - Gale's basic attacks are now wider

Belle - Belle's basic attacks split into five projectiles on impact

Ash - Ash spawns more little helpers

Lola - Lola spawns an additional Ego with her Super

Mandy - Mandy shoots two additional projectiles with her Super

Hank - Hank automatically triggers his Super’s projectiles whenever he’s damaged

Angelo - Angelo adds two additional projectiles to his basic attacks

Max - Max has unlimited ammo

Sprout - Sprout's basic attack has two projectiles

Squeak - Squeak's Big Blob now spawns Sticky Blombs and he has increased Super charge rate

Ruffs - Ruffs' basic attacks bounce more times

Buzz - Buzz's Super has a longer range

Eve - Eve spawns two hatchlings every time she gets damaged

Janet - Janet's drops more bombs during her Super

Gray - Gray can have up to six active dimensional doors at a time

Melodie - Melodie can have two additional notes orbiting her, and the notes last for a longer time

Spike - Spike's basic attacks split into more projectiles

Crow - Crow's Super projectiles now return to him

Leon - Leon spawns two clones after using Smoke Bomb

Meg - Meg’s basic attacks have two additional projectiles

Surge - Surge reaches max level with just one Super

Ranked Improvements

Matchmaking will now favor teams playing against other teams, so situations of solos playing against teams will be significantly less common

Ranked point gain for solo players will now consider the team average Ranked points against the opposing team’s points

Adjusted the Ranked points gain in Legendary 2 up to Masters so it’s a bit more challenging to then reach Masters

Rank Boost will now give a higher boost depending on how high you reached in the previous Ranked season

Players in the Bronze to Gold Ranks now have a higher chance of getting Modifiers in their matches

On the other side, we’ve reduced the probability of getting Modifiers for players in Masters

Ranked Starr Drops Changes

Added 6 new Recolored Skins to Ranked Starr Drops, corresponding to the first 6 Skins ever released as Power League Skins: Byron the White Rui Shou Nita Wave Hopper Jacky Filmmaker Buzz Moon-curser Penny Piano 8-Bit



Hypercharge Unleashed Changes

The Hypercharge Unleashed is no longer happening

The Hypercharge Gem exclusivity in the Shop has been reduced from 14 to 7 days, so you don’t have to wait so long to be able to get the Hypercharge for Coins

New players reaching 1000 Trophies for the first time will now have a guaranteed Free Hypercharge for Shelly

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue affecting the Masters Leaderboard. It now correctly shows each player’s Rank based on their Ranked Points

Fixed the issue affecting haptic feedback for the Ranked mode

Fixed the issue where claiming a Brawl Pass Plus purchased from the SC Store would not activate the Plus reward track

Fixed the localised capitalisation for some of the Hypercharges

Fixed the issue causing Larry & Lawrie’s Order Swap Gadget to result in dealing reduced damage

Fixed a crash when closing the "Team up" screen

Fixed the issue with Bull missing his Super’s knockback effect while Hypecharged

Fixed the issue that allowed for under-leveled Brawlers to be picked in Ranked Games

Other