Welcome to the Brawlidays update! We have new brawlers, a brand new environment, new maps, new game modes, and so much more!
She’s a booksmart entomologist who uses her bee helper drones to gather samples for Rosa! Bee careful, because those drones are also sniper bullets!
Main Attack: Long-range sniper shot. Hitting an enemy Brawler with the first attack amplifies the next shot!
Super - Bee Swarm: Bea launches a swarm of bees at her enemies which damage on hit and slow them for 3 seconds
Star Power - Insta Beeload: Missing an amplified attack charges up another amplified attack
Star Power - Honey Coat (coming soon!): When taking lethal damage, survives with 1hp and becomes invincible for a moment once per respawn
She’s a super speedy, high-energy Brawler who shoots built-up static electricity from her wrist blaster!
Main Attack: Short burst of shots
Super: Adds an extra speed boost to Max and nearby friendly Brawlers for a short time
Star Power- Super Charged: Movement increases Super charge
Star Power- Run n’ Gun (coming soon!): Movement recharges main attack
Captain Carl - 150 Gems*
Corsair Colt - 150 Gems*
Pirate Poco - 80 Gems*
Lady Bug Bea - 30 Gems
GT Max - 30 Gems
*Seasonal Skins
New limited-time Brawlidays game mode! Steal presents from your opponents in this new 3v3 pirate paradise
Each team must defend their present while attempting to walk to the enemy base, steal a gift by walking over it, and deliver that gift back to their own base
Dropped presents are automatically returned to home base after a few seconds on the ground
Presents can be thrown by using the main attack (similar to Brawl Ball)
2 Stolen presents are needed for the win!
In this new monthly challenge, everyone can battle for glory, awesome rewards, and the very best can earn a seat at the Brawl Stars Championship
Earn rewards for each win up to 15!
Players must have at least 800 Trophies to participate and games will use Friendly-rules (all Brawlers max). But be careful... three losses and you’re out!
New in-game environment - Darryl’s Ship!
Tons of new community-made maps!
Queue for group: Allows players to queue for a game room with matchmade teammates
Quick Chat: Allows you to communicate faster with your friends or randoms
Darryl now fires 5 shells instead of 4 but the damage has been reduced from 300 to 240 per shell. Total damage remains unchanged.
Added missing Leon Sally Super SFX
Fixed a bug that caused Tara's Shade to get stuck into level corners.