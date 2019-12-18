Supercell logo
18 Dec 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Pirate Brawlidays Update has Arrived!

Welcome to the Brawlidays update! We have new brawlers, a brand new environment, new maps, new game modes, and so much more!

BEA

She’s a booksmart entomologist who uses her bee helper drones to gather samples for Rosa! Bee careful, because those drones are also sniper bullets!

  • Main Attack: Long-range sniper shot. Hitting an enemy Brawler with the first attack amplifies the next shot!

  • Super - Bee Swarm: Bea launches a swarm of bees at her enemies which damage on hit and slow them for 3 seconds

  • Star Power - Insta Beeload: Missing an amplified attack charges up another amplified attack

  • Star Power - Honey Coat (coming soon!): When taking lethal damage, survives with 1hp and becomes invincible for a moment once per respawn

MAX(Coming soon!)

She’s a super speedy, high-energy Brawler who shoots built-up static electricity from her wrist blaster!

  • Main Attack: Short burst of shots

  • Super: Adds an extra speed boost to Max and nearby friendly Brawlers for a short time

  • Star Power- Super Charged: Movement increases Super charge

  • Star Power- Run n’ Gun (coming soon!): Movement recharges main attack

NEW SKINS

  • Captain Carl - 150 Gems*

  • Corsair Colt - 150 Gems*

  • Pirate Poco - 80 Gems*

  • Lady Bug Bea - 30 Gems

  • GT Max - 30 Gems

*Seasonal Skins

PRESENT PLUNDER

New limited-time Brawlidays game mode! Steal presents from your opponents in this new 3v3 pirate paradise

  • Each team must defend their present while attempting to walk to the enemy base, steal a gift by walking over it, and deliver that gift back to their own base

  • Dropped presents are automatically returned to home base after a few seconds on the ground

  • Presents can be thrown by using the main attack (similar to Brawl Ball)

  • 2 Stolen presents are needed for the win!

CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGE(Coming in 2020!)

In this new monthly challenge, everyone can battle for glory, awesome rewards, and the very best can earn a seat at the Brawl Stars Championship

  • Earn rewards for each win up to 15!

  • Players must have at least 800 Trophies to participate and games will use Friendly-rules (all Brawlers max). But be careful... three losses and you’re out!

MAP CHANGES

  • New in-game environment - Darryl’s Ship!

  • Tons of new community-made maps!

MISC

  • Queue for group: Allows players to queue for a game room with matchmade teammates

  • Quick Chat: Allows you to communicate faster with your friends or randoms

  • Darryl now fires 5 shells instead of 4 but the damage has been reduced from 300 to 240 per shell. Total damage remains unchanged.

BUG FIXES

  • Added missing Leon Sally Super SFX

  • Fixed a bug that caused Tara's Shade to get stuck into level corners.