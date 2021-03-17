Here are the fixes for this update!

Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices



Fixed an issue where the team captain's Ban input was getting cleared when another team member inputted their Brawler pre-pick



Fixed incorrect Brawler being displayed as the selected Brawler when a pre-pick was confirmed due to Pick timer running out



Fixed an issue where Ban timer was not being displayed during the Ban phase



Fixed incorrect Gadget count being displayed for Brawlers



Fixed a crash during Pick phase and Final Preparation phase when attempting to view Gadgets



Fixed a crash that happened when exiting Power League matchmaking when a match was about to begin

