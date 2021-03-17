Here are the fixes for this update!
Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices
Fixed an issue where the team captain's Ban input was getting cleared when another team member inputted their Brawler pre-pick
Fixed incorrect Brawler being displayed as the selected Brawler when a pre-pick was confirmed due to Pick timer running out
Fixed an issue where Ban timer was not being displayed during the Ban phase
Fixed incorrect Gadget count being displayed for Brawlers
Fixed a crash during Pick phase and Final Preparation phase when attempting to view Gadgets
Fixed a crash that happened when exiting Power League matchmaking when a match was about to begin
Fixed a few other rare crash cases
Bugs being fixed after the maintenance (Should happen still today - March 17th)
Fixed an issue where a player gets demoted after winning a match
Fixed an issue where the last player to pick was unable to input their pick
Fixed an issue where Quest progress was tracked incorrectly in the game while playing Power League
Fixed an issue where XP progress was not awarded correctly while playing Power League