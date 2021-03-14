New Brawler - Stu! Stu used to be a crash test bot in Starr Park, but since the audience loved to see him crash, Stu then became a stunt driver extraordinaire with gasoline in his veins! He makes a big entrance, burning serious rubber all over the stage. He is a Trophy Road Brawler unlocking at 10.000 Trophies!

Each Super activation heals Stu for 500 health (will be released weeks after the update)

Stu drops a booster that makes himself and his teammates move faster inside its area of effect.

- Hitting an opponent with Razzle Dazzle charges up Stu’s Nitro Boost. A short dash that bumps opponents out of the way. Leaves a trail of burning rubber on the ground that will set fire to any opponents that touch it.

- Stu fires out two pyrotechnic shots that pack quite a wallop!

New Skins & Character

- First Ranked Season Reward Skin. Needs to be unlocked in Power League and can be purchased by 25 000 Star Points

Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes

9 Wins 4 Losses. Players can purchase extra lives for gems (escalating with each rebuy. Up to 2 rebuys)

Power League



Brawl Stars’ brand new competitive mode will replace Power Play!



Power League unlocks from the Trophy Road at 4.500 Trophies



Players can play unlimited matches per day



Season length is 10 weeks (tied to the Brawl Pass Season - But the first season will be shorter)



Best of 3 match format

All the games in a Match are played on a single randomly selected Game Mode and Map. A new Map and Game Mode will be picked every time you hit “Play”



Both teams have a Captain. Solo - The player with the highest progression will be picked as the Captain of the team.



Team - The leader of the party will be the Captain of the team.

There is a ban and pick phase happening prior to starting the match

Both Team Captains blind ban a Brawler at the same time - None of the teams can pick a banned brawler



Pick phase goes in turns - so you can react accordingly



You can’t pick the same Brawler as your opponent



Solo or 3-man full pre-made team queue options. Each mode has separate matchmaking and rank progression



Matchmaking & Progress

Players are matched based on their current Rank



Solo mode has a hard limit of +/- 2 Ranks difference allowed for the players in the match



Team mode allows any players with any Rank to play in the team, The matchmaking is done based on the highest Rank player in the team



The higher the Rank of your opponent, the more progress your earn



Initial Ranking placement is based on the highest Power Play rating a player has achieved

Bronze 1: 0-149



Bronze 2: 150-299



Bronze 3: 300-449



Silver 1: 450-599



Silver 2: 600-749



Silver 3: 750-899



Gold 1: 900-1049



Gold 2: 1050-1199



Gold 3: 1200-1499



Player’s Rank will decay after every end of Season.



The top 500 players also need to stay active for the whole duration of the Season in order to retain their Rank. They need to play at least one match per 7 days otherwise, they will lose their progression per inactive week until they aren't listed in the Top 500 anymore.



Penalties

Leaving at any point after a match has been found will lead to penalties

