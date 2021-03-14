New Brawler - Stu! Stu used to be a crash test bot in Starr Park, but since the audience loved to see him crash, Stu then became a stunt driver extraordinaire with gasoline in his veins! He makes a big entrance, burning serious rubber all over the stage. He is a Trophy Road Brawler unlocking at 10.000 Trophies!
Main Attack: Razzle Dazzle
- Stu fires out two pyrotechnic shots that pack quite a wallop!
Super Ability: Nitro Boost
- Hitting an opponent with Razzle Dazzle charges up Stu’s Nitro Boost. A short dash that bumps opponents out of the way. Leaves a trail of burning rubber on the ground that will set fire to any opponents that touch it.
Gadget: Speed Zone -
Stu drops a booster that makes himself and his teammates move faster inside its area of effect.
1st Star Power: Zero Drag -
Increases Stu's Super dash length
2nd Star Power: Gaso-Heal -
Each Super activation heals Stu for 500 health (will be released weeks after the update)
New Skins & Character
New Skins
Smuggler Penny
- First Ranked Season Reward Skin. Needs to be unlocked in Power League and can be purchased by 25 000 Star Points
Bibi Vigilante
- 49 Gems
Superstar Stu
- 29 Gems
PSG Dynamike
- PSG Challenge Reward or 149 Gems later
Animated Pins:
Rico, Bull, Frank, Dynamike, Crow, Bo, Tick, Nani, Darryl
A
nimated Faces:
Brock, Boombox Brock, Bo, Mecha Bo, Horus Bo, Underworld Bo, Tick, King Crab, El Primo, El Rudo, El Rey, Poco, Pirate Poco, Rico, Loaded Rico, Ricochet, Guard Rico
Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes
New PSG-themed Challenge with a PSG Dynamike Skin reward!
9 Wins 4 Losses. Players can purchase extra lives for gems (escalating with each rebuy. Up to 2 rebuys)
Power League
Brawl Stars’ brand new competitive mode will replace Power Play!
Power League unlocks from the Trophy Road at 4.500 Trophies
Players can play unlimited matches per day
Season length is 10 weeks (tied to the Brawl Pass Season - But the first season will be shorter)
Best of 3 match format
All the games in a Match are played on a single randomly selected Game Mode and Map. A new Map and Game Mode will be picked every time you hit “Play”
Both teams have a Captain.
Solo - The player with the highest progression will be picked as the Captain of the team.
Team - The leader of the party will be the Captain of the team.
There is a ban and pick phase happening prior to starting the match
Both Team Captains blind ban a Brawler at the same time - None of the teams can pick a banned brawler
Pick phase goes in turns - so you can react accordingly
You can’t pick the same Brawler as your opponent
Solo or 3-man full pre-made team queue options. Each mode has separate matchmaking and rank progression
Matchmaking & Progress
Players are matched based on their current Rank
Solo mode has a hard limit of +/- 2 Ranks difference allowed for the players in the match
Team mode allows any players with any Rank to play in the team, The matchmaking is done based on the highest Rank player in the team
The higher the Rank of your opponent, the more progress your earn
Initial Ranking placement is based on the highest Power Play rating a player has achieved
Bronze 1: 0-149
Bronze 2: 150-299
Bronze 3: 300-449
Silver 1: 450-599
Silver 2: 600-749
Silver 3: 750-899
Gold 1: 900-1049
Gold 2: 1050-1199
Gold 3: 1200-1499
Player’s Rank will decay after every end of Season.
The top 500 players also need to stay active for the whole duration of the Season in order to retain their Rank. They need to play at least one match per 7 days otherwise, they will lose their progression per inactive week until they aren't listed in the Top 500 anymore.
Penalties
Leaving at any point after a match has been found will lead to penalties
Rewards
The player is eligible to receive Season End Rewards if they have played at least 1 match during the Power League season
Exclusive Skin reward - Smuggler Penny
Needs to be unlocked by achieving a certain Rank in Power League
The skin offer will be visible in the Shop for the whole Season duration for the players who met the unlock condition.
The skin will also be later available in the regular Shop skin offer rotation for the players who met the unlock condition during the Season. Players who did not participate in the Power League Season will not be able to purchase it later.
Profile Picture Rewards
Two different Profile Pictures can be unlocked. You can earn one by playing the mode and the other by reaching a certain Rank.
Star Points rewards are given out based on the highest rank reached. If your Solo Rank is higher than your Team Rank, then you will get only the Solo Rank rewards
Map Maker
Added support for Hot Zone and Siege game modes! Coming later in this update!
Other
High Refresh Rate Devices (Android)
Devices with higher refresh rates are now automatically supported if the manufacturer enabled this option for Brawl Stars (90/120/144/240Hz)
Brawler Balance Changes
Barley
Extra Noxious extra damage increased from 140 to 200
Bea
Honey Coat has been replaced with Honeycomb which gives Bea a 20% damage reducing shield while her Main Attack shot is supercharged
Bo
Main Attack damage increased from 520 to 560
Brock
Main Attack damage increased from 1040 to 1120
Carl
Heat Ejector has been reworked and it now sets the targets who come in contact with the trail on fire dealing 300 damage per second for 4 seconds.
Protective Pirouette damage reducing shield increased from 30% to 35%
Crow
Extra Toxic damage debuff against poisoned targets increased from 20% to 25%
Carrion Crow extra damage against low health targets increased from 120 to 152
Gale
Super ability damage increased from 100 to 240
Gene
Health increased from 3200 to 3600
Lou
Health increased from 3100 to 3200
Lou's Super ability now deals 40 damage per second to enemies in the area
Hypothermia maximum reload speed debuff increased from 35% to 50%
Amber
Main Attack damage decreased from 2200 to 2000 per second
Super ability damage increased from 1800 to 1920
Edgar
Health decreased from 3000 to 2800
Jessie
Health decreased from 3200 to 3000
Mr. P
Health decreased from 3200 to 3000
Tick
Main Attack mines now spread further apart based on the throwing distance
Backup Mine has been replaced with Mine Mania which adds 3 extra mines to Tick's next Main Attack
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where newly applied damage over time effects were overwriting the existing effect (for example Byron's poison removing Crow's poison).
Fixed an issue with Street Wear Max skins texture.
Fixed an issue with Auto-fire targeting Brawlers beyond the attack range.