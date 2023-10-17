Club League and Club Quests are being disabled in preparation for the next update!
You'll still be able to claim the rewards from the latest Club League and Club Quest season until the next update releases
Some server side improvements due to the issues we had over the weekend
Additionally, we're extending the Shooting Starr Drops event for 1 extra day to compensate for the downtime of the maintenance!
Re-enabled the Game Mode slots 5 and 6 with the following changes:
Slot 1 = Showdown 24/7 (Unchanged)
Slot 2 = Brawl Ball 24/7 (Unchanged)
Slot 3 = Gem Grab 24/7 (added 4 maps for a total of 8 maps)
Slot 4 = Siege & Wipeout (Unchanged)
Slot 5 = Knockout 24/7 (added 4 maps for a total of 8 maps)
Slot 6 = Heist & Hot Zone (4 maps/modes)
Updated Quest generation to match the new map and game mode rotation
Increased the Power Point cap to 99999. We intend to completely remove this cap with the next game update
Hypercharges can now be found in Legendary Starr Drops
Rebalanced drop rates and amounts of Coins, Power Points and Token Doublers received from Starr Drops
Players will receive less Power Point and Token Doublers, but instead will get more Coins from Starr Drops from now onwards
Fixed the bug with the stuck notification over the Shop button
Fixed some loading issues and crashes
Fixed the error with some Skins having extra abilities
Fixed Bull's damage reduction behavior outside of his Hypercharge state
Fixed Hypercharge Unleashed matchmaking logic
Fixed Showdown's map rotation
Fixed Bea's Rattled Hive Gadget - It wasn't causing damage if the bees gone outside the valid play area
Fixed Power League Skins availability
Increased the number of maps/modes in the Power League rotation:
Gem Grab
Hard Rock Mine
Double Swoosh
Last Stop
Brawl Ball
Backyard Bowl
Field Goal
Super Beach
Knockout
Goldarm Gulch
Belle's Rock
Out in the Open
Wipeout
Shooting Star
Infinite Doom
Layer Bake
Heist
Hot Potato
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
Hot Zone
Dueling Beetles
Ring of Fire
Split
Trait: Heat
Heat increases slowly over time. The hotter Pearl gets, the more damage she deals
Attack: Hot Cookies
Rapid fire hot cookies directly from the oven, damaging enemies on hit while slightly cooling the oven and lowering the amount of Heat
Super: Let out Some Steam
Release all the Heat in an explosion, destroying the environment, knocking back enemies, and damaging enemies around Pearl
Gadget: Overcooked
Pearl's next basic attack shoots cookies that are on fire, dealing extra damage over time
Gadget: Made with Love
Pearl's next basic attack shoots perfectly baked and still warm cookies, healing allies over time
Star Power: Heat Retention
Pearl's Super will only consume 50% of the Heat when used
Star Power: Heat Shield
While the Heat is over 80%, damage taken is reduced by 20%
Hypercharge: Pyrolytic
Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use
Trait: Start with Super
Chuck starts with his Super fully charged
Attack: Steam Engine
Shoot a cloud of steam from his hat, piercing and damaging enemies on hit
Super: Choo-Choo!
Throw a Post on the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. While close to a Post, dash from Post to Post, damaging enemies along the way
Gadget: Rerouting
Chuck removes the nearest Post and fully recharges his Super
Gadget: Ghost Train
Chuck can dash through walls with his next Super
Star Power: Pit Stop
Increase the maximum number of Posts by 1
Star Power: Tickets Please!
Chuck's Super also steals 33% ammo from his enemies while dashing over them
Hypercharge is a new item unlocked at Power Level 11 that makes a Brawler become stronger for a short period of time while also turning their Super into a more powerful version of itself.
Hypercharge charges up in the same way that a normal Super does but at a slower rate. Then, once your Hypercharge is up, you only have to press the new Hypercharge button, and it’ll activate for your Brawler, engulfing them in flames and lightning!
The first Brawlers to receive their Hypercharge are Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky and Pearl, with each of them being released at a different time throughout the weeks after the update goes live.
Here’s what Hypercharges will do for each Brawler:
Shelly: Double Barrel
Shelly's Super is 33% larger
Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield
Colt: Dual Wielding
Colt's Super is 120% wider
Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +10% Shield
Spike: Blooming Season
Spike's Super has a 20% larger area
Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield
Bull: Jaws of Steel
Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super
Speed +25%, Damage +10%, +30% Shield
Jacky: Seismic Event
Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds
Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield
Pearl: Pyrolytic
Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for few seconds after use
Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield
Each Hypercharge will be available first in the Shop as a part of the new Collectors Pack offers that can be purchased for Gems or Coins, and after a two-week period, they will become available in the Brawler’s profile screen to purchase with Coins.
You can also try out Hypercharges in the Hypercharge Unleashed event and even get Shelly’s Hypercharge for FREE as a Special quest reward! (more info on this event further below.)
Season: WASTELAND SKINS
Raider Cordelius (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
Scorpion Willow (79 Gems/2,750 Bling)
Rodeo Hank (199 Gems)
Marauder Maisie (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin
The Wasteland Skins will be released in early September after the Back to Ranger Ranch season starts.
Mini-Theme: BRAWL ACADEMY
Cheerleader Rosa (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
Jock Stu (299 Gems)
Nerd Squeak (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
The Brawl Academy mini-theme and Skins will arrive in the middle of September.
The ROBOT FACTORY Skins are coming back!
Caesar Sam (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
Lawless Lola (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
Desperado Poco (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)
These Skins will become available in September!
Redux
Mean Girl Emz (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Formerly called “College Emz”, she’ll also join the Brawl Academy Skin group
Lil Helper Penny (Unavailable) | Changes apply when the update releases
These Skin remodels will be available when the update releases.
Other
Periscope Pearl | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward
Mecha Edgar (299 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early October
Hanbok Mandy (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in late September
Lunar Janet (199 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late September
Vintage Pearl (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop when the season starts
Inferno Chuck (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in the middle of October
New Gear: Gadget Gear (Rare)
Allows one more usage of the chosen Gadget per game (3 → 4)
Available for all Brawlers
Pins
Pearl Pin set
Periscope Pearl Pin set
Western Tumbleweed, Western Revolver, Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie
Bookworm, Diploma, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu Icon set, Nerd Squeak
Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet, Lunar Festival Pin set
Mecha Edgar Pin set
Chuck Pin set
Hypercharge Pins for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl
Sprays
Pearl
Sitting Duck Target, Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie
Brawl Academy Spray set, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu, Nerd Squeak
Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet
Mecha Edgar
Chuck
Hypercharge Sprays for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl
Profile Icons
Pearl Profile Icons
Hypercharge game logo (Animated!!!!!!)
Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie
Brawl Academy Profile Icon set, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu, Nerd Squeak
Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet
Mecha Edgar, Mecha
Chuck Profile Icons
Brawl-o-ween Profile Icon set
Animated Hypercharge Profile Icons for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl
Titles
Just dough it! (Pearl)
The Maestro (Chuck)
Buffs
Hank
Base damage - 1800 → 2100
Base HP - 5400 → 5800
Buster
Base HP - 4800 → 5200
Base damage - 1320 → 1440
Byron
Super charge 4 → 3 shots
Bibi
Base HP 4600 → 4800
Nani
Return to sender duration 5s → 2s (this is actually a nerf!)
Base damage 700 → 800
Piper
Base damage - 1520 max → 1700 max
Homemade recipe - Nerf homing by 33%
Mandy
Base damage - 1200 → 1300
Leon
Base HP - 3200 → 3400
Sandy
Super charge - 7 → 6 shots
Fang
Increased Super damage 1000 → 1200
Increased Super gained from Super slightly
Willow
Base HP 2500 → 2800
Edgar
Base HP 3000 → 3300
Mortis
Long dash now charges regardless of ammo state
Nerfs
Squeak
Gadget - Residue - 10s → 8s
Star Power - Chain reaction - 20% → 15%
Bonnie
Basic - Projectile speed 4000 → 3800
Crow
Star Power - Extra toxic - 20% → 15%
Tick
Main attack Reload Speed increased by 4%
Tara
Base HP - 3200 → 3100
We've decided to make some bigger changes to available Game Modes and Slots in this update:
Slots 5 & 6 have been disabled for the time being. Control modes haven't been remotely as popular as the other modes. We’d like to find out if the improved focus has a significant impact on matchmaking times, especially for high-trophy players!
Bounty, Heist, and Hot Zone are still available in Friendly Rooms and in Map Maker.
Boss Fight, Big Game, and Robo Rumble will no longer be available during weekend events, but now we will rotate a wider variety of modes during weekends – including Heist, Hot Zone, and the modes mentioned above (with a Quest for 500 Tokens)!
Slot 1: Showdown (Solo & Duo) | Total: 8 Maps
Enabled
Dried Up River
Dark Passage
Disabled
Double Trouble
Scorched Stone
Slot 2: Brawl Ball | Total: 8 Maps
Enabled
Stepping Stone (New)
Penalty Kick
Disabled
Beach Ball
Center Stage
Slot 3: Gem Grab & Knockout
Gem Grab
Enabled
Last Stop (New)
Disabled
Gem Fort
Rustic Arcade
Deathcap Trap
Undermine
Minecart Madness
Knockout
Disabled
Flowing Springs
Deep End
Healthy Middle Ground
X Marks the Spot
Slot 4: Wipeout & Siege | Community Slot
Wipeout
Enabled
Layer Bake (New)
Disabled
Layer Cake
Dry Season
Snake Prairie
Hideout
Canal Grande
Siege
Enabled
Bot Drop
Some Assembly Required
Nuts & Bolts
Factory Rush
Friendly Rooms Only
Bounty | Total: 4 Maps
Shooting Star
Layer Cake
Canal Grande
Dry Season
Heist | Total: 4 Maps
Hot Potato
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
Pit Stop
Hot Zone | Total: 4 Maps
Open Business
Ring of Fire
Dueling Beetles
Split
Ranked (Power League / Club League)
Bounty has been replaced by Wipeout
Heist and Hot Zone are disabled for the time being
The pool has been reduced to two maps/modes:
Brawl Ball
Backyard Bowl
Field Goal
Gem Grab
Hard Rock Mine
Double Swoosh
Knockout
Goldarm Gulch
Belle's Rock
Wipeout
Infinite Doom
Shooting Star
Added
Ranger Ranch (New)
Robot Factory
Robot Factory Showdown
Ghost Station
Scrapyard
Removed
Darryl's Ship
Velocirapids
Rumble Jungle
Fixed a bug where Phoenix Crow had the wrong animations when airborne
Fixed a bug where long creator codes would wrap improperly
Fixed a bug where a change in device orientation could cause a match dodge in Power League lobbies
Fixed an issue where touches wouldn't register in specific places on the Quests screen
Fixed Janet’s win animations
The Jock Stu and Mecha Edgar Skins will have new custom effects when you defeat an enemy Brawler. We plan to also add these effects to all the current and upcoming (and the previously released) 299 Gem Skins
Daily System resets now happen at the same time each day, for all players:
Daily Quest Refresh
Starr Drop Refresh
Shop Offer Reset
Power Levels Changes
Power Levels will now increase Brawler’s power from 5% to 10% with each Level
Quest Changes
When you reroll a multi-quest, now you should get another multi-quest but with a completely different set of Brawlers
Hypercharge Unleashed Event
A time-limited event where players can try the new Hypercharges by playing with any of the 6 Brawlers that will have a Hypercharge released with the update
Brawlers will be at Power Level 11 with all Gadgets, Star Powers, Gears, and have the Hypercharge unlocked
Every time players go into a match, they get a random Brawler picked for them
The game randomly selects a map from a pool of 3v3 modes
The event will feature an exclusive Quest to unlock Shelly's Hypercharge for free!
Hypercharge Collector's Packs
Each of the following Brawlers will have their Hypercharge released each week after the update: Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, Shelly, and Pearl
Collector's Packs are the way to own Hypercharges first, along with awesome Hypercharge cosmetics
Hypercharge cosmetics include a Pin, a Spray, and a special animated Profile Icon
Collector's Packs are available for 9,600 Coins / 299 Gems if you have the Brawler at Power Level 11
If your Brawler is not at Power Level 11, the Collector Packs will also include a discounted level-up value in their offer
Two weeks after a Collector’s Pack releases, the Hypercharge will become available for 5,000 Coins in the Brawler’s profile screen
Starr Drop Changes
Hypercharges will be added to Starr Drops around the middle of the season
Players will be able to receive Hypercharges even if the Brawler is not at Power Level 11
Reduced the amount of Token Doublers