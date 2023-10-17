Maintenance - October 17th

Club League and Club Quests are being disabled in preparation for the next update!

You'll still be able to claim the rewards from the latest Club League and Club Quest season until the next update releases

Some server side improvements due to the issues we had over the weekend

Additionally, we're extending the Shooting Starr Drops event for 1 extra day to compensate for the downtime of the maintenance!

Maintenance - October 3rd

Re-enabled the Game Mode slots 5 and 6 with the following changes: Slot 1 = Showdown 24/7 (Unchanged) Slot 2 = Brawl Ball 24/7 (Unchanged) Slot 3 = Gem Grab 24/7 (added 4 maps for a total of 8 maps) Slot 4 = Siege & Wipeout (Unchanged) Slot 5 = Knockout 24/7 (added 4 maps for a total of 8 maps) Slot 6 = Heist & Hot Zone (4 maps/modes)

Updated Quest generation to match the new map and game mode rotation

Increased the Power Point cap to 99999. We intend to completely remove this cap with the next game update

Hypercharges can now be found in Legendary Starr Drops

Rebalanced drop rates and amounts of Coins, Power Points and Token Doublers received from Starr Drops Players will receive less Power Point and Token Doublers, but instead will get more Coins from Starr Drops from now onwards









Fixed the bug with the stuck notification over the Shop button

Fixed some loading issues and crashes







Maintenance - September 7th

Fixed the error with some Skins having extra abilities

Fixed Bull's damage reduction behavior outside of his Hypercharge state

Fixed Hypercharge Unleashed matchmaking logic

Fixed Showdown's map rotation

Fixed Bea's Rattled Hive Gadget - It wasn't causing damage if the bees gone outside the valid play area

Fixed Power League Skins availability

Increased the number of maps/modes in the Power League rotation: Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Double Swoosh Last Stop Brawl Ball Backyard Bowl Field Goal Super Beach Knockout Goldarm Gulch Belle's Rock Out in the Open Wipeout Shooting Star Infinite Doom Layer Bake Heist Hot Potato Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone Hot Zone Dueling Beetles Ring of Fire Split









New Brawler: Pearl (Chromatic)

Trait: Heat Heat increases slowly over time. The hotter Pearl gets, the more damage she deals

Attack: Hot Cookies Rapid fire hot cookies directly from the oven, damaging enemies on hit while slightly cooling the oven and lowering the amount of Heat

Super: Let out Some Steam Release all the Heat in an explosion, destroying the environment, knocking back enemies, and damaging enemies around Pearl

Gadget: Overcooked Pearl's next basic attack shoots cookies that are on fire, dealing extra damage over time

Gadget: Made with Love Pearl's next basic attack shoots perfectly baked and still warm cookies, healing allies over time

Star Power: Heat Retention Pearl's Super will only consume 50% of the Heat when used

Star Power: Heat Shield While the Heat is over 80%, damage taken is reduced by 20%

Hypercharge: Pyrolytic Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use



New Brawler: Chuck (Mythic)

Trait: Start with Super Chuck starts with his Super fully charged

Attack: Steam Engine Shoot a cloud of steam from his hat, piercing and damaging enemies on hit

Super: Choo-Choo! Throw a Post on the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. While close to a Post, dash from Post to Post, damaging enemies along the way

Gadget: Rerouting Chuck removes the nearest Post and fully recharges his Super

Gadget: Ghost Train Chuck can dash through walls with his next Super

Star Power: Pit Stop Increase the maximum number of Posts by 1

Star Power: Tickets Please! Chuck's Super also steals 33% ammo from his enemies while dashing over them



New: Hypercharge

Hypercharge is a new item unlocked at Power Level 11 that makes a Brawler become stronger for a short period of time while also turning their Super into a more powerful version of itself.



Hypercharge charges up in the same way that a normal Super does but at a slower rate. Then, once your Hypercharge is up, you only have to press the new Hypercharge button, and it’ll activate for your Brawler, engulfing them in flames and lightning!



The first Brawlers to receive their Hypercharge are Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky and Pearl, with each of them being released at a different time throughout the weeks after the update goes live.



Here’s what Hypercharges will do for each Brawler:

Shelly: Double Barrel Shelly's Super is 33% larger Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Colt: Dual Wielding Colt's Super is 120% wider Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +10% Shield

Spike: Blooming Season Spike's Super has a 20% larger area Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield

Bull: Jaws of Steel Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super Speed +25%, Damage +10%, +30% Shield

Jacky: Seismic Event Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Pearl: Pyrolytic Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for few seconds after use Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield





Each Hypercharge will be available first in the Shop as a part of the new Collectors Pack offers that can be purchased for Gems or Coins, and after a two-week period, they will become available in the Brawler’s profile screen to purchase with Coins.



You can also try out Hypercharges in the Hypercharge Unleashed event and even get Shelly’s Hypercharge for FREE as a Special quest reward! (more info on this event further below.)

New Skins

Season: WASTELAND SKINS

Raider Cordelius (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

Scorpion Willow (79 Gems/2,750 Bling)

Rodeo Hank (199 Gems)

Marauder Maisie (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin



The Wasteland Skins will be released in early September after the Back to Ranger Ranch season starts.



Mini-Theme: BRAWL ACADEMY

Cheerleader Rosa (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

Jock Stu (299 Gems)

Nerd Squeak (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)



The Brawl Academy mini-theme and Skins will arrive in the middle of September.



The ROBOT FACTORY Skins are coming back!

Caesar Sam (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

Lawless Lola (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

Desperado Poco (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)



These Skins will become available in September!



Redux

Mean Girl Emz (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Formerly called “College Emz”, she’ll also join the Brawl Academy Skin group

Lil Helper Penny (Unavailable) | Changes apply when the update releases



These Skin remodels will be available when the update releases.



Other

Periscope Pearl | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward

Mecha Edgar (299 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early October

Hanbok Mandy (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in late September

Lunar Janet (199 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late September

Vintage Pearl (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop when the season starts

Inferno Chuck (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in the middle of October

Gears

New Gear: Gadget Gear (Rare) Allows one more usage of the chosen Gadget per game (3 → 4) Available for all Brawlers



Cosmetic Items

Pins

Pearl Pin set

Periscope Pearl Pin set

Western Tumbleweed, Western Revolver, Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie

Bookworm, Diploma, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu Icon set, Nerd Squeak

Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet, Lunar Festival Pin set

Mecha Edgar Pin set

Chuck Pin set

Hypercharge Pins for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl



Sprays

Pearl

Sitting Duck Target, Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie

Brawl Academy Spray set, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu, Nerd Squeak

Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet

Mecha Edgar

Chuck

Hypercharge Sprays for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl



Profile Icons

Pearl Profile Icons

Hypercharge game logo (Animated!!!!!!)

Raider Cordelius, Scorpion Willow, Rodeo Hank, Marauder Maisie

Brawl Academy Profile Icon set, Cheerleader Rosa, Jock Stu, Nerd Squeak

Hanbok Mandy, Lunar Janet

Mecha Edgar, Mecha

Chuck Profile Icons

Brawl-o-ween Profile Icon set

Animated Hypercharge Profile Icons for Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, and Pearl



Titles

Just dough it! (Pearl)

The Maestro (Chuck)

Balance Changes

Buffs

Hank Base damage - 1800 → 2100 Base HP - 5400 → 5800

Buster Base HP - 4800 → 5200 Base damage - 1320 → 1440

Byron Super charge 4 → 3 shots

Bibi Base HP 4600 → 4800

Nani Return to sender duration 5s → 2s (this is actually a nerf!) Base damage 700 → 800

Piper Base damage - 1520 max → 1700 max Homemade recipe - Nerf homing by 33%

Mandy Base damage - 1200 → 1300

Leon Base HP - 3200 → 3400

Sandy Super charge - 7 → 6 shots

Fang Increased Super damage 1000 → 1200 Increased Super gained from Super slightly

Willow Base HP 2500 → 2800

Edgar Base HP 3000 → 3300

Mortis Long dash now charges regardless of ammo state





Nerfs

Squeak Gadget - Residue - 10s → 8s Star Power - Chain reaction - 20% → 15%

Bonnie Basic - Projectile speed 4000 → 3800

Crow Star Power - Extra toxic - 20% → 15%

Tick Main attack Reload Speed increased by 4%

Tara Base HP - 3200 → 3100



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

We've decided to make some bigger changes to available Game Modes and Slots in this update:



Slots 5 & 6 have been disabled for the time being. Control modes haven't been remotely as popular as the other modes. We’d like to find out if the improved focus has a significant impact on matchmaking times, especially for high-trophy players!



Bounty, Heist, and Hot Zone are still available in Friendly Rooms and in Map Maker.



Boss Fight, Big Game, and Robo Rumble will no longer be available during weekend events, but now we will rotate a wider variety of modes during weekends – including Heist, Hot Zone, and the modes mentioned above (with a Quest for 500 Tokens)!



Slot 1: Showdown (Solo & Duo) | Total: 8 Maps

Enabled Dried Up River Dark Passage

Disabled Double Trouble Scorched Stone





Slot 2: Brawl Ball | Total: 8 Maps

Enabled Stepping Stone (New) Penalty Kick

Disabled Beach Ball Center Stage





Slot 3: Gem Grab & Knockout

Gem Grab Enabled Last Stop (New) Disabled Gem Fort Rustic Arcade Deathcap Trap Undermine Minecart Madness

Knockout Disabled Flowing Springs Deep End Healthy Middle Ground X Marks the Spot





Slot 4: Wipeout & Siege | Community Slot

Wipeout Enabled Layer Bake (New) Disabled Layer Cake Dry Season Snake Prairie Hideout Canal Grande

Siege Enabled Bot Drop Some Assembly Required Nuts & Bolts Factory Rush





Friendly Rooms Only

Bounty | Total: 4 Maps Shooting Star Layer Cake Canal Grande Dry Season

Heist | Total: 4 Maps Hot Potato Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone Pit Stop

Hot Zone | Total: 4 Maps Open Business Ring of Fire Dueling Beetles Split





Ranked (Power League / Club League)

Bounty has been replaced by Wipeout

Heist and Hot Zone are disabled for the time being

The pool has been reduced to two maps/modes: Brawl Ball Backyard Bowl Field Goal Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Double Swoosh Knockout Goldarm Gulch Belle's Rock Wipeout Infinite Doom Shooting Star



Map Environment Changes

Added Ranger Ranch (New) Robot Factory Robot Factory Showdown Ghost Station Scrapyard

Removed Darryl's Ship Velocirapids Rumble Jungle



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Phoenix Crow had the wrong animations when airborne

Fixed a bug where long creator codes would wrap improperly

Fixed a bug where a change in device orientation could cause a match dodge in Power League lobbies

Fixed an issue where touches wouldn't register in specific places on the Quests screen

Fixed Janet’s win animations

Other

The Jock Stu and Mecha Edgar Skins will have new custom effects when you defeat an enemy Brawler. We plan to also add these effects to all the current and upcoming (and the previously released) 299 Gem Skins

Systems Related Changes

Daily System resets now happen at the same time each day, for all players: Daily Quest Refresh Starr Drop Refresh Shop Offer Reset







Power Levels Changes Power Levels will now increase Brawler’s power from 5% to 10% with each Level







Quest Changes When you reroll a multi-quest, now you should get another multi-quest but with a completely different set of Brawlers







Hypercharge Unleashed Event A time-limited event where players can try the new Hypercharges by playing with any of the 6 Brawlers that will have a Hypercharge released with the update Brawlers will be at Power Level 11 with all Gadgets, Star Powers, Gears, and have the Hypercharge unlocked Every time players go into a match, they get a random Brawler picked for them The game randomly selects a map from a pool of 3v3 modes The event will feature an exclusive Quest to unlock Shelly's Hypercharge for free!







Hypercharge Collector's Packs Each of the following Brawlers will have their Hypercharge released each week after the update: Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky, Shelly, and Pearl Collector's Packs are the way to own Hypercharges first, along with awesome Hypercharge cosmetics Hypercharge cosmetics include a Pin, a Spray, and a special animated Profile Icon Collector's Packs are available for 9,600 Coins / 299 Gems if you have the Brawler at Power Level 11 If your Brawler is not at Power Level 11, the Collector Packs will also include a discounted level-up value in their offer Two weeks after a Collector’s Pack releases, the Hypercharge will become available for 5,000 Coins in the Brawler’s profile screen





