Retropolis is coming to Brawl Stars! Get ready for a new Brawler, New Skins, and more
New Epic Brawler - Bibi
Main attack: Three Strikes
Bibi's main attack knocks back enemies when her Home Run bar is charged.
The Home Run bar charges while having all 3 swings at the ready.
Super Attack: Spitball
Bibi bats a bouncing ball of bubble gum that deals damage and can hit the enemy multiple times
Star Power: Home Run
Bibi's movement speed is increased while her Home Run bar is fully charged.
Hot Rod Brock
Bake Sale Barley
Road Rage Carl
Maple Barley
New Battle Location - Retropolis
New Menu Music
New Menu Background
New In-Game Music
Rosa:
Decreased Super duration from 4.0 sec to 3.0 sec
Decreased Star power healing from 300 per sec to 200 per sec
Needs now 10 hits instead of 9 to fully charge up Super
Main attack effect now better matches the area where damage is dealt
Frank:
Frank's Super now again stuns the Siege base for the full duration
Carl:
Carl can now pre-aim his main attack while using Super
Carl now has a much shorter cooldown for the main attack (can use the main attack more rapidly when the Pickaxe returns after a wall hit)
Several maps are now "Retrofied"
Gem Grab - Cell Division, Four Squared, Escape Velocity, Spring Trap, Double Swoosh
Heist - Rolling Rumble, Bridge Too Far
Bounty - Layer Cake, Dry Season
Maps Removed
Gem Grab - Bouncing Echo
Heist - Split Second, Corner Case
Maps Added
Gem Grab - Cross Cut
Heist - Pit Stop, Side Story
Rosa Voice Over
Supercell ID 2.0 (Will roll out to countries over the next week)
Ability to send in-game mail to Club members (available for leaders & co-leaders)
Fixed multiple UI issues
Fixed a bug that gave access to locked skins in the Training Cave
Fixed an issue with character health bars being displayed incorrectly after being revealed from stealth
Fixed issues related to player status display in teams
Fixed partially underwater launch pads on Showdown map Flying Fantasies