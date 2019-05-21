Supercell logo
21 May 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Retropolis has Arrived!

Retropolis!

Retropolis is coming to Brawl Stars! Get ready for a new Brawler, New Skins, and more

BiBi

New Epic Brawler - Bibi

  • Main attack: Three Strikes

    • Bibi's main attack knocks back enemies when her Home Run bar is charged.

    • The Home Run bar charges while having all 3 swings at the ready.

  • Super Attack: Spitball

    • Bibi bats a bouncing ball of bubble gum that deals damage and can hit the enemy multiple times

  • Star Power: Home Run

    • Bibi's movement speed is increased while her Home Run bar is fully charged.

New Skins (coming soon!)

Hot Rod Brock

Bake Sale Barley

Road Rage Carl

Maple Barley

New Event - Retropolis (coming soon!)

  • New Battle Location - Retropolis

  • New Menu Music

  • New Menu Background

  • New In-Game Music

Balance Changes

Rosa:

  • Decreased Super duration from 4.0 sec to 3.0 sec

  • Decreased Star power healing from 300 per sec to 200 per sec

  • Needs now 10 hits instead of 9 to fully charge up Super

  • Main attack effect now better matches the area where damage is dealt

Frank:

  • Frank's Super now again stuns the Siege base for the full duration

Carl:

  • Carl can now pre-aim his main attack while using Super

  • Carl now has a much shorter cooldown for the main attack (can use the main attack more rapidly when the Pickaxe returns after a wall hit)

New Maps!

  • Several maps are now "Retrofied"

    • Gem Grab - Cell Division, Four Squared, Escape Velocity, Spring Trap, Double Swoosh

    • Heist - Rolling Rumble, Bridge Too Far

    • Bounty - Layer Cake, Dry Season

  • Maps Removed

    • Gem Grab - Bouncing Echo

    • Heist - Split Second, Corner Case

  • Maps Added

    • Gem Grab - Cross Cut

    • Heist - Pit Stop, Side Story

Miscelaneous

  • Rosa Voice Over

  • Supercell ID 2.0 (Will roll out to countries over the next week)

  • Ability to send in-game mail to Club members (available for leaders & co-leaders)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple UI issues

  • Fixed a bug that gave access to locked skins in the Training Cave

  • Fixed an issue with character health bars being displayed incorrectly after being revealed from stealth

  • Fixed issues related to player status display in teams

  • Fixed partially underwater launch pads on Showdown map Flying Fantasies