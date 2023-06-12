Maintenance - June 12

Balance Changes

Hank

Reduced main attack damage from 2000 → 1800

Reduced base HP from 6000 → 5000

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Hank was getting too much power from damage buff sources (Power Cubes, Gear, etc.)

Fixed Hank’s Super damage scaling when upgrading the Brawler

Fixed a bug that occurred when Hank used the Super right on top of a Brawler and dealt more damage than it was supposed to

Hank’s Super charge now scales according to the damage dealt

Fixed Hank’s VO when receiving damage

Maintenance - June 6

Balance Changes

Buffs

Tara

Basic damage per card: 440→480

Cards to super: 12 → 11

Mortis

Basic damage: 900 → 940

Willow

Mind-controlled enemies now do not charge their super from damage dealt when mind controlled by Willow

Increase Super range 23→25

Willow now takes 25% less damage when mind-controlling an enemy

8-bit

Base HP: 4800 → 5000

Nerfs

Janet

Gadget - Drop the bass - Turret HP 1500 → 1000

Gadget - Drop the bass - Turret decay 50 promille → 100 promille (100 HP per second)

Base damage: 1000 → 940 Hits to super: 6 → 7

Max

Max HP: 3200 → 3000

Damage: 340→320

Super: 13 shots → 14 shots

Meg

Mecha HP: 4000 → 3700

Gadget: Jolting volts - 450 → 300 healing

Shelly

Star Power: Shell shock - Slow 4.5 → 2 seconds

Base HP: 3800 → 3700

Surge

Gadget: Power shield - Duration 5 → 2 seconds

Gadget: Power shield - Damage reduction 80 → 50%

Penny

Gadget - Salty Barrel - 2000 → 1500 HP

Base HP: 3400 → 3200

Ash

Base HP: 5400 → 5200

Bea

Super charge: 3 ammo → 4 ammo

Bug Fixes

Fixed a mind-controlling issue for Willow in Brawl Ball

Fixed an issue that resulted in Hank dealing inconsistent damage values





Android Optional Update - May 31

Added a button that allows players to dismiss the Power League Skin offer message when unlocking it

Maintenance - May 23

Trophy Reset Changes

Trophy Season length increased from 2 weeks to 4 weeks

Brawler reset reduced from 20 to 10 Brawlers

Added an "extra" threshold at every 25 Trophies after 500 Trophies (goes up to 1000 Trophies)

Decreased the number of Trophies you lose (Your current threshold -1 Trophy)

e.g. 750-774 Trophies will reset to 749 Trophies

e.g. 1450-1499 Trophies will reset to 1449 Trophies

Rewards per Brawler are now 4 Bling (501-524 Trophies) up to 64 Bling (1500 Trophies+) per Brawler

All changes apply to the current season, which will now run until Monday, June 12



Balance Changes

Gear: Vision

No longer reveals invisibility granted by skills (Sandy Super, Leon Gadget, Leon Super

Maintenance - May 15

Balance Changes

Buffs

Chester Base HP: 3300 → 3500

Mr. P Base HP: 3000 → 3400



Nerfs

Bea Charged shot damage multiplier 275% → 250% (3300 → 3000 damage at Power Level 11)

Penny Base HP: 3600 → 3400

Amber Mythic gear - Slow amount reduced from 20 → 10%

Meg Star Power: Force field Duration 30 sec → 10 sec Damage reduction 35% → 25%

Janet Base HP: 3400 → 3200

Grom Base HP: 3000 → 2800



Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where the end-of-battle stats showed incorrect information in some game modes

We're testing a measure to reduce the amount of duplicated Brawlers in Showdown (no more Meg Apocalypse!)



Maintenance - May 3

Fixed the Power League Season reset rewards based on the player's Power League progress from the previous season

Maintenance - April 27

We’re making a bunch of fixes for issues related to the new Catalog, crashes, and more. These fixes will be introduced via an optional update, so to apply these, make sure you download the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store or App Store!

Fixes in the optional update:

Fixed end-of-battle Highlights crashing in some situations

Fixed old Brawl Pass content appearing in the catalog

Fixed the game icon appearing broken on some Android systems

Fixed Grey’s Star Power localization

Fixed the “New” red notification appearing stuck over the Shop icon

Fixed the issue where Detective Gray Noir Edition Chroma Skin could be bought without owning the base Skin We’re also offering 1000 Bling (available for 7 days in the Shop) as compensation to those players who bought both the Detective Gray Skin and its Noir Edition variation.



Welcome to the Rumble Jungle, Baby!

You're gonna Brawl!



New Brawler: Maisie (Chromatic)

Attack: Pressure Rocket Maisie shoots a projectile that gathers speed as it travels

Super: Shockwave Maisie charges up for a split second, then creates a large shockwave around her, dealing damage and knocking enemies back

Gadget: Disengage! Maisie blasts the ground, dealing damage and stunning enemies for 0,5s in the explosion while dashing backwards

Gadget: Finish them! Maisie instantly reloads 1 ammo and increases the next pressure rocket damage based on the target’s missing HP

Star Power: Pinpoint precision Pressure rocket deals 10% extra damage at max distance

Star Power: Tremors Enemies hit by Shockwave also get slowed by 20% for 2 seconds after impact



New Brawler: Hank - (Epic)

Attack: Balloon blast Hank starts blowing up a balloon that explodes after he releases fire or after 6 seconds, dealing increased area damage, max achieved at 3 seconds. Hank only has 1 ammo that recharges fast (like amber).

Super: Fish Torpedo Hank deploys fish torpedos in all directions around him that continue travelling until they hit a target or a wall, causing small area damage

Gadget: Waterballoons The next Balloon Blast also slows enemies for 3 seconds, the longer the balloon was held

Gadget: Barricade Hank takes 40% reduced damage for 3 seconds

Star Power: It's gonna blow! When Balloon Blast is charged over 80%, Hank gains 20% movement speed

Star Power: Take cover! Hank takes 20% less damage while near a wall/box etc.



Hank will become available to buy from the Shop in early June.



New Skins

Season: RUMBLE JUNGLE HEROES

Jungle Queen Maisie (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Brawl Pass Tier 70

Bananas Colt (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)

Jaguar Spirit Meg (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Power League

Leopard Max (79 Gems / 2,750 Bling) + Panther Max (You need to own Leopard Max -29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Chroma

Crocodile Buster (149 Gem / 5,000 Bling)

The Rumble Jungle Heroes skins will be released in early May.

Mini-Theme: LEGENDS OF OLYMPUS

Cerberus Tick (199 Gems)

Ares Nani (199 Gems)

Zeus Brock (199 Gems)

The Legends of Olympus Skins will be released in early June.





Remodel:

Knight Jessie (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) + Shadow Knight Jessie (You need to own Knight Jessie - 49 Gems / 1,750 Bling) | Chroma

Red Dragon Jessie (China Anniversary Exclusive Skin)

These remodels will be available directly when the update is released.

Other

Harajuku Emz (79 Gems / 2,750 Bling) | Available during the Golden Week celebrations

Tech Maisie (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Available in early May when Maisie is released

Goblin Carl (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Released in late May

Leon the Stray (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Released in late May

Kaiju Buzz (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Released in late May

Blackbird Edgar (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Released in late May

Bubblegum Bibi (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Released in late May

Shark Tank Hank (29 Gems / 1,000 Bling) | Available when Hank is released in early June

Gears

New Gear: Pet Damage (Epic)

Pets deal 20% more damage/healing

Available for: Jessie Nita Mr. P Tara Penny



New Gear: Amber (Mythic)

Amber's Oil spills now also slow enemy Brawlers

Available for: Amber



New Gear: Eve (Mythic)

Eve's Super now spawns an additional hatchling

Available for: Eve



New Battle End Flow

Game Highlight Shows a highlight from the game for everyone before the Battle End Screen

Battle End Screen Improvements: Now you can see total damage, takedowns, deaths and more Kudos: now you can give 1 Kudos if you like someone’s performance (ally or opponent)



New Currency: Bling!

We're removing Star Points and introducing a new currency, which is more descriptive of its purpose: Bling!

Your current Star Point Balance will be converted to Bling at a ratio of 10 to 1

Bling has a cap of 7,000 Your converted Star Points can go over the cap, but you can’t collect any more Bling unless you spend the excess

Bling can be acquired in Brawl Pass, Power League, Trophy League, Quests & Challenges

Changes: Power League

Rewards:

The reward for winning 30 rounds is now a Spray instead of a Profile Picture

The reward for winning 60 rounds remains unchanged (Skin Purchase option)

The reward for reaching Gold I in the season remains unchanged (Profile Picture)

Instead of a one-time Star Point reward at the end of the season based on your highest Rank, players will now: Receive 250 Bling every Rank up which can be claimed immediately and only once per season When a new season starts, you can collect Bling from previous Ranks retroactively



Seasonal Reset:

The bi-monthly season reset is now more significant. The rationale behind this is that people can earn a considerable amount of Star Points without effort. In other words: earnable currency should be... well, earned! A positive side effect of this is that matchmaking speed will be faster, especially at the beginning of the season.





Changes: Trophy League

Season Reset:

The season reset will once again happen every two weeks, instead of every two months.. The big change is that instead of resetting all Brawlers above 500 Trophies, we will only reset your 20 Brawlers with the highest amount of Trophies at the Season Reset time.

We've also changed the reset table to emphasize the weight on skill over pure time investment, i.e. now you will be able to sustain your current Rank with minimal effort, even on the high end, while being able to slowly climb Ranks for Brawlers - which also should indirectly improve matchmaking because the upper end of the Trophy Range (750+) will become more competitive over time.

You will get Bling at the Trophy Season Reset. It will be based on how many Trophies your top 20 Brawlers have. The more Trophies, the more Bling!

Changes: Brawler Rank Up

Currently you can earn Star Points as one-time rewards at certain Ranks. You will now get the same amount but converted to Bling instead.

New: Catalog

Catalog is the new place to find and collect all cosmetics we have in the game! No need to wait for your desired Skin or Pin Pack to be in rotation anymore, it’s now all in one place!

You can access it through the Shop and through the Brawler Page.





Skin Changes

Skins now have rarities:

Skin Rarities Legendary = 299 Gems | Not available for Bling Mythic = 199 Gems | Not available for Bling Epic = 149 Gems/5,000 Bling Super Rare = 79 Gems/2,750 Bling Rare = 29 Gems/1,000 Bling



Brawl Pass

Rewards:

Tier 1 of the Premium Brawl Pass now grants you 2,750 Bling instead of a Skin

Tier 10 of the Premium Brawl Pass now grants you 1,600 Bling instead of a Pin Pack

Tier 43 of the Premium Brawl Pass now grants you a Profile Picture instead of a Spray

Tier 70 of the Free Brawl Pass now grants you 2,000 Coins instead of a Pin Pack

Purchase:

The Brawl Pass is still available for 169 Gems

The Brawl Pass Bundle including 10 Tiers is no longer available

We're introducing a new Brawl Pass Bundle including 5 Tiers for 9.99 USD (local currencies might vary)





Economy Changes

It's been about 4-months since we've introduced the new linear progression system for Brawl Stars and we've now collected enough data to make some small adjustments and tweaks to improve the system where it falls short right now.

Improvements for New/Early Players (Below 10,000 Trophies)

We've identified that New/Early Players unlock fewer Brawlers than intended and slower than intended. We’ve received feedback that unlocking Brawlers relatively quickly and hitting a wall once the first Mythic Brawler on the Starr Road becomes available doesn’t feel great.

To solve this, we’ll make the following adjustments:

We increase the amount of Credits on the Trophy Road between 1,000 and 10,000 Trophies

We add 2 Trophy Road Milestones with 500 x Chroma Credits at 2,000 and 4,000 Trophies

We are discounting the first Epic Brawler that players unlock by 25%, and the first Mythic Brawler by 50%, exactly like happens with Legendary Brawlers already.

Chromatic Brawlers

We will decrease the amount of required Chroma Credits to unlock Chromatic Brawlers in the earlier stages of their release:

Season 1: 2,500 (old: 4,500)

Season 2: 1,250 (old: 1,500)

Season 3: 500 (unchanged)





Poison Gas

Poison Gas now deals 20% of damage based on the Brawler max HP per seconds in the first 5 seconds of being in the gas. Then deals 5% extra damage per second for every extra second being in the gas.

This change applies to:

Showdown

Knockout

Duels

Matchmaking

Underdog Currently, it could be demotivating to see the "Underdog" banner at the beginning of a match. You can't do anything about it at this point, and you are more likely to lose Trophies if you are an Underdog. So we've decided to make some changes: The Underdog banner will only be shown at the end of the battle Underdogs will not lose any Trophies if they lose the match, but still receive more Trophies than normal if they win The requirement to trigger Underdog decreased to 150 Trophies

Names Player Names will now be visible for matches (3v3, Showdown) until 1,000 Trophies (instead of 600) and Masters (instead of Mythic) for Power League

Blacklisting of Players in High-End Matchmaking (800+ Trophies) We've decreased the "blacklisting" time period after meeting players in high-end matchmaking. This will improve matchmaking time for high-trophy players and reduce the amount of Underdog matches, ultimately making matchmaking better. This change also affects Power League and Club League.



Bounty

We've added a new victory condition for Bounty. Currently, the match only ends after 120 seconds, with the team with more Stars winning. With this update you can also win by reaching 20 Stars, before your opponent.

Should no team reach 20 Stars before 120 seconds of playtime, the team with more Stars wins - as before. And if it’s a Draw, then the team holding the Blue Star wins.

This change should help decrease the total playtime for Bounty if one team turns out to be STOMPING the other.

New Modifier: Showdown Top Dog (Temporary)

We're testing a new variation of Showdown (Solo, Team) without passive health regeneration!

Active healing abilities available to some Brawlers will work normally.

In addition, healing Hot Dogs will spawn around the map and drop from defeated Brawlers!

We hope to reward a more aggressive playstyle and discourage players from teaming.

If you are the last one alive, you are the wiener!

Community Slot



The results are in! Over 300,0000 of you voted on YouTube, and here's what we've got:

Volley Brawl won the vote with 60% of all votes and will be added to the game!

Duels were the runner-up with 18% of all votes and will stay in the game, however - we'll introduce new maps!

Hunters received 15% of the votes and won't be added to the game.

Basket Brawl only received 7% of all votes and will be removed from the game.

Save the Frogs Event

Similar to the Egg event from the prior season, but you collect Frogs instead (to save them!)

You can get Coins, Power Points, and Bling from the Frogs collected.

Before the soft cap of Frogs collected, players will get rewards in a range as shown below

There is a Soft Cap of 40 Frogs, meaning after 40 frogs, you will only get 1 unit of each of the rewards.

There’s also a Hard Cap of 85 Frogs, you will no longer get any rewards even if you collect more Frogs and will get a message telling you to come back the next day.

Event will run between 3 to 5 days.

Cosmetic Items

Pins

Banana Colt, Crocodile Buster, Jaguar Spirit Meg, Leopard Max, Panther Max, 3 Wise Monkeys

Ares Nani, Zeus Brock, Cerberus Tick, Olympus Fist, Olympus lightning, Olympus Fire

Golden Week Cat, Golden Week Skull, Harajuku Emz,

Amazon Frog

Maisie Pins

Jungle Queen Maisie

Hank

Evil Gene, Robo Mike, El Rey Primo, Superfan Emz, Hermes Max, Catburglar Jessie, Knight Jessie, Virus 8-bit, Handsome Colt

Esports Leon, Esports Max

New Sprays

Jungle Spray, Bananas Colt, Crocodile Buster, Jaguar Spirit Meg, Leopard Max

Ares Nani, Zeus Brock, Cerberus Tick

Golden Week Spray, Harajuku Emz

Amazon Frog

Maisie

Hank

Bling

Profile Icons

Jungle Profile Picture, Jungle Mask Profile Picture, Bananas Colt, Crocodile Buster, Jaguar Spirit Meg, Leopard Max

Olympus Skins Profile Picture, Ares Nani, Zeus Brock, Cerberus Tick

5x Golden Week Profile Pictures, Harajuku Emz

Amazon Frog

Deep Sea Profile Picture

Maisie

Hank

Titles

Maisie = Master of Disaster

Hank = Lil Tenant

Balance changes

SUPERCELL, WHERE ARE THE CHANGES?

We are having some competitive events right after the update, so we don’t wanna shake the meta SO MUCH - with that said, we should have more balance changes later in the update.

Buffs

Edgar

Base HP - 2800 → 3000

Now i'm aware that this is not the rework that was actually wanted. However, until we can deal with that, here's some more love for Edgar who is underperforming slightly. This should help him utilize his life steal passive better as he won’t be defeated as fast.



Shelly

Movement speed - 720 → 820 (normal → very fast)

So now we finally know the answer to "WHEN ARE YOU GONNA BUFF SHELLY" - It's now. Congratulations!

Nerfs

R-T

Base HP 4100 → 3900

Time between attacks in split form 250ms → 500ms

R-T has landed in a pretty strong spot after the meta settled a bit. His 2 most significant strengths are his durability as a long-ranged brawler and the unload speed+burst of his split form, so we're tuning down both slightly. This should help a few interactions and put him in a more balanced place. We are watching him as much as he’s watching all of us.

Rework

Meg

Meg now starts in her Mecha Suit

Mecha Suit has lower HP and damage

Mecha Suit no longer decays in HP

Mecha Suit no longer takes reduced healing

Mecha Suit Super charges from damage rather than over time

The rework no one asked for, but everyone wanted (or so we hope)! Meg has been performing quite well actually, especially at higher Ranks, but she's very much underused. We think many players never experience the joy of the Mecha Suit, just the fragility of her small form. Flipping the design on its head should help her feel better off from the get-go, but of course, we had to compensate by making her Mecha Suit weaker.

Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

Volley Brawl

Active Isolation Play (New) Victory Road (New) Smash Land (New) Power Alley (New)

Disabled None

Bounty

Added Snake Prairie

Removed Crossroads

Brawl Ball

Added Make it Bounce Extra Bouncy

Removed Iron Corridor Circular Motion

Duels

Added Death Loop (New) Eyes in the Ground (New) Cheeky Chokepoint (New) Battered Battlefield (New)

Removed Iron Core Grim Island Four Lakes Mogura Tataki

Gem Grab

Added Rustic Arcade

Removed Four Doors

Heist

Added Split Second

Removed Offset Heist

Hot Zone

Added Open Business Temple of Boom

Removed Rush Hour Triumvirate

Knockout

Added Deep End

Removed Step by Step

Showdown

Added Flying Fantasies

Removed Lush Poles

Ranked (PL/CL) Bounty: Shooting Star, Dry Season, Layer Candy Brawl Ball: Backyard Bowl, Field Goal, Pinhole Punt Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Gem Fort, Crystal Arcade Heist: Hot Potato, Kaboom Canyon, Safe Zone Hot Zone: Ring of Fire, Parallel Plays, Split Knockout: Goldarm Gulch, Out in the Open, Flaring Phoenix



Map Environment Changes

Added:

Rumble Jungle (New) | Home of Bo, Nita and Leon

Stunt Show

Deep Sea

Arcade Showdown (New)

Stunt Show Showdown (New)

Removed:

Robot Factory

Robot Factory Showdown

Tara's Bazaar

Candystand

Bug Fixes