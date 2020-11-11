New Brawler - Lou
Lou is a jolly snow cone machine who is always cheerful. He’s so overly positive it annoys the heck out of Mr.P.
Main Attack - Fires snow cones that apply Frost. When the target has accumulated enough Frost it will be stunned for 1 second.
Super Ability - Throws a snow cone syrup that creates a slippery surface area on the ground.
Gadget - Lou freezes himself becoming invulnerable and unable to perform any actions for 1 second.
Star Power #1 The Super area applies Frost to enemies.
New Skins & Character VFX/SFX
King Lou (Brawl Pass, Tier 70)
Bellhop Mike (Brawl Pass, Tier 1)
Sally Nani (LINE FRIENDS) | 150 Gems - Late November
Choco Piper (LINE FRIENDS) | 80 Gems - December
Cony Max (LINE FRIENDS) | 150 Gems - December
Other Skin & Character improvements
8-BIT facial animations upgrade
True Silver/Gold skin VFX improvements
They now have a BLING effect!
Brawl Pass
Brawl Pass Season 4: "Holiday Getaway"
Brawl Pass exclusive Brawlers are only available from boxes after reaching tier 30 in the Brawl Pass
Getting a Chromatic Brawler from a Brawl Box now decreases your drop rate chances like any other Epic Brawler
Season 1 rewards will be auto-collected when Season 4 starts.
Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes
New event Tokens per game mode slot reduced from 10 to 5
Added 30 new Tokens to be gained from voting player-made maps in the Test Slot (10 Tokens per vote up to 3 times per day)
Mr. P's Snowtel Environment
Two new slots for Map Maker maps which unlock at 1000 Total Trophies
Competition Entry Slot
This slot rotates the maps made and published by players and allows the players to give either up or downvotes after playing the maps through matchmaking.
Each day will feature a different game mode
There’ll be a new map available in this slot every 10 seconds.
Players receive a Token reward for voting but no Trophies can be gained from playing in this slot.
Competition Winner Slot
This slot features the "winner" map from the previous day that had received the highest amount of upvotes during the testing.
Players receive normal Token and Trophy rewards from playing this slot.
Improvements for several Hot Zone maps
Map Maker - BETA
The maps you make can now be published so everyone can play!
There are 4 different stages for your maps: Draft → Submitted → Greenlit → Published
In Draft state the player can keep editing the map as much as they want
After the player is happy with the map they need to "Submit" the map for approval and the map creator needs to invite players into a friendly game room. The players in the room will receive a pop-up for map approval at the end of the game. Map needs to get over 50% approval (
out of 10 votes
) in order to be eligible for publishing it.
If the player decides to edit the map after it's submitted it will return into Draft state and requires new approval through voting in the friendly room.
After the player publishes a map, it goes to a pool of potential maps to be featured each day in the Test Slot. Editing is no longer possible.
Brawler Balance
Amber
Movement speed reduced from Very Fast to Normal
Main Attack damage per second reduced from 2400 to 2000
Other
Summonable pets like Nita's Bear now follow their owner if no enemies are alive on the map.
Bug Fixes
Fixed missing Trixie Colette Main Attack SFX.
Fixed missing Friendly/Enemy Amber Main Attack SFX.
Fixed missing Amber fire fluid while Spectating or watching Brawl TV.
Fixed incorrect Boss Fight game mode banner that displayed the location banner instead of the correct game mode banner.