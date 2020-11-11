In Draft state the player can keep editing the map as much as they want

After the player is happy with the map they need to "Submit" the map for approval and the map creator needs to invite players into a friendly game room. The players in the room will receive a pop-up for map approval at the end of the game. Map needs to get over 50% approval (

out of 10 votes

) in order to be eligible for publishing it.

If the player decides to edit the map after it's submitted it will return into Draft state and requires new approval through voting in the friendly room.

