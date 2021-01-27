New Chromatic Brawler - Colonel Ruffs



Ruffs is the Colonel of the Starr Force, a master strategist, and also… a dog.

Star Power - Supply drop now includes a bomb that adds +1000 damage to the drop and also allows it to destroy walls.

Gadget - Ruffs drops down 3 sandbags to provide cover for himself. Each has 2000 health points.

Super Ability - Calls forth a supply drop that damages enemies and leaves a buff for friendly brawlers to pick up. The buff increases health and damage and is lost when the Brawler is defeated. It does not stack.

Main Attack - Shoots 2 parallel laser beams that bounce when hitting a wall

New Skins & Character VFX/SFX

STAR FORCE SKINS!



MORE SKINS!



Animated Pins for Piper, Nita, Jessie, Pam, Spike, and Bibi



Animated faces





Year of the Ox Lunar New Year!



Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes

New Maps for almost all PvP modes, maps were picked from Map Maker winners and community contests



New Gadgets!

Rosa: All opponents in bushes take 100 damage and get slowed down for 3 seconds.



Mr. P: The next attack will spawn an extra porter where the attack lands.



Poco: Removes active adverse effects from ally brawlers in a large area and gives a 1 second immunity.



Frank: Next attack pulls opponents to you.



Gene: Gene shoots a homing missile at all enemies inside a large area, the missile damage increases based on distance traveled



Nani: The next time Nani takes damage from an enemy, 80% of the damage is returned to the enemy. The rest is dealt to Nani like normal.



Tara: Tara spawns three shadows around herself that attack the nearest enemy and disappear after 6 seconds.

