New Chromatic Brawler - Colonel Ruffs
Ruffs is the Colonel of the Starr Force, a master strategist, and also… a dog.
Main Attack - Shoots 2 parallel laser beams that bounce when hitting a wall
Super Ability - Calls forth a supply drop that damages enemies and leaves a buff for friendly brawlers to pick up. The buff increases health and damage and is lost when the Brawler is defeated. It does not stack.
Gadget - Ruffs drops down 3 sandbags to provide cover for himself. Each has 2000 health points.
Star Power - Supply drop now includes a bomb that adds +1000 damage to the drop and also allows it to destroy walls.
New Skins & Character VFX/SFX
STAR FORCE SKINS!
D4R-RY1 (Brawl Pass Skin - Tier 1)
Dark Lord Spike (149 Gems - Seasonal Lunar New Year Skin)
Navigator Colette (79 Gems) - Seasonal Lunar New Year Skin)
Space Ox Bull (149 Gems) - Seasonal Lunar New Year Skin)
MORE SKINS!
Smooth Lou (79 Gems)
Dark Tide Carl (10.000 Star Points)
Ronin Ruffs (Brawl Pass Skin - Tier 70)
Animated Pins for Piper, Nita, Jessie, Pam, Spike, and Bibi
Animated faces
Bandita Shelly, Witch Shelly
Nita, Shiba Nita Nita
Corsair Colt
Bull, Barbarian King Bull
Dynamike, Robo Mike, Coach Mike
Piper Calavera
Bibi, Heroine Bibi
Mega Bettle Bea
Mortis, Night Witch Mortis, Rockabilly Mortis
Jacky
Frank
Max
Shadow Knight Jessie
Year of the Ox Lunar New Year!
Main Menu Background & music
5 LNY themed Pins
Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes
New Maps for almost all PvP modes, maps were picked from Map Maker winners and community contests
New Gadgets!
Rosa: All opponents in bushes take 100 damage and get slowed down for 3 seconds.
Mr. P: The next attack will spawn an extra porter where the attack lands.
Poco: Removes active adverse effects from ally brawlers in a large area and gives a 1 second immunity.
Frank: Next attack pulls opponents to you.
Gene: Gene shoots a homing missile at all enemies inside a large area, the missile damage increases based on distance traveled
Nani: The next time Nani takes damage from an enemy, 80% of the damage is returned to the enemy. The rest is dealt to Nani like normal.
Tara: Tara spawns three shadows around herself that attack the nearest enemy and disappear after 6 seconds.
Tick: Tick becomes invulnerable for 1 second and then explodes for 1000 damage.
BALANCE CHANGES
MATCHMAKING
Matchmaking above 15.000 Total Trophies or 700 Brawler Trophies is now more accurate. (Players in this pool won’t match with other players below 15,000 Total Trophies, or below 700 Brawler Trophies - unless they are in pre-made team).
MAP MAKER
Trophies are now removed from the Winner of the Day maps
AMBER
Increased Main Attack damage from 2000 to 2200
Increased Health from 3000 to 3200
BIBI
Increased Health from 3800 to 4200
CARL
Heat Ejector damage increased from 400 to 600
CROW
Enemies poisoned by Crow now receive 40% reduced healing from all sources
Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack slightly from 15 to 14 dagger hits (not taking into account poison damage ticks)
GENE
Increased Main Attack damage from 1000 to 1080
JESSIE
Increased Main Attack damage from 920 to 1120
Main Attack now deals 25% less damage with each additional bouncing hit (Super charging rate is not affected for the bounces)
LEON
Increased Main Attack damage from 460 to 480
Increased Super charge rate slightly to fully charge from 2 Main Attacks at close range
MAX
Sneaky Sneakers activation delay reduced from 4 to 3 seconds
SANDY
Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack from 6 to 5 hits
SPROUT
Increased Main Attack damage from 940 to 1020
COLT
Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 5.9%
Other
New Event Selection UI
Esports
Added an esports tab under the News section
Added a Tournament Hub button to the right side of the main screen
Visible only for players who achieve 15 wins in the Championship Challenge
Contains a WebView page from where the players can register for the Phase 2 Online Qualifiers
Bug Fixes
Jackie's Counter Crush no longer triggers opposing Jackie's Counter Crush to avoid the damage loops
Fixed an issue that prevented Healing Quests from being generated for Byron
Fixed an issue with Darryl getting stuck in water after using Super
Fixed minor issues in Map Maker and improved drawing of continuous tile lines
Fixed a case with player-made maps which allowed the creation of an inaccessible single tile gap in the corner of the map
Fixed an issue in Brawl Ball with ball and rope fence interactions when rope fence tiles get destroyed
Fixed a rare case where Bo's mines might remain on the ground after a Brawl Ball goal
Fixed a rare issue with Lou's Super causing a crash
Fixed Siege Robots getting confused about teleports
Fixed Carl's pickaxe behavior when Carl teleports mid-attack
Fixed bot controlled Mortis' ignoring summoned characters like Mr. P's Porters
Fixed auto-fire to prioritize enemies over boxes in Showdown