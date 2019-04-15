UI - Some homescreen Buttons Moved into Menu

Brawl TV - Watch high-level gameplay live!

Training Cave - Preview and test new brawlers! Available from the Brawler info screen

Localization - Added Polish and Hebrew languages

Name Change for Gems - First is free! Then 60, 90, 120, 150 Gems for each consecutive change

Golden Week event (coming soon) - New Menu background and music

Matchmaking Improvements - Slightly more difficult matchmaking for teams

Support for color tags removed (color codes can be removed with one free name change). Players have an option to pick a color from their profile screen.

Tutorial improvements

Improved poor connection symbol display during battle

Increased Super Button's tappable area

Spawn the second Gem in Gem Grab later