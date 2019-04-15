Main attack - Hands of Stone: Flurry of punches
Super - Strong Stuff: Rosa creates a tough second skin of vines, preventing 80% of incoming damage for 6 seconds
Star Power - Plant Life: Rosa regains health while inside bushes
Bunny Penny
Shiba Nita
Gem Grab: Minecart Madness
Carts travel on the railroads on certain intervals
Carts block shots, deal damage and push back Brawlers when hit
Showdown: Flying Fantasies (with Launch Pads!), Royal Runway
Brawl Ball: Center Stage
Siege: Junk Park, Sparring Match, Straight Shot, Assembly Attack
Boss Fight: Danger Zone
Meteors now target grouped players with better logic and the Meteor explosion radius is bigger
Healing mushrooms and Energy Drinks are now more likely to spawn farther from grouped players
Bolts spawn a little bit closer to the middle
Frank's stun only works for a split second on the IKE
IKE no longer creates area damage with its projectile.
IKE projectile now homes to the target (not flying units)
UI -
Some homescreen Buttons Moved into Menu
Brawl TV
- Watch high-level gameplay live!
Training Cave
- Preview and test new brawlers! Available from the Brawler info screen
Localization -
Added Polish and Hebrew languages
Name Change for Gems -
First is free! Then 60, 90, 120, 150 Gems for each consecutive change
Golden Week event
(coming soon)
-
New Menu background and music
Matchmaking Improvements -
Slightly more difficult matchmaking for teams
Support for color tags removed (color codes can be removed with one free name change). Players have an option to pick a color from their profile screen.
Tutorial improvements
Improved poor connection symbol display during battle
Increased Super Button's tappable area
Spawn the second Gem in Gem Grab later
Shows Star Icon under Pets if they are affected by Star Power
Bo - In-game model rework, New Effects and Projectiles
Carl - Audio Voice Overs
Leon - New attack projectile
Little Helper Penny - New Effects and Projectiles
Boombox Brock - New animation
Spike - Effects polished
Primo - New main attack effect
Golden Barley - New projectile
Robo Rumble: Fixed an issue in Robo Rumble where the enraged melee robots were not hitting the safe
Brawl Ball: Fixed an issue that caused Ball to bounce from walls that were destroyed while the ball was moving after a kick
Brawl Ball: Own goal is attributed to the last player from the opposing team to touch the ball
Brawl Ball: When Penny's Star Powered Mortar explodes after a goal it no longer shoots out cannon balls
Fixed an issue that prevented spectating while ready in a game room
Fixed double rank up token reward not being visualized correctly in the battle end screen
Fixed an issue that caused a player to be unable to reject/accept Game Room join requests
Fixed an issue that caused online time for new Club members to be shown as "1 month ago"
Fixed an issue that caused Club member statuses to not update instantly
Matchmaking hints are no longer displayed for unreleased Brawlers
Season end trophy decay handling improved
Fixed a bug where you could end up having the super button stuck down if you shot your super the exact same time when you got hit by a pushback
Pet spawning will occur even if the Brawler dies while activating Super