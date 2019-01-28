Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
28 Jan 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Update Inbound!

Update Has Arrived!

Lunar Brawl, a brand new Brawler, skins, maps, and more!

New Brawler - Gene! (Coming soon!)

  • Gene is a versatile supporter who can engage enemies at any range!

  • Gene’s Super launches a magical hand from his lamp, dragging an enemy to his location!

New Skins (Coming soon!)

  • Dumpling Darryl

  • Lion Dance Brock

  • Royal Agent Colt

  • Football Bull

  • Serenade Poco

  • Popcorn Rico

New Character Models and Skins

  • Spike (Pink Spike skin replaced with Sakura Spike)

  • Darryl

  • Poco

  • Rico

  • Colt

Game Mode Changes


Brawl Ball

  • Brawlers now spawn inside the Goal

  • Kicking the ball without Super now consumes ammo

Showdown

  • Player names are now empty instead of "???" at over 300 Trophies

  • Poison doesn't deal damage instantly when it spawns or grows

Bounty

  • Game mode length reduced from 2m 30s to 2m

Raid Boss

  • Now shows when the next Boss rage stage is triggered

  • Added one more rage stage

  • Show in-game which difficulty you are playing

  • Respawn time increased by 2 seconds

Duo Showdown

  • Respawn time increased by 2 seconds

Heist

  • Safe health increased from 30000 to 36000

All Modes

  • Green bushes no longer grow back after 35 seconds

  • Explosion and other things that destroy the environment don't leave 1 tile gaps anymore (hard to move through them with the joystick)

Character Changes

  • Many new visual effects for Brawlers and skins

  • Mortis VO added

  • Bo VO added

  • Brock VO added

Miscellaneous

  • Performance improvements

  • Chat - Game room chat is still visible when other people have left the room

  • Clubs - Search clubs while in a club "button" added

  • Shop improvements

  • Change your leaderboard location in Settings

Economy

  • Star Power gem price lowered from 266 to 233

  • Player's token limit increased from 100 to 200

Maps & event rotation

  • Bounty and Heist now share event slot 3

    • Added four new Bounty maps, kept three old Bounty maps

    • Added four new Heist maps, kept three old Heist maps

    • Tweaked the remaining old Heist maps to increase Brawler variety

  • Brawl Ball and "Showdown with event mods" now share event slot 4

    • Added one new and one previously removed Showdown map

    • Added one new Brawl Ball map

    • Showdown is now the only game mode with event modifiers

    • Removed Life Leech event modifier

    • Removed Gem Grab, Bounty and Heist maps that were rarely in rotation