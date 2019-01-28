Lunar Brawl, a brand new Brawler, skins, maps, and more!
Gene is a versatile supporter who can engage enemies at any range!
Gene’s Super launches a magical hand from his lamp, dragging an enemy to his location!
Dumpling Darryl
Lion Dance Brock
Royal Agent Colt
Football Bull
Serenade Poco
Popcorn Rico
Spike (Pink Spike skin replaced with Sakura Spike)
Darryl
Poco
Rico
Colt
Brawl Ball
Brawlers now spawn inside the Goal
Kicking the ball without Super now consumes ammo
Showdown
Player names are now empty instead of "???" at over 300 Trophies
Poison doesn't deal damage instantly when it spawns or grows
Bounty
Game mode length reduced from 2m 30s to 2m
Raid Boss
Now shows when the next Boss rage stage is triggered
Added one more rage stage
Show in-game which difficulty you are playing
Respawn time increased by 2 seconds
Duo Showdown
Respawn time increased by 2 seconds
Heist
Safe health increased from 30000 to 36000
All Modes
Green bushes no longer grow back after 35 seconds
Explosion and other things that destroy the environment don't leave 1 tile gaps anymore (hard to move through them with the joystick)
Many new visual effects for Brawlers and skins
Mortis VO added
Bo VO added
Brock VO added
Performance improvements
Chat - Game room chat is still visible when other people have left the room
Clubs - Search clubs while in a club "button" added
Shop improvements
Change your leaderboard location in Settings
Star Power gem price lowered from 266 to 233
Player's token limit increased from 100 to 200
Bounty and Heist now share event slot 3
Added four new Bounty maps, kept three old Bounty maps
Added four new Heist maps, kept three old Heist maps
Tweaked the remaining old Heist maps to increase Brawler variety
Brawl Ball and "Showdown with event mods" now share event slot 4
Added one new and one previously removed Showdown map
Added one new Brawl Ball map
Showdown is now the only game mode with event modifiers
Removed Life Leech event modifier
Removed Gem Grab, Bounty and Heist maps that were rarely in rotation