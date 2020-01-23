NEW BRAWLER - MR. P - Mr. P is a disgruntled luggage handler who angrily hurls suitcases at his opponents. His Super calls robotic porters to help him.
Main Attack - Your Suitcase Sir! - Fires a projectile that can jump over walls and enemies dealing area damage behind them after landing
Super Ability - P-Porters Attack! - Places a spawning station that spawns mini-penguins with a ranged attack. Only one mini penguin can be active at a time
Star Power - Handle With Care - Mr. P’s overstuffed suitcases bounce and burst even if they don’t hit a target or obstacle
Star Power - Tin Can - The robo-porters’ home base has +3000 more health
NEW GAME MODE - HOT ZONE!
Hold a zone marked on the ground for 3 seconds to gain a point, the team with the most points in 2:00 wins!
Enemy brawlers in the zone prevent points from being gathered, and leaving the zone will interrupt receiving a point.
Last 30 seconds of a match gives double points!
LUNAR NEW YEAR! A brand new Arcade environment, evil robots, and more!
Virus 8-Bit - 300 Gems
Heroine Bibi - 150 Gems
Street Ninja Tara - 80 Gems
MORE SKINS!
Cupid Piper - 150 Gems (Coming in Feb!)
Koala Nita - 80 Gems
Agent P - 30 Gems
ESPORTS
Maximum losses increased from 3 → 4
Looking for Team feature now considers a player’s total trophies when forming a team
Fixed bug where players could not select 2nd Star Power
Duplicate Brawlers no longer allowed in matchmaking
EVENTS/MAP CHANGES
New maps for the arcade environment!
Lonestar + Takedown have been removed
BALANCE CHANGES
Bea
- Decreased Honey Coat shield duration from 1s → 0.6s
Darryl
- Decreased Steel Hoops shield duration from 3s → 2.5s
Max
Decreased Run n’ Gun efficiency by 25%
Increased Main Attack damage from 250 → 300
Super Ability’s speed boost granted to teammates who enter the radius within 1s (rather than instant)
OTHER
Trophy Road buffs!
Compensation for previously collected rewards will be available for 7 days
New and improved Brawler screen
Double Token event now gives extra tokens for Rank Ups, and XP Level Ups
Improvements for joystick controls on tablets