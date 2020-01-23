NEW BRAWLER - MR. P - Mr. P is a disgruntled luggage handler who angrily hurls suitcases at his opponents. His Super calls robotic porters to help him.

Main Attack - Your Suitcase Sir! - Fires a projectile that can jump over walls and enemies dealing area damage behind them after landing



Super Ability - P-Porters Attack! - Places a spawning station that spawns mini-penguins with a ranged attack. Only one mini penguin can be active at a time



Star Power - Handle With Care - Mr. P’s overstuffed suitcases bounce and burst even if they don’t hit a target or obstacle



Star Power - Tin Can - The robo-porters’ home base has +3000 more health



NEW GAME MODE - HOT ZONE!

Hold a zone marked on the ground for 3 seconds to gain a point, the team with the most points in 2:00 wins!



Enemy brawlers in the zone prevent points from being gathered, and leaving the zone will interrupt receiving a point.



Last 30 seconds of a match gives double points!



LUNAR NEW YEAR! A brand new Arcade environment, evil robots, and more!



Virus 8-Bit - 300 Gems



Heroine Bibi - 150 Gems



Street Ninja Tara - 80 Gems



MORE SKINS!

Cupid Piper - 150 Gems (Coming in Feb!)



Koala Nita - 80 Gems



Agent P - 30 Gems



ESPORTS

Maximum losses increased from 3 → 4



Looking for Team feature now considers a player’s total trophies when forming a team



Fixed bug where players could not select 2nd Star Power



Duplicate Brawlers no longer allowed in matchmaking



EVENTS/MAP CHANGES

New maps for the arcade environment!



Lonestar + Takedown have been removed



BALANCE CHANGES

Bea - Decreased Honey Coat shield duration from 1s → 0.6s



Darryl - Decreased Steel Hoops shield duration from 3s → 2.5s



Max Decreased Run n’ Gun efficiency by 25%

Increased Main Attack damage from 250 → 300

Super Ability’s speed boost granted to teammates who enter the radius within 1s (rather than instant)





OTHER