Carl, the new pickaxe wielding Brawler, is here!
Main attack: Pickaxe
Carl has only one ammo slot which is instantly recharged after his Pickaxe returns
Pickaxe returns to Carl after reaching max distance or after hitting a wall
Pickaxe pierces through enemies
Kicking the ball in Brawl Ball does not consume ammo with Carl
Super attack: Tailspin
Carl increases his speed and starts to whirl his Pickaxe in a 360 degree radius damaging everyone around him
Star Power: Power Throw
Pickaxe flight speed is increased allowing it to travel and return faster