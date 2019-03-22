Supercell logo
22 Mar 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Welcome, Carl!

Carl, the new pickaxe wielding Brawler, is here!

  • Main attack: Pickaxe

    • Carl has only one ammo slot which is instantly recharged after his Pickaxe returns

    • Pickaxe returns to Carl after reaching max distance or after hitting a wall

    • Pickaxe pierces through enemies

    • Kicking the ball in Brawl Ball does not consume ammo with Carl

  • Super attack: Tailspin

    • Carl increases his speed and starts to whirl his Pickaxe in a 360 degree radius damaging everyone around him

  • Star Power: Power Throw

    • Pickaxe flight speed is increased allowing it to travel and return faster