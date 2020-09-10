We have a new season starting very soon, a new Brawler, skins, and so much more!
Main Attack
Deals 35% of damage based on the remaining health of the target
Any damage boosts are applied after calculating the 35% remaining health damage
Always deals a fixed amount of damage against neutral targets such as PvE Bosses and Showdown Boxes, the damage can be increased with Power Cubes or other buffs
Has minimum damage of 200 (280 at max level)
Super Ability
Colette runs in a line and turns back after reaching max distance or hitting a wall dealing damage both ways
Deals 20% of enemy Brawler's maximum health as damage
Always deals a fixed amount of damage (capped between 1000-1400 per hit depending on Colette's Power Level) against neutral targets such as PvE Bosses and Showdown Boxes, the damage can be increased with Power Cubes or other buffs
Gadget
Colette's next basic attack deals 40% of Colette's remaining health as damage
Star Power
Enemy Brawlers hit by Colette's Super attack are carried to the maximum charge distance
New Gift Shop environment
New Starr Park environment (Tutorial and Training Cave)
New Music
Poco Starr Skin
Trixie Colette Skin
Pin Packs have been included in both Brawl Pass and normal progression.
Map rotation schedule has been shortened from 14 days to a 7 day rotation for Gem Grab, Showdown (Solo, Duo) and Brawl Ball, which means that there will be 7 maps per Game Mode in rotation and each map will be playable more often
Returned a long list of classic maps based on community feedback
Showdown
Elixir boost has been reduced from 200% increased damage to 100% increased damage.
Angry Robo modifier health and damage now scale according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.
Power Cube box health now scales according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.
Heist
Safe health now scales according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.
Siege
IKE health, Siege Robot health and Siege Robot damage now scale according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.
New Battle End Screen
New app icon
Option to disable player slots in Friendly Game Rooms allowing player to customize their own Friendly Matches and added the new Bounty Map “Open” (Friendly exclusive) to utilize as you please
"Browsing Quests" status added to Game Rooms
SCID login button added to tutorial screen
SCID now receives friend suggestions from Facebook, LINE and Kakao if the player's friends have also connected their account to SCID
A big round of Quality of Life Super charge rate tuning which fixes issues where a combination of Main Attacks and/or Super Attacks often left the Super Attack just slightly off from being fully charged
The more major changes to Super charge rates that were intended as either buffs or nerfs to the characters are listed after this section, the goal with these small QoL changes was not to change the overall balance but to rather fix these small issues
As a result of the tuning there are minor changes to Super charge rates for the following characters
Barley
Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack
Carl
Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack
Colt
Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack
Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack
Jessie
Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack
Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack
Bo
Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack
Super charge rate decreased slightly from Super Attack (still charges with 3 hits)
Bull
Increased Health from 4900 to 5000
Super charge rate increased slightly from Main Attack
Super charge rate increased from Super Attack
Darryl
Increased Health from 4800 to 5000
Dynamike
Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack
El Primo
Super charge rate increased from 10 hits to 9 hits with Main Attack
Super charge rate increased from 5 hits to 4 hits with Super Attack
Asteroid Belt explosion radius increased by 11%
EMZ
Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack
Gene
Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack
Jacky
Counter Crush effective radius increased by 50%
Max
Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack
Mortis
Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack (this does NOT change any interactions or combos!)
Super charge rate increased from Super Attack which enables a new Super charging combo for Mortis with 2 Super Attack hits + 2 Main Attack hits (down from 3 Main Attacks required for this combo)
Nita
Super charge rate increased from 7 hits to 6 hits with Main Attack
Super charge rate increased from 12 to 10 Bear Attack hits
Added a one second delay to Bear Paws before the stun is applied
Bear Paws charges increased from 2 to 3
Rosa
Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack
Shelly
Increased Health from 3600 to 3800
Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack
Super charge rate decreased slightly from Super Attack
Spike
Increased Main Attack damage from 520 to 560 per Spike
Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack
Tara
Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 4 full hits with Main Attack
Tick
Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack
Mr. P
Super charge rate decreased from Main Attack (still charges with 6 hits)
Super charge rate decreased from 16 to 18 Porter Attack hits
Poco
Tuning Fork healing decreased from 500 to 400 health per second
Surge
To the Max! projectile split no longer happens when reaching the max distance (only when hitting enemies or walls)
Gale
Gale’s Spring Ejector gadget now doesn’t have quite as much … “ejection” power!
8-BIT
Extra Life is replaced with a new Star Power: PLUGGED IN - 8-BIT receives a movement speed boost while near to the damage booster
Gale
Second Wind is replaced with a new Star Power: Freezing Snow - Main Attack now applies a 0.4 second slowing effect upon hit
Pam
Pam's healing turret visual healing area has been adjusted to match the effective healing area (visual area is now slightly smaller)
Pulse Modulator healing area has also been reduced to match the effective healing area of the healing turret resulting in a slight nerf to the Gadget
Fixed an issue where El Primo's Asteroid Belt explosion effect was not matching the effective area of the explosion, as a result the visual explosion area has been increased by 26%.
Fixed an issue where Dynamike's Satchel Charge stun effect was only applied to one dynamite stick
Fixed a rare issue which caused pushback effects to send Brawlers flying mid-air
Non-exclusive Brawl Pass Brawler pins can now be collected from the reward track if the Season Brawler has been unlocked but the Brawler alternate reward has not been collected yet