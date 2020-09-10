Supercell logo
10 Sept 2020
Patch Notes: Welcome to Starr Park!

Welcome to Starr Park!

We have a new season starting very soon, a new Brawler, skins, and so much more!

Colette! (Coming in Season 3)

  • Main Attack

    • Deals 35% of damage based on the remaining health of the target

    • Any damage boosts are applied after calculating the 35% remaining health damage

    • Always deals a fixed amount of damage against neutral targets such as PvE Bosses and Showdown Boxes, the damage can be increased with Power Cubes or other buffs

    • Has minimum damage of 200 (280 at max level)

  • Super Ability

    • Colette runs in a line and turns back after reaching max distance or hitting a wall dealing damage both ways

    • Deals 20% of enemy Brawler's maximum health as damage

    • Always deals a fixed amount of damage (capped between 1000-1400 per hit depending on Colette's Power Level) against neutral targets such as PvE Bosses and Showdown Boxes, the damage can be increased with Power Cubes or other buffs

  • Gadget

    • Colette's next basic attack deals 40% of Colette's remaining health as damage

  • Star Power

    • Enemy Brawlers hit by Colette's Super attack are carried to the maximum charge distance

Brawl Pass - Welcome to the Gift Shop!

  • New Gift Shop environment

  • New Starr Park environment (Tutorial and Training Cave)

  • New Music

  • Poco Starr Skin

  • Trixie Colette Skin

  • Pin Packs have been included in both Brawl Pass and normal progression.

Game Modes and Events

  • Map rotation schedule has been shortened from 14 days to a 7 day rotation for Gem Grab, Showdown (Solo, Duo) and Brawl Ball, which means that there will be 7 maps per Game Mode in rotation and each map will be playable more often

  • Returned a long list of classic maps based on community feedback

  • Showdown

    • Elixir boost has been reduced from 200% increased damage to 100% increased damage.

    • Angry Robo modifier health and damage now scale according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.

    • Power Cube box health now scales according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.

  • Heist

    • Safe health now scales according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.

  • Siege

    • IKE health, Siege Robot health and Siege Robot damage now scale according to the average Brawler Power Level in the match.

More!

  • New Battle End Screen

  • New app icon

  • Option to disable player slots in Friendly Game Rooms allowing player to customize their own Friendly Matches and added the new Bounty Map “Open” (Friendly exclusive) to utilize as you please

  • "Browsing Quests" status added to Game Rooms

  • SCID login button added to tutorial screen

  • SCID now receives friend suggestions from Facebook, LINE and Kakao if the player's friends have also connected their account to SCID

BALANCE CHANGES

  • A big round of Quality of Life Super charge rate tuning which fixes issues where a combination of Main Attacks and/or Super Attacks often left the Super Attack just slightly off from being fully charged

  • The more major changes to Super charge rates that were intended as either buffs or nerfs to the characters are listed after this section, the goal with these small QoL changes was not to change the overall balance but to rather fix these small issues

  • As a result of the tuning there are minor changes to Super charge rates for the following characters

    • Barley

      • Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack

    • Carl

      • Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack

    • Colt

      • Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack

      • Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack

    • Jessie

      • Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack

      • Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack

Brawler Balance

Bo

  • Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack

  • Super charge rate decreased slightly from Super Attack (still charges with 3 hits)

Bull

  • Increased Health from 4900 to 5000

  • Super charge rate increased slightly from Main Attack

  • Super charge rate increased from Super Attack

Darryl

  • Increased Health from 4800 to 5000

Dynamike

  • Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack

El Primo

  • Super charge rate increased from 10 hits to 9 hits with Main Attack

  • Super charge rate increased from 5 hits to 4 hits with Super Attack

  • Asteroid Belt explosion radius increased by 11%

EMZ

  • Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack

Gene

  • Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack

Jacky

  • Counter Crush effective radius increased by 50%

Max

  • Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack

Mortis

  • Super charge rate decreased slightly from Main Attack (this does NOT change any interactions or combos!)

  • Super charge rate increased from Super Attack which enables a new Super charging combo for Mortis with 2 Super Attack hits + 2 Main Attack hits (down from 3 Main Attacks required for this combo)

Nita

  • Super charge rate increased from 7 hits to 6 hits with Main Attack

  • Super charge rate increased from 12 to 10 Bear Attack hits

  • Added a one second delay to Bear Paws before the stun is applied

  • Bear Paws charges increased from 2 to 3

Rosa

  • Super charge rate increased to fully charge from 3 full hits with Main Attack

Shelly

  • Increased Health from 3600 to 3800

  • Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack

  • Super charge rate decreased slightly from Super Attack

Spike

  • Increased Main Attack damage from 520 to 560 per Spike

  • Super charge rate increased slightly from Super Attack

Tara

  • Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 4 full hits with Main Attack

Tick

  • Super charge rate increased slightly to fully charge from 2 full hits with Main Attack

Mr. P

  • Super charge rate decreased from Main Attack (still charges with 6 hits)

  • Super charge rate decreased from 16 to 18 Porter Attack hits

Poco

  • Tuning Fork healing decreased from 500 to 400 health per second

Surge

  • To the Max! projectile split no longer happens when reaching the max distance (only when hitting enemies or walls)

Gale

  • Gale’s Spring Ejector gadget now doesn’t have quite as much … “ejection” power!

8-BIT

  • Extra Life is replaced with a new Star Power: PLUGGED IN - 8-BIT receives a movement speed boost while near to the damage booster

Gale

  • Second Wind is replaced with a new Star Power: Freezing Snow - Main Attack now applies a 0.4 second slowing effect upon hit

Pam

  • Pam's healing turret visual healing area has been adjusted to match the effective healing area (visual area is now slightly smaller)

  • Pulse Modulator healing area has also been reduced to match the effective healing area of the healing turret resulting in a slight nerf to the Gadget

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where El Primo's Asteroid Belt explosion effect was not matching the effective area of the explosion, as a result the visual explosion area has been increased by 26%.

  • Fixed an issue where Dynamike's Satchel Charge stun effect was only applied to one dynamite stick

  • Fixed a rare issue which caused pushback effects to send Brawlers flying mid-air

  • Non-exclusive Brawl Pass Brawler pins can now be collected from the reward track if the Season Brawler has been unlocked but the Brawler alternate reward has not been collected yet