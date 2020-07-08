Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

8. Juli 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Wartungsarbeiten!
2. Juli 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Neues Update - Versionshinweise
17. Juni 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nanis 2. Starpower!
16. Juni 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Balanceänderugen
15. Juni 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Optionales Update: Fehlerbehebungen
5. Juni 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nani ist jetzt verfügbar!
