Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

10 feb 2025

Blog – Brawl Stars

Información del evento de la comunidad de San Brawlentín
article image

24 ene 2025

Blog – Brawl Stars

Inicio de la temporada de 2025 del BSC
article image

6 ene 2025

Blog – Brawl Stars

¡DESCUBRE TODO SOBRE EL EVENTO DE PIZZA PLANETA!
article image

19 dic 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

NOTAS DE LA ACTUALIZACIÓN: Toy Story
article image

12 dic 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Eventos del brawliversario y de Brawlidad
article image

18 nov 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Cómo conseguir todos los premios angelicales y demoníacos
123Next