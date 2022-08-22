Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
22 ago 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
¿LISTO PARA EL DESAFÍO MÁS DIFÍCIL JAMÁS CREADO? ¡Inicia el miércoles 24!
13 ago 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
¡Esta semana tendremos 3 nuevos desafíos!
10 ago 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
#DeepSeaBrawl: Notas de actualización
8 ago 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
¡LA SEGUNDA HABILIDAD ESTELAR DE OTIS ESTÁ DISPONIBLE!
25 jul 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
¡EL NUEVO GADGET DE OTIS LLEGÓ!
17 jun 2022
Blog – Brawl Stars
¡LA SEGUNDA HABILIDAD ESTELAR DE BONNIE LLEGÓ!
