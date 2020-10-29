Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

29 oct 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Mantenimiento y ajustes de balance
article image

22 oct 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Mantenimiento y actualización opcional
article image

22 oct 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Notas de actualización: Llegó Brawl-o-ween
article image

9 oct 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

#BrawlFiestaEspañola (Finalizado)
article image

2 oct 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Impuestos a tutiplén
article image

18 sept 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

¡LOGREMOS #UNMUNDOMÁSVERDE!
Previous2324252627Next